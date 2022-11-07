ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat

Josh McLaurin claimed victory over Republican Liz Hausmann in the District 14 Georgia Senate race in the Tuesday’s midterm election. The Democrat received 41,303 votes (54.6%) to Republican Liz Hausmann’s 34,234 votes in unofficial returns from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The district represents part of Fulton County. Advanced voting accounted for 50,679 of […] The post McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

42% of all registered Fayette voters have already cast ballots

9,264 have already voted in Peachtree City Special Election — On Election Day Nov. 8, more than 40,728 registered Fayette voters won’t have to worry about getting to the polls before 7 p.m. That’s because they’ve already cast ballots in the general election during early voting and via absentee ballots.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two DeKalb County voting precincts will close late due to delayed start

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least two DeKalb County voting precincts will be staying open about later than scheduled on Election Day due to late start Tuesday morning. The voting time at Solid Rock AME Church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Road, will be extended by 39 minutes, the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections says.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawsuit filed after more than 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots were never mailed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Sunday after more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never received their absentee ballots. County officials admitted Saturday that the elections officer never mailed 1,048 ballots. Election leaders said their new staff members did not follow procedures on two days to make sure the ballots were mailed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County incumbents retain seats in general election

JONESBORO — Following historical trends, Democrats won the night in Clayton County. Few races for Clayton County candidates were uncontested. With all 70 precincts reporting, incumbent Senator Valencia Seay won with 90.02% of the vote. Her opponent, Thomas Smith picked up 9.98% of ballots cast. Incumbent State Rep. Mike...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

