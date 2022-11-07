Read full article on original website
Absentee ballots hand-delivered to more than 100 Cobb County voters following mistake
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge signed off on an order to hand deliver ballots to more than 100 voters in Cobb County. Their absentee ballots were supposed to come overnight and never arrived. Channel 2 Cobb County bureau reporter Michele Newell learned the Cobb County Board of Elections...
Peach Better Have My Vote: Some Georgians Didn't Receive Their Absentee Ballots
Election officials acknowledged that Cobb county failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballot requests to voters due to a staff error. A Georgia judge has extended the deadline for voters in a suburban Atlanta county to return absentee ballots because election officials failed to mail them. According to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
CNBC
Georgia judge extends deadline for receiving Cobb County absentee ballots after lawsuit over failure to mail them
A Georgia judge extended to Nov. 14 the deadline for the receipt of absentee ballots in Cobb County for Tuesday's elections after more than 1,000 people were not mailed such ballots after requesting them. Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill ordered the county Board of Elections and Registration to...
McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat
Josh McLaurin claimed victory over Republican Liz Hausmann in the District 14 Georgia Senate race in the Tuesday’s midterm election. The Democrat received 41,303 votes (54.6%) to Republican Liz Hausmann’s 34,234 votes in unofficial returns from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The district represents part of Fulton County. Advanced voting accounted for 50,679 of […] The post McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The Citizen Online
42% of all registered Fayette voters have already cast ballots
9,264 have already voted in Peachtree City Special Election — On Election Day Nov. 8, more than 40,728 registered Fayette voters won’t have to worry about getting to the polls before 7 p.m. That’s because they’ve already cast ballots in the general election during early voting and via absentee ballots.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
fox5atlanta.com
Two DeKalb County voting precincts will close late due to delayed start
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least two DeKalb County voting precincts will be staying open about later than scheduled on Election Day due to late start Tuesday morning. The voting time at Solid Rock AME Church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Road, will be extended by 39 minutes, the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections says.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Cobb County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Cobb County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Lawsuit filed after more than 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots were never mailed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Sunday after more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never received their absentee ballots. County officials admitted Saturday that the elections officer never mailed 1,048 ballots. Election leaders said their new staff members did not follow procedures on two days to make sure the ballots were mailed.
Gwinnett County election officials, poll workers optimistic ahead of Election Day
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — With polls opening in less than 14 hours in Gwinnett County, poll workers and election officials are feeling optimistic. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke to poll workers, who said they were able to learn everything in a day. The poll workers told Channel 2...
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
Gwinnett’s first Black county commissioner loses reelection
Matthew Holtkamp appeared to defeat District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, according to unofficial results.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County incumbents retain seats in general election
JONESBORO — Following historical trends, Democrats won the night in Clayton County. Few races for Clayton County candidates were uncontested. With all 70 precincts reporting, incumbent Senator Valencia Seay won with 90.02% of the vote. Her opponent, Thomas Smith picked up 9.98% of ballots cast. Incumbent State Rep. Mike...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
