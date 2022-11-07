Phil Fleischmann Named New Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director

After a nationwide search, Phil Fleischmann has been named Director of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, effective December 1. Fleischmann returns to the City of Greensboro after spending more than three years as Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Chapel Hill, NC. Previously, Fleischmann served in several leadership roles with Greensboro Parks and Recreation, including Deputy Director and Community Recreation Services Division Manager.

“I’m excited to welcome Phil back to Greensboro. His leadership and experience makes him a natural fit to lead this award-winning department,” said Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray. “Being highly skilled in the areas of leading recreation programming and facility operations, community building, partnership development, and strategic planning helped set Phil apart in this competitive hiring process.”

Fleischmann began his career in parks and recreation with the City of Greensboro in 2001. In addition to his work in Greensboro and Chapel Hill, he has held positions with the City of Raleigh and Mecklenburg County parks departments. He continues to serve as an adjunct instructor in the Department of Community and Therapeutic Recreation at UNC Greensboro.

"I genuinely love our city and I’m eager to return and serve our community in this new capacity,” said Fleischmann. “Parks and Recreation provides tremendous value to our residents through enhancing quality of life, community building, and economic development. I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated staff and community partners to build upon our successes and to grow our positive impact."

Fleischmann holds a Master of Science degree in Parks and Recreation Management from UNCG and an undergraduate degree from UNC Chapel Hill. He holds the designation of Certified Park and Recreation Executive (CPRE). He has previously served on the boards of several area organizations, including the YWCA of Greensboro, Greensboro Farmers Market Inc., Greensboro Beautiful, Creative Aging Network-NC, and the UNCG School of Health and Human Sciences Alumni Leadership Council.