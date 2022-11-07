Read full article on original website
Montana Woman Arrested in Idaho County for Possession of Meth, Mushrooms and Marijuana
KOOSKIA - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they stopped to make contact with a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), when making contact with the driver...
Sheriff's Office Investigating After Kamiah man Dies in Monday Night Crash
GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a one vehicle crash at Woodland Road and Moonhouse Road, north of Kamiah. Deputies responded and located a white 1995 Chevrolet pickup. Kamiah Ambulance determined the driver, 55-year-old Gerald Matthew Burns, of Kamiah, had succumbed to his injuries.
Lewiston, Pierce and Potlatch All Awarded Drinking Water Grants from Idaho DEQ
LEWISTON - Last week, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded Lewiston (Nez Perce County), Pierce (Clearwater County), and Potlatch (Latah County) with drinking water grants. In total, the DEQ announced it was awarding a total of 20 drinking water and wastewater system grants totaling $1,030,979. The city of...
Genesee Man Charged with Felony After Receiving Second DUI in Less Than a Year
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, October 28, a 39-year-old Genesee man was stopped by a Lewiston Police Officer for reportedly failing to maintain his lane. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, Officer Rigney alleged that Williams almost hit a curb multiple times and failed to use a turn signal.
Two Transported to Hospital Following Three Vehicle Crash on US12 at Michigan Avenue in Orofino
OROFINO - On Thursday, November 3 at approximately 12:00 p.m., law enforcement and medical crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of US Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue in Orofino. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old woman in a...
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
Children at Grangeville Elementary and Culdesac School to Receive New Pair of Warm Boots and Socks Through Optum Idaho's 'Give Cold Feet the Boot' Campaign
GRANGEVILLE - Optum Idaho’s ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot’ campaign is back for its fourth year! In partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters and CAL Ranch, Optum Idaho is providing students at 10 Idaho elementary schools with a FREE pair of warm boots and socks ahead of the Holidays.
Avista, Clearwater Power Crews Working to Restore Power to Over 15,000
LEWISTON - Crews from Avista and Clearwater Power are accessing damage and working to restore power across the region due to high winds Saturday morning. As of 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning, nearly 13,000 customers in the Avista service area, and over 2,700 Clearwater Power customers were without power. Notable outages...
US95 Construction Near Culdesac to Shut Down for Winter as 'Environmental Challenges' Delay Completion
LEWISTON - After the next two weeks, drivers will no longer be slowed by construction to build a passing lane on U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester as the project shuts down for winter. The Idaho Transportation Department says the original schedule included the opening of a new passing...
