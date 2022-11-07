Read full article on original website
Police charge Christopher Outlaw with Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Christopher Outlaw, 36, with shooting a 27-year-old man on Tuesday night. According to police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive around 11:35 p.m. and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg. The victim was able to identify Outlaw as his […]
2 teens arrested after stolen vehicle crash on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday afternoon and more suspects may still be on the loose after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car on the Beltline, the Madison Police Department reported. According to the MPD report, officers responded to the wreck, which happened near the S....
Madison police looking for motorcyclist who eluded officers downtown
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a motorcyclist who they said evaded officers this summer. Police said the motorcyclist was seen speeding downtown in July and had failed to attach a license plate to the bike. Officers tried multiple times to stop the motorcyclist to no avail. Anyone with information on the motorcyclist is urged to contact Madison...
Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — A woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide, officials said Monday. Initially, the deaths were thought to be the...
Four arrested in Rock County for selling narcotics, prisoner charged
MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were arrested in Wisconsin for intent to deliver narcotics, and one prisoner already in jail received new charges. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Elm Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department. Four people were arrested as […]
Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park
VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
Police determine threat against Harlem High School ‘not credible’
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem High School says it has increased its police presence at the school on Wednesday after receiving a tip about a possible threat. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Jeremy Bois said on Tuesday night the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous text tip with a “vague reference […]
Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified. Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides Larry I. Fullilove, 35, was found with a stab...
Madison Police warn of grandparent scam using ‘courier’ to collect cash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are reporting an uptick in scams targeting elderly victims, most recently where the scammer will send someone to collect the cash. In an incident report Wednesday, the Madison Police Department explained that these scams, sometimes referred to as “grandparent scams,” typically start when the victim receives a call from someone pretending to be their grandchild or a loved one.
Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart
WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
Marshfield Man Accused of 8th OWI in Janesville
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Marshfield man has been accused of his 8th OWI after a complaint of an obnoxious driver in a Janesville parking lot this week. WAOW TV reports that the incident started with a call about someone squealing their tires and driving recklessly in the parking lot of a Quality Inn. When officers arrived, the vehicle fled the lot.
Reeseville man dies after Dodge Co. wreck
TOWNSHIP OF LOWELL Wis. (WMTV) - A Reeseville man has died after the truck he was driving crashed Sunday afternoon on a highway in the township of Lowell, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office. According to its report, Troy Burkhalter was heading west on Co. Hwy. J around 4:20 p.m....
Iowa County man charged in mother’s death held on $250K bond
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A man charged with his mother’s death is being held on a $250,000 bond as his case moves through Iowa County court. Aric Way, 51, was charged last week with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime after he and the woman’s grandson — 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way — allegedly killed Way’s mother...
MPD releases image of suspect in armed robberies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released several pictures Monday of the suspect in a pair of early morning armed robberies late last month that happened within a half-hour of each other. MPD investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact authorities. On Oct. 25, the...
Man accused of setting fire to Rockford churches
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marzavious Thomas, 27, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to two Rockford churches. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thomas ignited fires at two different churches on E. State Street on October 19th, 2022. Thomas was identified as the suspect […]
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
Rockford teens arrested in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
Fire at Kipp Corp. building put out by sprinkler system
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Kipp Corporation building was put out by the automatic sprinkler system, officials said Tuesday. Crews were sent to the building in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. A nearby EMS crew that was responding to an unrelated call noticed steam and smoke coming from the area....
2 displaced in Fitchburg apartment fire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Two people and a dog were displaced following an apartment fire in Fitchburg Tuesday morning, officials said. The fire broke out inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Pike Drive around 7:30 a.m. Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said responding firefighters were quickly able to manage the fire and keep it from spreading. The fire was...
