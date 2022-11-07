ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

2 teens arrested after stolen vehicle crash on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday afternoon and more suspects may still be on the loose after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car on the Beltline, the Madison Police Department reported. According to the MPD report, officers responded to the wreck, which happened near the S....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park

VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police warn of grandparent scam using ‘courier’ to collect cash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are reporting an uptick in scams targeting elderly victims, most recently where the scammer will send someone to collect the cash. In an incident report Wednesday, the Madison Police Department explained that these scams, sometimes referred to as “grandparent scams,” typically start when the victim receives a call from someone pretending to be their grandchild or a loved one.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart

WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
WEST BEND, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Marshfield Man Accused of 8th OWI in Janesville

JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Marshfield man has been accused of his 8th OWI after a complaint of an obnoxious driver in a Janesville parking lot this week. WAOW TV reports that the incident started with a call about someone squealing their tires and driving recklessly in the parking lot of a Quality Inn. When officers arrived, the vehicle fled the lot.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Reeseville man dies after Dodge Co. wreck

TOWNSHIP OF LOWELL Wis. (WMTV) - A Reeseville man has died after the truck he was driving crashed Sunday afternoon on a highway in the township of Lowell, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office. According to its report, Troy Burkhalter was heading west on Co. Hwy. J around 4:20 p.m....
REESEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD releases image of suspect in armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released several pictures Monday of the suspect in a pair of early morning armed robberies late last month that happened within a half-hour of each other. MPD investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact authorities. On Oct. 25, the...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of setting fire to Rockford churches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marzavious Thomas, 27, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to two Rockford churches. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thomas ignited fires at two different churches on E. State Street on October 19th, 2022. Thomas was identified as the suspect […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford teens arrested in stolen car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 displaced in Fitchburg apartment fire

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Two people and a dog were displaced following an apartment fire in Fitchburg Tuesday morning, officials said. The fire broke out inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Pike Drive around 7:30 a.m. Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said responding firefighters were quickly able to manage the fire and keep it from spreading. The fire was...
FITCHBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy