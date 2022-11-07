Meet the candidates for South Carolina’s midterm election
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — 7News invited politicians running for election in the Upstate to our studio for sit-down interviews for the 2022 midterm election.
The politicians who accepted our invitation came to 7News’ Studio B for interviews that explored the politics, experiences, and personalities of each candidate. These interviews are not endorsements.
Click on any link below to learn about different candidates.
Meet the candidates
|Gubernatorial Candidates
|Meet the candidate: Bruce Reeves (L)
|Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D)
|Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D)
|SC Superintendent of Education
|Ellen Weaver: GOP candidate for SC education superintendent wants to change ‘the status quo’
|Lisa Ellis: Democratic candidate for SC education superintendent says she would ‘elevate teacher voice’
|Districts
|Upstate SC House of Representatives
|District 7
| Meet the candidate: Chris Salley (D)
|District 13
|Meet the candidate: Bill Kimler (D)
|District 18
|Meet the candidate: Michael Reitz (D)
|District 25
|Meet the candidate: Yvonne Julian (R)
|District 25
|Meet the candidate: Tony Boyce (I)
|District 25
|Meet the candidate: Wendell Jones (D)
|District 28
|Meet the candidate: Fritz Wiebel (D)
|Greenville County Probate Judge
|Meet the candidate: Chad Groover (R)
|Meet the candidate: Debora Faulkner (D)
For more information about the 2022 midterm election, visit the following links:STATEWIDE CANDIDATES: South Carolina statewide election guide for 2022 midterms LOCAL CANDIDATES: Upstate SC House of Representatives election guide for 2022 midterms SC House of Representatives map
