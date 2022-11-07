ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Meet the candidates for South Carolina’s midterm election

By Scott Den Herder
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — 7News invited politicians running for election in the Upstate to our studio for sit-down interviews for the 2022 midterm election.

The politicians who accepted our invitation came to 7News’ Studio B for interviews that explored the politics, experiences, and personalities of each candidate. These interviews are not endorsements.

Click on any link below to learn about different candidates.

Meet the candidates

Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC governor
Gubernatorial Candidates
Meet the candidate: Bruce Reeves (L)
Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D)
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D)
Ellen Weaver (R) for SC Superintendent of Education
SC Superintendent of Education
Ellen Weaver: GOP candidate for SC education superintendent wants to change ‘the status quo’
Lisa Ellis: Democratic candidate for SC education superintendent says she would ‘elevate teacher voice’
Meet the candidate: Chris Salley (D) for District 7
Districts Upstate SC House of Representatives
District 7 Meet the candidate: Chris Salley (D)
District 13 Meet the candidate: Bill Kimler (D)
District 18 Meet the candidate: Michael Reitz (D)
District 25 Meet the candidate: Yvonne Julian (R)
District 25 Meet the candidate: Tony Boyce (I)
District 25 Meet the candidate: Wendell Jones (D)
District 28 Meet the candidate: Fritz Wiebel (D)
Meet the candidate: Debora Faulkner
Greenville County Probate Judge
Meet the candidate: Chad Groover (R)
Meet the candidate: Debora Faulkner (D)

For more information about the 2022 midterm election, visit the following links:

STATEWIDE CANDIDATES: South Carolina statewide election guide for 2022 midterms LOCAL CANDIDATES: Upstate SC House of Representatives election guide for 2022 midterms SC House of Representatives map

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 4

Barbara Sims
2d ago

I am extremely disappointed in all the fake news about Republicans and the lies the democrats are telling to cause so much trouble. let's hear the real truth about the Pelosi s. because most of us don't believe a word about what's going on

Reply
6
Jimmy Edmonds
2d ago

That's what democrats do. Lie and lie and destroy America. They are about to see what America thinks about that. RED stands up for America .

Reply
3
Comments / 0

