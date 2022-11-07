Read full article on original website
911 outage resolved in Eau Claire
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The 911 outage issue has been resolved in the Eau Claire area. Service has been restored to affected customers with 269-461 prefixed telephone numbers. The outage was resolved early Wednesday morning.
911 service restored to Berrien County community after monthlong outage
911 service has been restored to customers in the Eau Claire area of Pipestone Township after a month-long outage.
Michigan State Police collecting donations for Stuff a Blue Goose event November 19, December 3
Michigan State Police are collecting items for the annual Stuff a Blue Goose event, helping families in need this holiday season. The "Blue Goose" has been used to describe MSP patrol vehicles for decades. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 19, a Blue Goose will be parked outside...
South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
America recycles day at Ox Bow County Park on November 13
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --At Ox Bow County Park, join the Elkhart County Parks and Elkhart Environmental Center for an afternoon of recycling and upcycling. Material like old records, carpet and event tennis balls have been collected across the county to create something new. On Sunday November 13, stop between 1...
Housing rehab plan being developed in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor City Commissioners voted earlier this week to begin the process of turning some city-owned property over to a local group looking to develop housing. The commissioners discussed setting up a contract option for the non-profit Benton Harbor Community Development Corporation to rehab 2 homes on Colfax and Superior. WSJM reports that bringing the homes up to code and assisting low to moderate income residents to buy them at a price agreeable to the corporation is the goal of the effort.
Walton Road bridge reopens to traffic
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Walton Road bridge has officially reopened in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Road Department. The bridge, which sits over the St. Joseph River, has been under construction in Buchanan Township for a number of months. The bridge underwent rehabilitation measures to increase the...
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Boil water advisory issued for part of Kzoo starting Wednesday
Scheduled maintenance on a water main has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
Veterans honored in Mishawaka by Hospice center
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --A local group did their part in honoring our Nation's veterans on November 9, 2022, for National Veteran's awareness week. A special veteran luncheon was held at Chicory Cafe in Mishawaka by ProMedica Hospice, with a pinning ceremony -- flag folding with the V-F-W honor guard included at the event.
Southbound lane restrictions on North Main Street in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on North Main Street in Mishawaka starting Tuesday. Lanes will be restricted between Catalpa Drive and Ardennes Avenue for utility installations. Weather permitting, lanes should be back open by 5 p.m. on Friday.
Nearly All Of Beleaguered Benton Harbor's Lead Service Lines Have Now Been Replaced
Roughly one year after an emergency petition was filed with the U.S. EPA, a drastically underserved water system in Michigan has found a permanent fix for its lead contamination problems. “Almost all Benton Harbor residents’ lead water lines have now been replaced, a major milestone in the effort to stem...
Activists continue dialogue over public safety reforms in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --South Bend activists discussed the idea of defunding the police and redirecting those dollars to violence prevention programs. At Wednesday’s forum, panelists described modern police units as militarized police, calling for people to consider alternative forms of law enforcement. A lot of the discussion was more...
Argos celebrates new downtown community space
ARGOS, Ind. - Residents and local leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new community space in downtown Argos on Saturday. The new Nickel Plate Square sits at the corner of Highway 10 and Michigan Street, serving as a place for community members to spend time together. “Currently, residents and...
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
South Bend celebrates the holiday season with month-long 'Downtown for the Holidays' series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The holiday season is fast approaching and Downtown South Bend is celebrating all December long with the return of Downtown for the Holidays, presented by the AEP Foundation. This year, community members can join in on the celebration in a number of ways. Expert and amateur...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
Drivers of two stolen cars led police on chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A person stole a car and fled from police early Wednesday morning. An Oshtemo Township resident had their car stolen, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office learned Nov. 9. The theft was reported as a possible carjacking in Allegan County, the sheriff’s office said.
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
