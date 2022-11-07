Benton Harbor City Commissioners voted earlier this week to begin the process of turning some city-owned property over to a local group looking to develop housing. The commissioners discussed setting up a contract option for the non-profit Benton Harbor Community Development Corporation to rehab 2 homes on Colfax and Superior. WSJM reports that bringing the homes up to code and assisting low to moderate income residents to buy them at a price agreeable to the corporation is the goal of the effort.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO