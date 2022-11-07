OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- A deadly crash in New Jersey is now being investigated. It happened early Wednesday morning in Old Bridge along Route 9. CBS2's Kevin Rincon was there as three cars were towed away from the scene. It was at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and U.S. Route 9 that two cars collided. The impact of the crash makes it clear speed was certainly a factor.The attorney general's office says cops tried to pull over one of the cars involved in the crash after it came up in connection with an attempted car theft in Marlboro.The driver did not stop,...

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO