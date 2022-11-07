ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Suspected thieves flee police, causing fatal fiery crash on Route 9

OLD BRIDGE — One person died after a vehicle being pursued during an investigation into an attempted car theft ended with a fiery crash on Route 9 early Wednesday morning. The vehicle being pursued by Marlboro police on Spring Valley Road struck several vehicles on Route 9 around 2:15 a.m. that injured three other people not connected to the investigation, according to the Attorney General's Office. The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.
At least 1 dead, multiple hurt after Old Bridge crash

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- A deadly crash in New Jersey is now being investigated. It happened early Wednesday morning in Old Bridge along Route 9. CBS2's Kevin Rincon was there as three cars were towed away from the scene. It was at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and U.S. Route 9 that two cars collided. The impact of the crash makes it clear speed was certainly a factor.The attorney general's office says cops tried to pull over one of the cars involved in the crash after it came up in connection with an attempted car theft in Marlboro.The driver did not stop,...
Female inmate found dead in cell in Hudson County, NJ

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
Blue laser pointed at plane landing at NJ’s Teterboro Airport

TETERBORO — A blue laser was pointed at a small business jet as it landed at Teterboro Airport late Tuesday afternoon. The FAA said Air Alsie #6771 was arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul around 5 p.m. when the crew reported the cockpit was lit by the laser. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.
