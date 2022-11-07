Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
CNBC
Jailed British-Egyptian activist escalates hunger strike by refusing water as COP27 gets underway
Amnesty International chief Agnes Callamard said on Sunday that authorities had less than three days to save Alaa Abdel-Fattah's life. The warning comes amid growing fears over the deteriorating health of one of Egypt's leading rights activists. The 40-year-old has stopped drinking water in a desperate attempt to push Egypt...
Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM
Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War, a coalition that has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.Mr Sunak’s Government is battling to get a grip of the deepening Channel crossings crisis at home and the number of arrivals continues to grow.The Prime Minister...
Cop27: ‘It’s humiliating’ – Indigenous voices say they are being ignored at climate summit – as it happened
A Kulkalgal activist from the Torres Strait Islands has said Indigenous people are ‘fighting for their homes’ as conference discussions focus on climate finance
US News and World Report
UK PM Hopes to Raise Case of Hunger Striker Abd El-Fattah With Egypt's Sisi
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he hoped to meet Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, later on Monday to raise the case of the Egyptian-British hunger striker, Alaa Abd el-Fattah. Sunak, in Sharm El-Sheikh for the COP27 climate talks, said he would raise the issue of Abd...
U.S. orders diplomats' families to leave Nigeria's capital due to "heightened risk of terrorist attacks"
Nigeria's police force said it was beefing up security as the United States ordered diplomats' families to leave the capital, Abuja, due to what the U.S. called a "heightened risk of terrorist attacks." The details of any threat were unknown but residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been...
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
Pro-regime students yell anti-British chants in Tehran - and even call for a united Ireland - over UK's support for anti-government marches… which have seen a protester shot dead today
Pro-regime protesters in Iran have gathered outside the British embassy in Tehran today to hold a demonstration against what they say is 'Britain's support for anti-government protests'. Images showed loyal supporters of Iran's government burning the Union Jack and LGBT flags in the streets outside the embassy as they condemned...
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
maritime-executive.com
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
gcaptain.com
South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht
By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
maritime-executive.com
Italian Government Takes First Steps to Rein In Migrant Rescue Vessels
The newly-elected government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may be laying the groundwork to reinstate limits on NGO rescue vessels, which were eased under the previous administration. Meloni has appointed Matteo Piantedosi, a civil servant who worked under former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, to head up his former department....
EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff
Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
Jailed Egypt activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah's "life at acute risk" as he rejects food, water during COP27
The head of the United Nations human rights office called on Tuesday for the immediate release of prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who has been refusing all food and water since the start of the COP27 climate conference on Sunday. Alaa "is in great danger," Volker Türk said, according to...
411mania.com
US Embassy Contacts WWE Amid Concerns Of Iranian Attack On Saudi Arabia
The US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been in contact with WWE head of tomorrow’s Crown Jewel in regard to reports of a possible Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia. As noted earlier this week, a report by the Wall Street Journal said that Saudi Arabia had shared information with US intelligence warning of an attack from Iran. Iran’s foreign ministry has since denied that an attack is being planned.
The Jewish Press
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proof of life
The family of Egypt's jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah, who is refusing food and water, demanded information on his health Wednesday amid what they said were "rumours of force-feeding". The dissident's aunt, novelist Ahdaf Soueif, tweeted that "we cannot explain two days without letters", and said that the family was concerned about "rumours of force-feeding and of sleep-inducing drugs".
Israel and Jordan move forward with water-for-energy deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Israel and Jordan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to move ahead with a water-for-energy deal after an initial examination of the project found it to be feasible.
