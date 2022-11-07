ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM

Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War, a coalition that has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.Mr Sunak’s Government is battling to get a grip of the deepening Channel crossings crisis at home and the number of arrivals continues to grow.The Prime Minister...
US News and World Report

UK PM Hopes to Raise Case of Hunger Striker Abd El-Fattah With Egypt's Sisi

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he hoped to meet Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, later on Monday to raise the case of the Egyptian-British hunger striker, Alaa Abd el-Fattah. Sunak, in Sharm El-Sheikh for the COP27 climate talks, said he would raise the issue of Abd...
Daily Mail

Pro-regime students yell anti-British chants in Tehran - and even call for a united Ireland - over UK's support for anti-government marches… which have seen a protester shot dead today

Pro-regime protesters in Iran have gathered outside the British embassy in Tehran today to hold a demonstration against what they say is 'Britain's support for anti-government protests'. Images showed loyal supporters of Iran's government burning the Union Jack and LGBT flags in the streets outside the embassy as they condemned...
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
gcaptain.com

South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht

By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
maritime-executive.com

Italian Government Takes First Steps to Rein In Migrant Rescue Vessels

The newly-elected government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may be laying the groundwork to reinstate limits on NGO rescue vessels, which were eased under the previous administration. Meloni has appointed Matteo Piantedosi, a civil servant who worked under former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, to head up his former department....
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff

Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
411mania.com

US Embassy Contacts WWE Amid Concerns Of Iranian Attack On Saudi Arabia

The US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been in contact with WWE head of tomorrow’s Crown Jewel in regard to reports of a possible Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia. As noted earlier this week, a report by the Wall Street Journal said that Saudi Arabia had shared information with US intelligence warning of an attack from Iran. Iran’s foreign ministry has since denied that an attack is being planned.
The Jewish Press

Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
AFP

Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proof of life

The family of Egypt's jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah, who is refusing food and water, demanded information on his health Wednesday amid what they said were "rumours of force-feeding". The dissident's aunt, novelist Ahdaf Soueif, tweeted that "we cannot explain two days without letters", and said that the family was concerned about "rumours of force-feeding and of sleep-inducing drugs".

