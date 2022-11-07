No, he didn't say he would "end democracy", but he did say that Republicans would never lose an election again which is effectively the same thing. Right now, Wisconsin districts are the most gerrymandered in the country and if Republicans get the veto proof majority in the legislature, democracy in Wisconsin will be effectively ended.
He did say a Republican will never loose an election in Wisconsin ever again ! So tell me what he’s going to do for that to happen? The poorly educated proving their poorly educated!
don't be fooled by Tim Michaels he's just running so he can lock down all state contracts for his company don't be fooled don't vote for this fool he's playing you all with his lies.
