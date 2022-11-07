Read full article on original website
Palace and Y-3 Detail Collaborative Collection
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 line have announced a collaborative collection with Palace Skateboards. Produced as part of Y-3’s “20 Years: Recoded” series, the collab reinterprets some of Y-3’s most iconic archival pieces. Consisting of various pieces of apparel, accessories, and footwear, the collection arrives on Friday, Nov. 11. Highlights include a reversible souvenir jacket, reversible puffer jacket, a graphic football tee, a matching pair of track top and track pants, and a tailored blazer. Accessories include a foldable running cap, a running beanie, a cross body bag, and a bucket hat.
“Velvet Brown” Dresses The Nike Terminator High For Fall
While a little over a week remains before the official return of the Nike Terminator in its OG “Georgetown” outfit, the silhouette sewn from the hardwood is now taking hold of a winterized aesthetic melding warm textures and darker tones. Utilizing a canvas construction as its base layer,...
GARMENT PROJECT Wants You to Explore in Style With Its New KAI Sneaker
Danish footwear brand GARMENT PROJECT has unveiled its latest edition of the KAI sneaker, one of the brand’s most coveted styles for the Winter season. The drop has come hot on the heels of its Cloud Snow Boot release as well as its well-received collaboration with Ebbets Farm on its varsity sport-inspired hat collection. Now, GARMENT PROJECT has produced new low and mid iterations of the KAI, each of which comes in three different colorways of grey, khaki, and black.
The Nike SB Ishod Dresses Up In Clean “White/Black”
The Nike SB Ishod had maintained a relatively low profile within the sneaker-space-at-large, but diehard skate fans have been singing the model’s praises since it debuted. Recently, Ishod Wair’s first signature shoe with the Swoosh emerged in a clean white and black color scheme that’ll show wear unlike most other offerings by the Nike SB imprint. Logos at the forefoot and heel take on the darker of the two aforementioned tones, just as the herringbone outsole underfoot. Nike React foam is left to a “colorless” makeup that allows for even the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight.
NEW BALANCE CLASSICS
2022 is quickly coming to a close, and that means the holiday season is very nearly upon us. And with less than two months until December 25th, there’s no better a time than now to start shopping for your closest loved ones… and yourself while you’re at it (we don’t blame you).
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
The Air Jordan 1 “Skyline” Is Expected To Land In March Of 2023
Thanks to both sneaker leakers and early obtainers, we’re going into 2023 with near-full knowledge of what will be releasing several months down the road. And while Jordan Brand has evidently saved their best for the second half of the year, there are still a number of Spring-bound standouts to keep an eye out for, such as the previously-revealed Air Jordan 1 “Skyline.”
The New Nike Air Huarache Craft Takes On An All-Black Look
A year removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Huarache has recently emerged in an updated version that couples an outdoors aesthetic with future-thinking sustainability. Recently surfaced in all-black, the Air Huarache Craft reimagines Tinker Hatfield’s scuba gear-informed silhouette from 1991 for the next 31 years. At a quick...
Bright Reds Bleed Into The Mesh Of This Nike Air Max Plus
Nike has continued to deliver new renditions of the Air Max Plus throughout 2022. And following several grounded options, the silhouette is now dressing up in a rather experimental colorway, whose white mesh is stained with a bright red dye. First unveiled in GS sizes, this Air Max Plus starts...
Tan And Green Make For A Fall-Appropriate Nike Dunk Low
With the Holiday Season fast-approaching, Nike is loading up on many of their best-selling items — Air Force 1s, Air Jordans, and, of course, Dunk Lows. And after appearing in several vibrant colorways over the course of the last few months, the latter is finally settling into Fall, delivering a palette comprised of the season’s signature hues.
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” (2022)
Last seen in 2017, the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” is set to return on November 11th in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Back in 1997, the silhouette pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved by the Swoosh, offering the first full-length visible Air Max unit up to that point. The original “Metallic Silver” color scheme also became iconic in its own right, going on to be the go-to sneaker for countless creatives across Italy and other parts of Europe. Christian Tresser drew inspiration from the high-speed bullet trains in Japan for the AM97’s design, but also from mountain biking and the ripples commonly found in ponds. The shoe’s wavy upper has emerged in dozens of different styles over the last 25 years, although the “Silver Bullet” take continues to reign supreme.
GCDS join Clarks for luxury footwear collection
Italian fashion house GCDS has partnered with the British shoe brand Clarks for a luxury loafer and mule collection. Shot by photographer Pietro Cocco, the GCDS x Clarks advertising campaign takes customer on a journey through different worlds. Inspired by the mix between Clarks’ timeless aesthetic and GCDS’ penchant for reinvention, customers are to "meet the unexpected", according to the brand.
Can Resale Fix Fashion's Sustainability Crisis?
EDITED — a leading data company that works with brands and retailers across the world — has investigated the current state of the resale industry. If you cast your mind back five years ago, the likes of Supreme, YEEZY, Jordan Brand and Palace were running the resale market, seeing floods of teenagers take to the capital cities to flog their just-copped garms for a profit on the sidestreets, in turn reducing over-consumption as pieces swapped hands for cash almost instantaneously.
