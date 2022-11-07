‘Hell of a fright.’ Shark stuns fishermen by jumping in boat, New Zealand video shows

Related
Florida counties call for evacuations and closures as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens
Florida’s entire east coast was bracing for a pounding from a Category 1 hurricane as Tropical Storm Nicole was on the cusp of reaching hurricane strength, with an expected landfall overnight Wednesday.
American crocodiles are rare and one just showed up on a Florida beach, video shows
American crocodiles can grow to 20 feet.
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
Close call! Hawaii diver nearly lands in tiger shark's open mouth in this video
A close encounter with a tiger shark happened off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the water when she spotted an approaching tiger shark. Watch the video!
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Smithonian
Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks
For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
Australian kayakers rescue stranded kangaroo, pull to safety across shark-infested waters
Kayakers in Australia say they were in the 'right place' at the 'right time' when they saved a stranded kangaroo by pulling him across shark-infested waters to safety.
Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat
Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Gov. DeSantis issues emergency declaration for 34 counties ahead of storm Nicole
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency declaration Monday for 34 counties — including Miami-Dade and Broward — that are in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
South Florida is already feeling Tropical Storm Nicole. How bad will it get?
South Florida is forecast to see a steady stream of rain for much of Wednesday as a strengthening Tropical Storm Nicole treks closer to Florida’s east coast.
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Deer flies through both windshields in crash that killed driver, New Jersey cops say
The crash was one of two fatal collisions involving a deer that day in the state, according to local media reports.
Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat
WATCH OUT. We’ve seen a number of sharks interfering with fishing trips here lately, and needless to say, they are the last competitors you want while trying to reel in a trophy fish while deep sea fishing. From a shark stealing a fisherman’s mackerel, and another shark going bonkers while trying (but failing) to steal a group of young fishermen’s catch, sharks are going to give every last drop of effort they got in an effort to feed themselves. And […] The post Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Deadliest Catch Star Mandy Hansen on Fighting to Fish: 'I Wasn't Going to Let Anyone Stop Me'
Though Mandy Hansen was determined to work on a fishing boat, her father Sig Hansen was initially hesitant, telling PEOPLE, "I did not want her on the boat... You're out there risking your life" For as long as Mandy Hansen can remember, she dreamed of one day working on a fishing boat. "I always wanted to be on the water," Mandy, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I tried looking into different areas in the maritime industry, you know, the big boats, and container ships, that...
‘He’s a real stud!’ A cop in Florida encountered a lost bull. Then came the comments
“Why did the bull cross Burnt Store Road?”
Where will Subtropical Storm Nicole hit? Some possible paths in the Florida forecast
Where is Subtropical Storm Nicole heading?
Sen. Ted Cruz hit with beer can thrown at Astros World Series parade, video shows
The senator did not require medical attention, police said.
Hot muddy waters hid these bronze statues for almost 2,000 years, experts in Italy say
The treasure trove included more than 20 statues and thousands of coins, archaeologists said.
