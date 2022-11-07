Read full article on original website
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night loss
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night. Listen to his thoughts on the head-to-head history between the Saints & Ravens, what Roquan Smith could mean for the Ravens’ long term goals & why Lamar Jackson is better than Michael Vick.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings
Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay did an abrupt about-face on Frank Reich; is Chris Ballard next?
Eight days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Irsay is giving no thought to firing coach Frank Reich. Irsay apparently has given some thought to it since then. Reich is out, despite the team’ 3-5-1 record. And despite basically having a shift from quarterback Matt...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football
Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
NBC Sports
Cowboys activate Tarell Basham
The Cowboys won’t be getting wide receiver James Washington back on Wednesday, but they will have a member of the defense back in the fold. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are activating defensive end Tarell Basham from injured reserve. Basham has been out since injuring his quad in Week One.
Augusta Free Press
Baltimore Ravens dominant in 27-13 win over New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football
The Baltimore Ravens moved to 6-3 on the season with an impressive 27-13 win at the New Orleans Saints on Monday night with Lamar Jackson dazzling despite his stats maybe saying otherwise. The superstar quarterback went 12-for-22 for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 82 yards...
Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month
The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
Watch: O'Connell's rousing speech ends on Kirk Cousins: 'Get him his chains!'
The Vikings head coach praised his team's belief.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany
On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
NBC Sports
Belichick makes surprising admission about Patriots tipping plays
The Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots pride themselves on out-scheming other teams and keeping their opponents off-balance. So, it was eye-opening to read that several Patriots players claimed they could hear Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays before the snap Sunday. But it was even more...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen’s elbow injury is something to monitor
Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game.
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense
It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera speaks about the impact of penalties vs. Vikings
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Washington Commanders were up 17-7 and arguably had a win in the bag against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings. But then the Commanders did what head coach Ron Rivera has been preaching his team not to do all season, commit penalties. What […]
NBC Sports
Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade
Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Jason Pierre-Paul, DeSean Jackson should be fine to play after the bye
The Ravens had two veteran players suffer an injury during Monday’s win over the Saints, but it sounds like neither is at risk of missing significant time — if any time at all. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that edge rusher Jason...
NBC Sports
Why Eagles coaches can’t stop praising Goedert
The morning after Nick Sirianni proclaimed that Dallas Goedert deserves to be in the conversation as one of the best tight ends in football, he wasn’t done. “Dallas Goedert needs to be in the conversation for best tight ends in the NFL,” Sirianni said again on Friday morning, the day after Goedert went off for 100 yards in Houston.
Yardbarker
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Reason Behind Loss vs. Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons are heading back to the drawing board after their 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. In a game that comes down to a game-winning field goal, every play counts, and head coach Arthur Smith pointed to the team's third-down woes in the loss. "Usually...
NBC Sports
Why Cowherd believes 49ers boast NFL's best roster
The 49ers have dealt with injuries to key players since Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. However, the team is beginning to see key players return from injury as they come off their bye week. With San Francisco having Elijah Mitchell and Azeez Al-Shaair returning to the team ahead...
