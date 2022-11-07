ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings

Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Cowboys activate Tarell Basham

The Cowboys won’t be getting wide receiver James Washington back on Wednesday, but they will have a member of the defense back in the fold. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are activating defensive end Tarell Basham from injured reserve. Basham has been out since injuring his quad in Week One.
DALLAS, TX
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month

The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany

On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Belichick makes surprising admission about Patriots tipping plays

The Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots pride themselves on out-scheming other teams and keeping their opponents off-balance. So, it was eye-opening to read that several Patriots players claimed they could hear Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays before the snap Sunday. But it was even more...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Josh Allen’s elbow injury is something to monitor

Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense

It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Eagles coaches can’t stop praising Goedert

The morning after Nick Sirianni proclaimed that Dallas Goedert deserves to be in the conversation as one of the best tight ends in football, he wasn’t done. “Dallas Goedert needs to be in the conversation for best tight ends in the NFL,” Sirianni said again on Friday morning, the day after Goedert went off for 100 yards in Houston.
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Reason Behind Loss vs. Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons are heading back to the drawing board after their 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. In a game that comes down to a game-winning field goal, every play counts, and head coach Arthur Smith pointed to the team's third-down woes in the loss. "Usually...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Why Cowherd believes 49ers boast NFL's best roster

The 49ers have dealt with injuries to key players since Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. However, the team is beginning to see key players return from injury as they come off their bye week. With San Francisco having Elijah Mitchell and Azeez Al-Shaair returning to the team ahead...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

