Texas State

Austin Westlake finishes as 6A No. 1 in Texas prep rankings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

The final high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (10-0) W: Buda Johnson, 70-10 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (10-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-7 2

3 Duncanville (9-0) W: Mansfield Legacy, 42-6 3

4 Southlake Carroll (10-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 45-14 4

5 Katy (10-0) W: Katy Taylor, 49-7 5

6 Denton Guyer (10-0) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 31-13 6

7 Spring Westfield (9-1) W: Aldine, 74-0 7

8 Humble Atascocita (8-2) W: Humble Summer Creek, 21-18 8

9 Cibolo Steele (10-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 23-0 9

10 Prosper (9-1) W: McKinney, 47-27 10

11 Dripping Springs (9-1) W: Austin Anderson, 49-0 11

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 56-21 12

13 DeSoto (8-2) W: Mansfield, 28-16 13

14 SA Northside Brennan (9-1) W: SA Northside Jay, 58-8 14

15 Arlington Martin (9-1) W: Arlington Bowie, 62-12 15

16 Dallas Highland Park (10-0) W: Richardson Pearce, 49-10 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (9-1) W: Round Rock Westwood, 56-10 17

18 Rockwall (9-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 46-17 18

19 North Crowley (10-0) W: Crowley, 48-14 19

20 Allen (7-3) W: Little Elm, 56-21 20

21 New Caney (10-0) W: Conroe Caney Creek, 41-21 21

22 Round Rock (9-1) W: Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 51-10 22

23 Trophy Club Nelson (9-1) W: Haslet Eaton, 48-14 23

24 Cy-Fair (9-1) W: Houston Memorial, 45-21 25

25 Lewisville (9-1) W: Lewisville Hebron, 31-17 NR

Dropped out: No. 24 Humble Summer Creek

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Longview (10-0) W: West Mesquite, 70-0 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (10-0) W: Dallas Adams, 65-6 2

3 Aledo (8-2) W: FW Brewer, 47-6 3

4 Lancaster (8-2) W: Lufkin, 28-20 4

5 Midlothian (10-0) W: Red Oak, 56-28 5

6 Amarillo Tascosa (9-1) W: Lubbock Coronado, 35-14 6

7 Frisco Reedy (10-0) Idle 7

8 PSJA North (10-0) W: Rio Grande City, 57-0 8

9 Smithson Valley (8-1) W: Seguin, 56-17 9

10 College Station (8-2) W: Pflugerville Hendrickson, 42-14 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Argyle (10-0) W: Carrollton Creekview, 50-24 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (9-1) W: Dayton, 52-21 2

3 Liberty Hill (9-1) W: SA Pieper, 47-7 3

4 Grapevine (9-1) W: FW Trimble Tech, 56-0 4

5 Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) W: Brenham, 54-42 5

6 Midlothian Heritage (9-1) W: Everman, 35-34 6

7 SA Alamo Heights (9-1) W: SA Sam Houston, 57-6 7

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-3) W: Dallas Wilson, 38-10 8

9 Melissa (8-2) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 36-35 NR

10 Austin LBJ (8-2) W: Austin Crockett, 49-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Lucas Lovejoy, No. 10 Everman

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 China Spring (9-1) Idle 1

2 CC Calallen (10-0) W: Hidalgo, 56-0 2

3 Boerne (10-0) W: Fredericksburg, 42-3 3

4 Anna (10-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 56-21 4

5 Celina (9-1) W: Frisco Panther Creek, 53-0 5

6 Lumberton (9-1) W: Livingston, 49-6 6

7 Tyler Chapel Hill (8-2) W: Kilgore, 32-20 8

8 Stephenville (8-2) W: Waco La Vega, 42-28 NR

9 Brownwood (8-2) Idle 9

10 El Campo (8-2) W: Brazosport, 31-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Kilgore, No. 10 Kaufman

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Carthage (10-0) Idle 1

2 Gilmer (9-0) W: Pittsburg, 44-14 2

3 Cuero (9-1) W: La Grange, 49-7 3

4 Silsbee (10-0) W: Jasper, 26-23 4

5 Bellville (10-0) W: Sweeny, 56-0 5

6 Wimberley (10-0) W: Austin Achieve, 66-0 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) W: Longview Spring Hill, 63-0 7

8 WF Hirschi (7-2) W: Midland Greenwood, 28-7 8

9 Glen Rose (9-1) W: Ferris, 56-27 9

10 Aubrey (8-2) W: Farmersville, 59-0 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Franklin (10-0) W: Little River Academy, 27-15 1

2 Malakoff (9-1) W: Groesbeck, 48-0 2

3 Columbus (9-1) W: Hempstead, 35-0 3

4 Shallowater (9-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 38-0 4

5 Llano (10-0) W: Ingram Moore, 49-6 5

6 Bushland (9-1) Idle 6

7 Brock (6-4) W: Pilot Point, 48-0 7

8 Lorena (7-3) Idle 8

9 Pottsboro (9-1) W: Mount Vernon, 47-28 9

10 West (9-1) W: Dallas Inspired Vision, 56-0 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Gunter (9-0) W: Blue Ridge, 49-0 1

2 Holliday (10-0) W: Callisburg, 38-7 2

3 Newton (9-1) W: New Waverly, 81-34 3

4 Canadian (8-2) W: Dimmitt, 77-0 4

5 Bells (8-2) W: Leonard, 56-20 5

6 New London West Rusk (8-2) W: Edgewood, 49-42 6

7 Poth (9-1) W: Karnes City, 45-0 7

8 Palmer (9-0) Idle 8

9 Lexington (10-0) W: Buffalo, 35-12 9

10 Wall (9-1) W: Brady, 54-10 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Timpson (10-0) W: Garrison, 44-38 1

2 Hawley (10-0) W: Cisco, 36-33 2

3 Crawford (10-0) W: Bruceville-Eddy, 51-0 3

4 Refugio (9-1) W: Ganado, 52-26 4

5 Stratford (10-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 2-0 5

6 Shiner (8-2) W: Kenedy, 56-12 6

7 Tolar (10-0) W: San Saba, 63-0 7

8 Cisco (8-2) L: Hawley, 36-33 8

9 Centerville (8-2) W: Corrigan-Camden, 56-21 9

10 Coleman (8-2) W: Bangs, 47-0 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Mart (10-0) W: Hubbard, 70-0 1

2 Burton (9-0) W: Somerville, 71-20 2

3 Wellington (9-1) W: Clarendon, 44-8 3

4 Wink (10-0) W: Midland TLC, 17-0 4

5 Chilton (10-0) W: Milano, 28-7 5

6 Albany (8-2) W: Abilene TLCA, 67-0 7

7 Collinsville (9-1) W: Chico, 44-6 8

8 Price Carlisle (9-1) L: Alto, 36-31 6

9 Santo (9-1) W: Era, 42-0 9

10 Granger (8-2) W: Bartlett, 45-12 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Abbott (10-0) W: Gholson, 56-0 1

2 Westbrook (9-1) W: Rotan, 48-0 2

3 Jonesboro (9-1) W: Evant, 63-0 3

4 Rankin (9-1) W: Garden City, 60-36 4

5 Happy (9-1) W: Claude, 64-6 5

6 May (8-1) Idle 6

7 Mertzon Irion County (9-0) W: Veribest, 46-0 8

8 Gordon (10-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 76-29 9

9 Medina (10-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 62-0 10

10 Garden City (8-2) L: Rankin, 60-36 7

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (8-0) W: Crowell, 46-0 1

2 Cherokee (9-0) W: Lohn, 70-0 2

3 Balmorhea (9-1) W: Sanderson, 66-26 3

4 Oglesby (10-0) W: Buckholts, 66-0 4

5 Richland Springs (7-1) Idle 5

6 Loraine (9-1) W: Bronte, 66-18 7

7 Whitharral (9-1) W: Amherst, 24-20 8

8 Sanderson (8-1) L: Balmorhea, 66-26 6

9 Bluff Dale (9-1) W: Walnut Springs, 50-0 10

10 Rising Star (9-1) W: Moran, forfeit 9

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1) W: Plano Prestonwood, 42-14 1

2 Austin Regents (10-0) W: Austin St. Michael’s, 34-0 2

3 Argyle Liberty Christian (9-1) Idle 4

4 SA Antonian (9-1) W: Houston St. Thomas, 38-35 NR

5 Houston St. Thomas (9-1) L: SA Antonian, 38-35 3

Dropped out: No. 5 Plano Prestonwood

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (10-0) W: Beaumont Legacy, 45-0 1

2 Lucas Christian (10-0) W: Dallas Lakehill, forfeit 2

3 Baytown Christian (10-0) W: Houston Second Baptist, 58-6 3

4 FW Covenant Classical (8-1) W: Denton Calvary, forfeit 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (10-0) Idle 5

Dropped out: None

Comments / 0

