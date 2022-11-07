Read full article on original website
3 Trade Ideas For Lakers Involving Anthony Davis
Sometimes, you need to read between the lines. That holds especially true when trying to dissect NBA trade rumors. Whenever you read a headline, try to look for what it isn’t saying, along with whatever it is. For example, it’s recently been suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could...
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
NBA executive believes LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining: ‘LeBron doesn’t even look like a main option right now’
For multiple seasons, some Los Angeles Lakers fans have held onto the idea that as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are around, anything is possible. But the two superstars have had their fair share of struggles this season, and one executive thinks they don’t even look like primary options right now.
NBC Sports
Rumor: Lakers at least cracking door open to Anthony Davis trade?
While the fit of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James‘ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop the all-time scoring list, and the horrific shooting of the Lakers has drawn all the headlines early this season, this season was always about Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. Darvin Ham was banking on Davis to be the No.1 option on offense and a defensive anchor, to be the guy from the bubble who helped lead the Lakers to a title.
Lakers rumors: There’s some ‘buzz’ that Anthony Davis may be available for trade
For months, the trade rumors regarding the Los Angeles Lakers have revolved around guard Russell Westbrook. However, according to famed sports pundit Bill Simmons, the attention may eventually turn to star big man Anthony Davis. According to Simmons, there is a growing buzz that trading Davis may be the Lakers’...
Could the Knicks consider trading for Lakers’ superstar Anthony Davis?
The New York Knicks are in need of star power. According Bill Simmons, Lakers’ superstar big man Anthony Davis may be available for trade with Los Angeles struggling to start the season, giving the Knicks a potential option to solve a variety of issues. “There is some buzz that...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Modestly effective in loss
Davis provided 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers. Davis was efficient from the field and tied for the team lead with nine boards, but his output didn't do much to the move the needle for the freefalling Lakers. The big man's talent alone should allow him to put up these types of numbers on a regular basis, and his scoring could go up if LeBron James -- who left Wednesday's contest with a groin injury -- needs to miss any time. Davis has been a strong fantasy contributor thus far, averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals over 10 games.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed for Lakers vs Clippers
Both LeBron and Anthony Davis are looking likely to play.
CBS Sports
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Frustrates Lakers again Monday
Conley posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists and one rebound over 24 minutes in a 139-116 win over the Lakers on Monday. Conley took only seven shots from the field, but he was very efficient, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and 2-for-3 from two-point range. The veteran point guard also led all players with 12 dimes and did not commit any turnovers. This was the third double-double of the campaign for Conley, two of which have come in his past three games -- both against the Lakers. Though he won't be able to play against the struggling Lakers defense every night, he's putting up strong enough numbers to remain a viable fantasy asset.
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
Bradley Beal's Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Excellent despite loss
Ingram totaled 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 loss to the Pacers. Ingram didn't miss a beat despite missing four games with a concussion, and he has surpassed the 25-point plateau in two of his last three outings since returning to action. Excluding the game in which he had to leave due to the aforementioned injury, Ingram has been outstanding, with 25 or more points in all but one game. He's also shooting an impressive 54.5 percent from three-point range, and while some regression can be expected in that department, there's no question he's started the season on a very efficient note.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Officially ruled out Wednesday
Leonard (knee) won't play in Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Leonard is dealing with soreness in his right knee that has caused him to miss the Clippers' last eight games. There is no timetable for his return, but his next opportunity to play will be Saturday versus the Nets.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
