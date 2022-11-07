ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers take down top-seeded Duke, advance to ACC semifinals

By Abigail Angalet
 2 days ago

Via Clemson Athletic Communications :

Clemson went on the road and knocked off undefeated and top-seeded Duke (11-1-4) in the ACC Quarterfinal match on Sunday night by a final score of 2-0. Derek Waleffe scored his first goal this season and Brandon Parrish put the nail in the coffin late in the match to give Clemson its fourth straight victory.

This marks the 19th time the Tigers have advanced to the ACC semifinals, and 10th in Mike Noonan’s 13 year tenure.

The Tigers (12-5-1) came into the match and immediately took control over its undefeated opponent. Clemson dominated possession in a physical first half, but was unable to break through in the first 45 minutes of action. Clemson outshot Duke 7-4 in the first frame.

In the 71st minute, Waleffe found space inside the penalty area and blasted a left-footed shot past Duke’s goalkeeper Eliot Hamill to give the Blue Devils their first deficit since October 1. The goal also broke a Duke streak of six consecutive matches without allowing a goal.

Despite Duke’s best efforts to look for an equalizer, the Tigers remained on the front foot and kept the Blue Devils’ offense at bay. As time was winding down, Parrish took the ball in the corner and split two defenders, dribbled into the box and beat a charging Hamill in a brilliant individual effort to put away the dagger.

Goalkeeper Joseph Andema earned his seventh shutout in 13 games, stopping three shots in the process. The Tigers’ defense was fantastic all night in stifling the Duke attack, and the offense capitalized on its chances to get two goals on the Blue Devils, who gave up an ACC-low five goals all season.

Up next, Clemson will head to Winston Salem, N.C. to take on Wake Forest in the ACC semifinal match on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match slated to broadcast on ACC Network.

Box Score Breakdown: Clemson's stat leaders in tough loss at Notre Dame

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

