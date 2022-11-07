ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Nell Walker named to Product Compliance lead at Matrix Absence Management

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--

Matrix Absence Management (Matrix), a leader in helping employers proactively manage employee absence and work force productivity, has named Nell Walker Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. She succeeds Marti Cardi, who originated the role in 2015 and will continue to work in a senior consulting role.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005967/en/

Nell Walker, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Matrix Absence Management (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, Ms. Walker oversees an all-attorney Product Compliance team responsible for development, deployment and refinement of Matrix’s service offerings. Reporting to Matrix President Mark Marsters, she will also work closely with Reliance Standard’s Product Strategy team to build and refine integrated solutions and best practices related to absence, disability and productivity.

“The regulatory environment over the last decade has put an enormous strain on American employers,” Marsters said, “to say nothing of the lingering impact of the pandemic. Through it all, Matrix has made balancing business objectives with uniform compliance a hallmark of our brand, and this team has been front and center. We are so pleased to welcome Nell to this role, and look forward to taking the next steps in our evolution.”

A dynamic leader with 30 years’ experience as a practicing attorney, Ms. Walker spent the last 20-plus years in a variety of legal, compliance and HR roles specific to disability and employment law. She comes most recently from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (MetLife) where she was Senior Counsel, US Insurance Law. She also served in executive roles both at Cigna, where she was a Board member and Associate Chief Counsel; and Unum, where she was Assistant Vice President & Senior Counsel/Assistant Privacy Officer.

Ms. Walker also brings a unique customer-side perspective, having spent several years as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Office and Chief HR Officer for specialty healthcare providers MedOptions and Jefferson Radiology, later a division of Mednax. In these roles, she was responsible for all legal, regulatory, compliance and human resource strategy and operations across each company.

“I want to thank Marti Cardi for her essential role in building our expertise and visibility in this important area,” Marsters said. “I’m looking forward to her continued insights, guidance and partnership as she begins her new role.”

About Matrix Absence Management

Based on the premise that human capital make up the most costly – and valuable – of a company’s resources, Matrix focuses on reducing lost productivity due to employee absence – regardless of the reason, entitlement or funding mechanism. For 25 years Matrix has streamlined benefit delivery, simplified administration and reduced overall costs for companies nationwide. Matrix is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with service hubs nationwide, including Phoenix, AZ; Hawthorne, NY; and Portland, OR.

Matrix Absence Management and sister company Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company are members of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance sectors globally. The Group’s main operating subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF), was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and leading property and casualty insurer in Japan.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005967/en/

CONTACT: Media:

David Gittelman

David.gittelman@rsli.com

267.256.3741

KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE HUMAN RESOURCES

SOURCE: Matrix Absence Management

PUB: 11/07/2022 01:51 PM/DISC: 11/07/2022 01:51 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Shearman & Sterling Brings Workplace of the Future to Life

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global law firm Shearman & Sterling has completed the transformation of its New York City headquarters at 599 Lexington Avenue. The modernized space is a testament to the firm’s commitment to fostering a more connected, inclusive and engaged global culture. Completed in two short years, the project provides an enhanced client experience that reinforces the firm’s environmental, social and governance goals, and reduces its overall carbon footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005320/en/ Shearman & Sterling elected to redesign the space before the COVID-19 pandemic, intending to create a workplace that anticipated the evolving needs of its growing and diverse talent base, and would continue to support excellence in client service. The 340,000-square-foot space features high-performance technologies, state-of-the-art workspaces, wellness amenities and COVID-19 safety features. The human-centric model illustrates the sustainability aspects of its redesign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Northern Trust Strengthens Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in the Northeast

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Northern Trust announced today that Michael Janko has joined the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as a Senior Investment Advisor in Boston, where he will support the firm’s foundation, endowment and institutional nonprofit clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005277/en/ Michael Janko, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Tanium Recognized as an Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Patch Management Solutions

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in the newly released GigaOm Radar for Patch Management Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005389/en/ Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in the newly released GigaOm Radar for Patch Management Solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Data Theorem and AlphaSOC Partner to Offer Industry-First Cloud Extended Detection and Response Combined with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management

PALO ALTO, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, and AlphaSOC, Inc., the Security Analytics Company, today announced their new partnership to deliver industry-first cloud extended detection and response (XDR) with cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) features to address customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005332/en/ Data Theorem’s Cloud Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Hacker Toolkit powered by AlphaSOC’s Analytics Engine uniquely addresses customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform

Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
The Associated Press

Michael Gorton, Teladoc Founder, Recuro CEO Co-Authors Book with Jay Sanders, MD, Father of Telemedicine: Digital Medical Home – Telemedicine Ignites Creation of Precision Health

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health, outcomes approach, announces the publication of Digital Medical Home: How the Telemedicine Revolution Ignited the Creation of Precision Health, co-authored by Michael Gorton, founder of Teladoc and chief executive officer of Recuro Health, and Jay Sanders, MD, acknowledged as the “Father of Telemedicine” and founding board member and president emeritus of the American Telemedicine Association. Now available in print and digital formats, including Kindle, the book shares legendary stories, personal anecdotes and true accounts of the telemedicine revolution, including ongoing efforts to bring telehealth to mainstream America and documenting the power of fortitude combined with technology to spawn today’s virtual care solutions embodied in Recuro’s Digital Medical Home ™. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005378/en/ Available in print and digital formats, including Kindle, Digital Medical Home shares legendary stories, personal anecdotes and true accounts of the telemedicine revolution. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Genine Wilson Joins Ingenovis Health as President of Travel Nurse and Allied Division

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Ingenovis Health, Inc. (Ingenovis), a top healthcare talent and workforce provider backed by private investment firms Cornell Capital and Trilantic North America, announced the addition of Genine Wilson, a leader in workforce solutions and recruiting, as President of its Travel Nurse and Allied Division. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005299/en/ Genine Wilson Joins Ingenovis Health as President of Travel Nurse and Allied Division (Photo: Business Wire)
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
The Associated Press

Schlesinger Group Appoints New CEO to Further Sharpen its Digital Transformation & Research Prowess

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schlesinger Group announced that Reed Cundiff is appointed chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Cundiff follows Steve Schlesinger, who has been a leader in the market research industry for over 35 years and has served as the CEO of Schlesinger Group for the last 20. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006254/en/ Reed Cundiff, Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006233/en/ MODORI and NEOWIZ announced a partnership to develop a web3 gaming platform, Intella X (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

MBS Highway Acquires ListReports, Inc.

HOLMDEL, N.J. & ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- MBS Highway, a leading mortgage technology solutions provider, today announced it has acquired ListReports, Inc., a real estate data insights and marketing platform. Together, the companies are positioned to significantly expand the combined product set and provide even greater value to real estate professionals with meaningful advice, actionable insights, and powerful automation. Both MBS Highway and ListReports customers will benefit from product enhancements and future innovation, with no disruption to their service or offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005013/en/ Barry Habib, Founder and CEO of MBS Highway, said that “joining forces with ListReports will help us achieve our next growth phase and enable MBS Highway to become a large sales enablement platform in the real estate and mortgage market. The team brings significant technical skills and operational excellence to our team that will help our company continue to drive productivity, efficiency and additional market share.” Founded in 2012, MBS Highway currently serves over 180 enterprises and over 33k loan officers who rely on its expert, timely advice to help them convert conversations into mortgage loan applications.
The Associated Press

Coefficient Raises $18M Series A to Bring the Power of Data and Automation to Spreadsheet Users, Announces New Product Plans

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Coefficient, the company that turns business users into builders with real-time data connectivity and automation in spreadsheets, today announced an $18M Series A investment led by Battery Ventures, the global technology investment firm, along with existing investors Foundation Capital and S28 Capital. The new funding will enable Coefficient—whose product is currently used by customers including Zendesk, Spotify, Foursquare, Contentful and Miro—to expand its product offerings and scale its global operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006158/en/ Coefficient co-founders Navneet Loiwal and Tommy Tsai saw an opportunity to create data and reporting-automation tools intended for the business user that make existing spreadsheets smarter by providing connectivity to live and automated data from the systems they use every day. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Eric Mackenzie Joins Digital Experience Agency Whereoware as Chief Technology Officer

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Whereoware, an award-winning digital experience agency, announced today the addition of Eric MacKenzie as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire to Whereoware’s executive team reinforces their commitment to marrying powerful technology, strategic activation, and business consulting to deliver elevated customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005444/en/ Eric MacKenzie, Chief Technology Officer, Whereoware (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

GBK Collective Adds Dr. Anthony Palomba, Leading Consumer Behavior Strategist and Audience Measurement Expert to Its Advisory Board

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- GBK Collective, a leading marketing strategy, consumer behavior and analytics consultancy, today announced that Dr. Anthony Palomba has joined its advisory board. Dr. Palomba is Assistant Professor at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business where he teaches leadership communication and business analytics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005510/en/ GBK Collective adds Dr. Anthony Palomba, leading consumer behavior strategist and audience measurement expert, to its advisory board (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

CTS Engines Deepens Executive Team With Appointments of Bill Kircher as Executive Vice Chairman and Randy Mengel as Chief Operating Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- CTS Engines (“CTS” or the “Company”), a global leader for mature engine maintenance, is proud to announce the appointments of Bill Kircher as Executive Vice Chairman and Randy Mengel as Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005300/en/ Randy Mengel, Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Market-Defining Gartner Analyst Jim Davies Joins Calabrio as Chief Experience Officer

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Jim Davies, the former Gartner analyst who helped define and nurture the market segments for workforce optimization (WFO), workforce engagement management (WEM), and voice of the customer (VoC) solutions has joined Calabrio, the workforce performance company, as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005229/en/ Market-defining Gartner Analyst Jim Davies Joins Calabrio as Chief Experience Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Glenmede President and CEO Gordon Fowler Announces Retirement

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Glenmede, a leading investment and wealth management firm overseeing $38.5 billion in assets under management, today announced that Gordon B. Fowler, Jr., President, and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire at the end of August 2023. The Board of Directors has appointed Peter J. Zuleba, III to succeed Fowler. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005107/en/ Peter J. Zuleba III (Photo: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

nVent HOFFMAN Software Will Simplify Engineering Processes and Connect Fabrication and Workers to Drive Productivity

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it will preview its upcoming digital manufacturing software portfolio at Rockwell Automation Fair in Chicago. The Design to Manufacturing Software, powered by Zuken’s E3.series, is a proven and fast engineering system for designers and manufacturing personnel to: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005471/en/ All connected by a “digital thread,” the nVent HOFFMAN Design to Manufacturing software enables a fully automated process, simplifying the design process and connecting engineering to manufacturing. (Graphic: nVent)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy