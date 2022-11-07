Nell Walker named to Product Compliance lead at Matrix Absence Management

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--

Matrix Absence Management (Matrix), a leader in helping employers proactively manage employee absence and work force productivity, has named Nell Walker Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. She succeeds Marti Cardi, who originated the role in 2015 and will continue to work in a senior consulting role.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005967/en/

Nell Walker, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Matrix Absence Management (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, Ms. Walker oversees an all-attorney Product Compliance team responsible for development, deployment and refinement of Matrix’s service offerings. Reporting to Matrix President Mark Marsters, she will also work closely with Reliance Standard’s Product Strategy team to build and refine integrated solutions and best practices related to absence, disability and productivity.

“The regulatory environment over the last decade has put an enormous strain on American employers,” Marsters said, “to say nothing of the lingering impact of the pandemic. Through it all, Matrix has made balancing business objectives with uniform compliance a hallmark of our brand, and this team has been front and center. We are so pleased to welcome Nell to this role, and look forward to taking the next steps in our evolution.”

A dynamic leader with 30 years’ experience as a practicing attorney, Ms. Walker spent the last 20-plus years in a variety of legal, compliance and HR roles specific to disability and employment law. She comes most recently from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (MetLife) where she was Senior Counsel, US Insurance Law. She also served in executive roles both at Cigna, where she was a Board member and Associate Chief Counsel; and Unum, where she was Assistant Vice President & Senior Counsel/Assistant Privacy Officer.

Ms. Walker also brings a unique customer-side perspective, having spent several years as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Office and Chief HR Officer for specialty healthcare providers MedOptions and Jefferson Radiology, later a division of Mednax. In these roles, she was responsible for all legal, regulatory, compliance and human resource strategy and operations across each company.

“I want to thank Marti Cardi for her essential role in building our expertise and visibility in this important area,” Marsters said. “I’m looking forward to her continued insights, guidance and partnership as she begins her new role.”

About Matrix Absence Management

Based on the premise that human capital make up the most costly – and valuable – of a company’s resources, Matrix focuses on reducing lost productivity due to employee absence – regardless of the reason, entitlement or funding mechanism. For 25 years Matrix has streamlined benefit delivery, simplified administration and reduced overall costs for companies nationwide. Matrix is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with service hubs nationwide, including Phoenix, AZ; Hawthorne, NY; and Portland, OR.

Matrix Absence Management and sister company Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company are members of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance sectors globally. The Group’s main operating subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF), was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and leading property and casualty insurer in Japan.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005967/en/

CONTACT: Media:

David Gittelman

David.gittelman@rsli.com

267.256.3741

KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE HUMAN RESOURCES

SOURCE: Matrix Absence Management

PUB: 11/07/2022 01:51 PM/DISC: 11/07/2022 01:51 PM