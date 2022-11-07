ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGVfv_0j1vvaVo00

It’s possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They’ve also been one play away from other wins becoming losses.

At the midway point of the NFL season, they’re 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play all over the field. The Commanders are a distant fourth in a surprisingly strong East Division, but they’re in NFC wild-card contention with winnable games ahead.

“I like where the guys are: We’re playing physical, we’re running the ball physically,” coach Ron Rivera said Monday. “I think Taylor’s brought a little bit of a spark. It’s feast or famine at times with him. But he’s done the things that you need to do to give yourselves an opportunity.”

The opportunity is there — after going to Philadelphia for a tough Monday night game at the unbeaten Eagles — for Washington to make a run like it did two years ago under Rivera. The Commanders visit Houston and host Atlanta before games against the New York Giants on either side of their bye week and still have San Francisco and Cleveland later in the season.

Of course, things would feel a lot different if Washington didn’t blow a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and lose to Minnesota. That snapped a three-game winning streak that was spurred by some Heinicke magic and stout defense.

“It’s football,” Heinicke said. “On top of the world one week and then you feel like everything’s crashing down on you the next.”

Heinicke is 2-1 with five touchdowns and three interceptions since taking over for injured starter Carson Wentz, who said earlier in the season that the sky wasn’t falling on the Commanders. It’s still not, but how Heinicke plays the next few weeks will go a long way toward determining if that forecast changes.

Rivera called Heinicke’s play “a roller-coaster ride,” which also describes Washington’s season.

“I have a lot of respect for Taylor: the way he played today, the way he plays week in and week out,” said Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who spent his first six pro seasons with Washington. “I think he’s got a lot of grit and ability.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The defensive line led by tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen and edge rusher Montez Sweat is the best thing the Commanders have going. They have 23 sacks and way more quarterback pressures and hits, and the front four is the biggest reason the defense has turned its play around after a rough start.

“We definitely have been playing our better ball of the year,” Payne said. “We are just trying to improve on every game and then come out and play better.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

With a small margin for error, the Commanders keep making preventable mistakes. That includes Heinicke’s overthrow that was picked off Sunday and a couple of penalties that proved costly.

Rivera did not agree with the pass interference call on Benjamin St-Juste or the unnecessary roughness call on defensive lineman John Ridgeway, the latter of which allowed the Vikings to run down the clock and prevent a comeback. But Washington has been flagged 52 times for 503 yards, and that’s not sustainable to remain in contention.

STOCK UP

After the William Jackson experiment didn’t work out and prompted a trade to Pittsburgh, the Commanders initially turned to waiver-wire pickup Rachad Wildgoose as the third cornerback behind Kendall Fuller and St-Juste. Danny Johnson got that spot against Minnesota, came away with his first career interception and may have earned more time at the spot.

“Danny’s a guy that continues to battle and earns opportunities, and he’s been practicing really well,” Rivera said. “Danny did some good things. There’s a couple things that Danny’s got to be a little bit better at. One thing is he lost his leverage on one particular play, but for the most part I thought he played pretty well.”

STOCK DOWN

Running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. combined for 80 yards rushing, but the entire Commanders running game has stalled a bit. To win with Heinicke at quarterback, the offense needs to control the ball and the clock, and even this offensive line with its struggles should be able to pave the way.

INJURIES

Chase Young could return against the Eagles, a year to the day after he tore the ACL in his right knee. Rivera would only say it “just depends on how he’s progressing and his conditioning,” but Young’s season debut could provide a significant boost.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb has missed the past two games with a foot injury, and rookie receiver Jahan Dotson has been out for more than a month with a hamstring injury.

KEY NUMBER

1 — More game Wentz must spend on injured reserve before he can be activated. The biggest question facing Rivera and his staff moving forward is whether they’ll stick with Heinicke or go back to Wentz, who was the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback before breaking the ring finger on his throwing hand.

Brace for Monday night in Philly. The Eagles are 10 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and it’ll take a big effort from the Commanders to knock off a Super Bowl favorite.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring

The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC East goes 1-1 in Week 9

Commanders 4-5 The Eagles’ victory means Philadelphia is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Jalen Hurts has the longest winning streak for an NFL starter, dating back to his final three games of 2021, for an 11-game total currently. Hurts was pretty much flawless against the Texans,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys are Admitting they were Wrong Without Saying So

The Dallas Cowboys are at the forefront of potentially signing highly sought-after free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. His medical evaluation later this week will factor heavily into whether Dallas is truly interested or not. However, it’s not the interests that should raise eyebrows, but rather how they got...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

No. 6 Ducks host No. 24 Washington, go for 9th win in row

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 24 Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12, No. 25 CFP) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0, No. 6 CFP), Saturday. Behind transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies have the most proficient air game in the nation at 370.2 yards passing. Behind transfer quarterback Bo Nix, the Ducks are averaging 520.6 total yards and riding an eight-game win streak. The Huskies are venturing into a tough place to play — the Ducks have tied a school record with 23 straight home wins. Oregon has won 15 of the last 17 games over Washington, but the Huskies still lead the overall series by a 60-48-5 margin. Oregon is a 13 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Fox's NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar

Fox’s NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for their annual Veterans Day show. This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The last time the pregame crew went outside the United States was 2009 when the show was at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. “It is our favorite show of the year and one of the cool things I hear from people, even this week, is that viewers also tell me it is their favorite show,” said “Fox NFL Sunday” host Curt Menefee. “It means a lot to the people. One of the things I remember from when we did 2009 was that it meant so much to the troops there because I think they feel forgotten when they’re on the other side of the world.” The show — which also includes Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer — has originated from service academies two of the past three years. It was at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, last year and U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, in 2019.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX Sports

Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls. The league announced the changes on Thursday. The league’s competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them. Both rules, which will go into effect next season, are already used in the NBA. Coaches will be able to challenge one time per game, regardless of whether the challenge is successful. The team can use its challenge to get an instant replay review of a foul called on its own team, an out-of-bounds violation or a goaltending call.
NEW YORK STATE
atozsports.com

Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Eagles finally add special teams stud to 53-man roster

The Eagles on Tuesday signed defensive back and special teams ace Andre Chachere to their 53-man roster. Chachere, 26, had already been elevated three times this season so if the Eagles wanted him to play for them again, he needed to be added to the 53-man roster. Three is the maximum elevations for a practice squad player per season.
FLORIDA STATE
numberfire.com

Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (ankle) questionable for Week 10

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is questionable for Week 10's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable to face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. If Hubbard is active, our models expect him to handle 8.9 carries and catch 1.6 passes against the Falcons. If Hubbard is sidelined, D'Onta Foreman is expected to continue to see an increased number of touches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy