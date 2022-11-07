ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Pitcher Luis Severino's $15M option exercised by Yankees

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi2tp_0j1vvZZx00

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 was exercised by the New York Yankees on Monday.

The right-hander, who turns 29 in February, was 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in a pair of postseason starts. He was sidelined between July 31 and Sept. 21 by a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.

This was Severino’s first extensive season since 2018, when he made the AL All-Star team for the second straight season. He was limited by shoulder inflammation and a strained lat muscle to three late-September starts in 2019, then had Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020, and made just four late-season relief appearances in 2021.

Severino agreed in February 2019 to a $40 million, four-year contract that included the option, which had a $2.75 million buyout. The deal will now be worth $52.5 million over five seasons.

He is 50-29 with a 3.39 ERA in seven major league seasons, striking out 709 in 638 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Tri-City Herald

Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Ted Cruz attending Astros’ World Series parade

The Houston Astros are in celebration mode. The team won the World Series for the second time in franchise history on Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. It was a big win for many, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as well as notable bettor Mattress Mack. Let’s not forget the great Dusty Baker, who became the third black manager to win a World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Dusty Baker news

Dusty Baker is returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. The 73-year-old manager confirmed on Tuesday that he will be the team’s manager next season. Brian McTaggart, an Astros reporter for MLB.com, broke the news of Baker’s return to the team. “Dusty Baker confirms he’ll return to manage Astros in 2023,” McTaggart wrote.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox exploring second baseman market as Bogaerts 'Plan B'

The Red Sox supposedly are doing their best to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston. But they've also started preparing their contingency plans. The Red Sox have begun contacting other teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy