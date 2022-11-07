Read full article on original website
LEAN ON HARDY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Robert Hardy joined D.J. Yokley at Cardinal Mooney high school to talk about his senior year of football. Hardy has been a pivotal leader for the Cardinals defense. Hardy harps on how motivated this team was in 2022 after finishing 1-9 last year. He talks about the belief of the senior class and the hard work that his teammates and himself put in the off-season to get to the third round of the playoffs. Mooney will take on the number one seed in division five on Friday night with the South Range Raiders. To learn more from Robert Hardy, check out this player profile brought to you by:
CARRYING ON THE SWEENEY LEGACY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Senior safety Cameron Sweeney sat down at Cardinal Mooney to talk about his senior season. Sweeney comes from a very proud Cardinal Mooney family with his uncles, dad and brother all making it to the state championship as a Cardinal. He also talks about how competitive his family is in all aspects of day to day life. Sweeney has been the eagle eye as the safety for the Cardinal Mooney defense. His name will constantly be heard around the stadium with the amount of tackles he acquires in one night. To learn more about Cardinal Mooney senior Cam Sweeney, check out this player profile brought to you by:
BOARDMAN BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAT BIRCH
BOARDMAN OH- Can you feel the anticipation for hoops season? As the calendar continues to flip, the weather gets a bit colder, and basketball gets a bit closer. There are so many reasons to be excited about Boardman basketball this year. The Spartans have sustained success over the last couple seasons, and there is no reason to believe that won’t continue this year. Last season the Spartans finished the year 15-9 (7-1) they finished 1st in the conference, and it wasn’t particularly close. This season Boardman opens up their quest for a repeat crown on November 22 in the Canton Fieldhouse against Canton McKinley.
CUSICK TO STEP DOWN AS CRESTVIEW COACH
COLUMBIANA, OH- For the last 24 years, the sidelines of Crestview High School football have been roamed by the creative mind of Paul Cusick. Today, Cusick decided to turn in the whistle, and signature visor that he was always identified by. The decision comes after much deliberation and thought with...
MCGLONE SENDS THE BALL HOME
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Ursuline Irish have been lucky over these last few years to not only have good. guys at the skill positions and on the line, but also in the special teams unit as well. Senior kicker James. McGlone has been very reliable for Ursuline’s high-powered offenses over these...
HARD TO CATCH THE E-TRAIN
CANFIELD, OH- If you look back at the history of South Range Football over the years, you’ll find some prestigious names that pepper the record books, and are embossed in trophies around campus. One name that has made headlines this year has been Junior tailback, Blake Ewert. A young...
Long-time Valley football coach stepping down
Veteran coach Paul Cusick has decided to step down as the head football coach at Crestview High School.
KEEP AN EYE ON JOHN
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Ursuline Irish defense has played a huge role in why the fighting Green and Gold have made it to Week 13 for the third-straight season, and sophomore linebacker John Frangos has been one of the leaders at the linebacker position. John is second on the team in tackles and third on the team in tackles-for-loss, and Ursuline will need a big game from him this Friday if they want to continue their playoff journey.
‘November games are playoffs or no playoffs’: Four straight wins has YSU football team in postseason contention
The Penguins travel to Missouri State this Saturday
VAUGHN GETS THE VOTES TO ADVANCE TO BIG DOG FINALS
AUSTINTOWN, OH- Austintown Fitch football standout, Deshawn Vaughn was voted into the Baird Brothers Big Dog of the Year Final Vote this past week!. Vaughn served as safety, and QB1 for the Falcons prior to a season-ending injury late in the season, but that certainly did not put a cap on the support of his teammates the rest of the way.
LOGAN HAS SPOKEN
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Senior middle linebacker and full back Logan Boyd joined the show to talk about this senior season. Boyd talks about some player he looked up to as a kid and how he implements their style into his game plan. Boyd comes from Columbiana County, but describes the Cardinal Mooney experience as a dream. He has been a key piece in the Cardinal Mooney defense that has been solid the last three games. Boyd and crew held rival Ursuline to just 13 points in the holy war, along with 14 points given up in the first round of the playoffs. To learn more about Logan Boyd, check out this interview brought to you by:
CANFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MATT REEL
CANFIELD OH- It’s just about go time for basketball in Canfield. On the girls side of things, the program is in the middle of a very successful stretch. Last season the Cardinals won a share of the AAC, splitting with Howland. They’re impressive record of 16-7 (6-1) made them one of the most respected programs in the area. In 2022-2023 they move down to Division 2. This gives Canfield a lot of confidence that they can make some postseason moves. Before all that though they have a tough regular season schedule to get through. The Cardinals open up with a returning district champion welcoming in West Branch on November 22nd.
NEWTON FALLS GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MARK BAKER
NEWTON FALLS OH- As the fake deer turns closer to the winter sports season, you can feel the anticipation rising. People in Newton Falls are excited for the basketball season. Their girls were young last season, and took some shots but with a year of experience under their belt the Tigers promise to be a serious contender this season. The Tigers opened the season strong last season winning their first 3 games. They’ll look to repeat that start, and keep it going this time around. Newton Falls opens the season on November 21 against Warren JFK on the road.
LOWELLVILLE GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH LISA MODELSKI
LOWELLVILLE OH- Basketball season is almost here. As the dates go by and we get closer, we continue to preview the season. Lowellville’s girls program is an interesting one to look at. Watching them last year, you can tell they have the ability to make waves. Although they lose a chunk of their consistent scoring from a year ago, this season they return a lot of talent, and experience. The Rockets were 10-12 last season, and got a huge tournament win on the road at Badger. They’ll take the momentum of that win into this year. They open the season at home against Campbell on November 18.
New details on Fitch Stadium bleacher rebuild
Plans to rebuild the bleachers at Austintown Fitch High School are set to begin in December.
YSN TO HOLD 2022 VOLLEYBALL ALL STAR GAME
EAST PALESTINE OH- The volleyball season has officially wrapped up for the YSN family schools. The postseason awards have been handed out. With all the talent across the entire YSN family, we are proud to announce that we are going to showcase that talent in our first ever Volleyball All Star Game. The game will be held on Saturday November 12 at Crestview High School at 6:00. Tickets will be $5.00 at the gate for the public. There will be a concession stand being run by Crestview Softball. The proceeds of all the ticket sales will be donated to Winnie’s Warriors. Winnie is a 2 year old girl in the YSN community that currently fiercely battling leukemia. We are proud to reach out a helping hand, and show Winnie and her family how much the YSN community is behind her.
BRADY HAS YOUR BACK
CANFIELD, OH- The name “Crumbacher” comes with outstanding connotations around it. A diligent work ethic, outgoing personality, and humble servant leadership that has set the tone for Raider teams young and advanced for many years. For Brady Crumbacher, it’s no different. The young man who looks up...
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney win over Richmond Edison voted as biggest upset in first round of OHSAA football playoffs
The No. 13 seed Cardinal Mooney defeated Edison 45-14 in Division 5
CAN’T GET PASSED TY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Senior football player Ty Reali joined D.J. Yokley to talk about his final football season. Reali talks about the comradery and the brotherhood of being a Cardinal Mooney Cardinal. Reali has been the backbone of the Cardinals defense as the lock down safety. Reali also answers some rapid fire questions about himself and his teammates. To learn more about senior Ty Reali, check out this interview brought to you by:
Local school responds after coaches, fans go after refs during soccer match
A local high school is speaking out after an ugly incident caught on tape at the end of a girls' soccer game.
