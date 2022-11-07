EAST PALESTINE OH- The volleyball season has officially wrapped up for the YSN family schools. The postseason awards have been handed out. With all the talent across the entire YSN family, we are proud to announce that we are going to showcase that talent in our first ever Volleyball All Star Game. The game will be held on Saturday November 12 at Crestview High School at 6:00. Tickets will be $5.00 at the gate for the public. There will be a concession stand being run by Crestview Softball. The proceeds of all the ticket sales will be donated to Winnie’s Warriors. Winnie is a 2 year old girl in the YSN community that currently fiercely battling leukemia. We are proud to reach out a helping hand, and show Winnie and her family how much the YSN community is behind her.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO