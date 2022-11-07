ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County Sheriff Looking For Mulberry Walmart Jewelry Thief Who Got Away On Bike

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 2 days ago
MULBERRY, Fla.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help to identify the man in the above photo.

According to the detective investigating this case, this man stole two jewelry items from the Mulberry Walmart store on October 28th and then fled the area on a bicycle.

The suspect has long hair pulled up into a bun.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact Detective Creekmore at 863-499-2400 ext 126 or LCreekmore@polksheriff.org (Case #22-45187).

In the news: Florida Code Compliance Officer Arrested For Violating Stalking Injunction At The Beach

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

Or report your information via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com by clicking on “Submit A Tip” tab…

You will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow-up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.00.

Comments / 6

Mary Wyllie
2d ago

How did he do that? It was almost impossible to find an associate to get a watch out of the display. 🤣

Reply
3
Related
fox13news.com

Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said. Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pasco County man built, sold homemade pipe bomb to undercover detective, ATF says

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A Zephyrhills man is facing federal charges after he built a pipe bomb and sold it to an undercover detective for $800, according to investigators. Wednesday, ATF officials announced the arrest of 34-year-old James John Hall. The investigation began last week when a Tampa police detective, who is part of an FBI task force, contacted ATF, saying a confidential source (CS) was in contact with Hall.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
amisun.com

Bradenton Beach bust yields funny money, meth

BRADENTON BEACH – Police officers Eric Hill and Charles Marose got more than they bargained for when they responded to a burglary call on Nov. 5. At 4:30 p.m., the officers were dispatched to 1202 Gulf Drive N. where they met the property manager, who said the house was being occupied despite the fact it hadn’t been booked for rent and nobody had permission to be in the home at the time.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Zoey Fields

2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies say

Two men from Largo, Florida, were arrested in Fleming Island on Halloween Day in an attempt to defraud the Walmart on County Road 220. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:54 p.m. to the Walmart, 1505 County Road 220, and a Walmart employee told them the two men placed fraudulent gift cards on the store shelves.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
wengradio.com

Attempted Robbers Arrested In North Port

Two arrests have been made in the Sept. 12 attempted bank robbery in the 4300 block of Aidan Lane at Charlotte State Bank. Arrested are Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, Florida, and Ryan Smith-Mosley, 25, from Brandon, Florida, for Attempted Robbery. Billups drove the vehicle used. Smith-Mosley was one of two individuals who entered the bank demanding money.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
VALRICO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
143K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

