Polk County Sheriff Looking For Mulberry Walmart Jewelry Thief Who Got Away On Bike

MULBERRY, Fla.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help to identify the man in the above photo.

According to the detective investigating this case, this man stole two jewelry items from the Mulberry Walmart store on October 28th and then fled the area on a bicycle.

The suspect has long hair pulled up into a bun.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact Detective Creekmore at 863-499-2400 ext 126 or LCreekmore@polksheriff.org (Case #22-45187).

In the news: Florida Code Compliance Officer Arrested For Violating Stalking Injunction At The Beach

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

Or report your information via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com by clicking on “Submit A Tip” tab…

You will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow-up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.00.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement