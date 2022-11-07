ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
Kobach has small lead over Mann in race for Kansas AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach sought to win a comeback bid for Kansas attorney general after two big losses raised the question of whether he was electable in his home state. With votes still being counted Wednesday, Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state, had a...
Steve Johnson defeats incumbent Rogers for Kan. State Treasurer

Lynn Rogers, Democratic incumbent state treasurer, lost to Republican opponent Steve Johnson. Johnson thanked his colleagues in the Legislature, campaign contributors and Republican volunteers in his victory speech. “Tonight, we celebrate, we celebrate what we have done and I celebrate with you. We celebrate with everyone who helped me to...
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Kansas: What to expect on election night

TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota

St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 6 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 2, to Wednesday November 9, for a total of 892,194 cases. The state reported 2,382 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Kansas Main Street Program hosting application workshop

TOPEKA – The Kansas Main Street program announced Monday it is seeking new communities to join the program in 2023. On Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., the program will host a virtual application workshop for communities interested in the program. “My administration rebuilt economic development tools like the Kansas...
NWS: Wind advisory continues into Thursday morning

The wind continues to blow in the heart of Kansas. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. McPherson County. Saline County. South winds at 25 to 30 mph, with...
