Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
Man shot, killed in parking lot of extended stay hotel hotel, Gwinnett Police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a murder that happened in the parking lot of an extended stay hotel in Duluth Wednesday night. Authorities said it happened outside a Studio 6 hotel along the 2300-block Stephens Center Drive. Officers responded to the hotel at...
Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart
Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night.
Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
Argument between 3 men leaves one dead, Dekalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in a dispute outside of a Waffle House, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 4700 block of Flat Shoals...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
Search for suspects continues after fatal shooting in Hall County
Two suspects are at large after a deadly shooting Tuesday near Gainesville, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run
ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
8-year-old acts quickly to get family out of burning Douglasville home
A Douglasville 8-year-old’s swift actions helped get his family out of their burning home quickly before the fire and smoke spread, according to officials.
Man steals Grady ambulance, arrested after he runs a red light, police say
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after Atlanta Police said he stole a Grady ambulance from 550 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, shortly after being made aware of the stolen ambulance an officer spotted an ambulance near Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.
'We heard screaming and the children running' | Car plows into DeKalb prep school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students and school officials at Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County experienced some scary moments after a car crashed into their building on Monday. “I’m not sure what was on his mind, I do know that he ran into a classroom of students and that’s...
WAFF
Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan woman was arrested in Florence after giving birth to a baby that tested positive for methamphetamines and marijuana. Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan went into labor on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center and shortly after birth the child’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
fox5atlanta.com
Tydravevius Dozier funeral: Community remembers Chattooga High football player killed crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - The north Georgia community gathered to pay their final respects to a high school football player killed in a deadly crash. Dozens came to the Summerville Baptist Church for a celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius Dozier. Dozier along with 15-year-old Xavier Gray and 16-year-old...
wrganews.com
Updated: Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound
According to a report by the Gordon Gazette, the Calhoun Police Department has identified the 6-year-old killed from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, November 5 as Zi Zi Olmstead. No additional information on the shooting has been released, and the Calhoun Police Department confirms the investigation is still active.
Athens man charged with drug trafficking
An Athens man has been arrested after deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they found drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop.
fox5atlanta.com
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
Comments / 0