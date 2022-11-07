ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

WAFF

Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
ATHENS, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
ATLANTA, GA
WAFF

Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan woman was arrested in Florence after giving birth to a baby that tested positive for methamphetamines and marijuana. Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan went into labor on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center and shortly after birth the child’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
FLORENCE, AL
wrganews.com

Updated: Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound

According to a report by the Gordon Gazette, the Calhoun Police Department has identified the 6-year-old killed from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, November 5 as Zi Zi Olmstead. No additional information on the shooting has been released, and the Calhoun Police Department confirms the investigation is still active.
CALHOUN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

