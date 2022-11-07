ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DCist

‘It Feels Very Welcoming’: Non-Citizen Immigrants On Voting In Takoma Park

Patience Aloh, who was born in Cameroon, stands with three of her children in her home. Just two weeks before Election Day, Yared Tebabu spent a Tuesday night going door-to-door in a twelve story apartment building that holds more than 140 units. The Essex House, which sits on Maple Avenue in Takoma Park, is home to hundreds of residents, many of them low-income and immigrants from countries like Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and El Salvador.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
GW Hatchet

Election Night 2022: D.C. election results

Thousands of voters in D.C. turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday night, re-electing several candidates while also ushering in change for the District’s tipped minimum wage. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser won her third term, at-large Council member Anita Bonds’ won reelection and D.C. voters passed...
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week

“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
WASHINGTON, DC
georgetowner.com

Still a ‘Wild Child’? Cafe Milano at 30

Cafe Milano opened on Nov. 3, 1992. It was Election Day. That night Bill Clinton was elected the 42nd president, and the party never stopped at Milano. And there will be another big one, this Friday. “Today is Cafe Milano’s 30th anniversary,” said owner Franco Nuschese last week. “I feel...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing

Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
WASHINGTON, DC
constructiondive.com

First mass timber commercial office building in DC opens doors

The office building at 80 M Street SE in Washington, D.C., might not stand out if you walked past it. It sits comfortably between several other office buildings, all sporting the same modern exterior, glass window panes and steel beams. It’s a short stroll away from the Navy Yard Metro station, the waterfront and Nationals Park, the home of Washington’s baseball team.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Shared Electric Moped Company Revel Is Leaving D.C.

Revel, the company that first brought its Vespa-like shared electric “moped” to the District in 2019, is now leaving the city. In an email to riders, the company said it would stop operation on Nov. 22, but didn’t cite a reason. “This was a really hard decision...
WASHINGTON, DC
touropia.com

14 Best Things to Do in Arlington, VA

Boasting loads of beautiful parks and memorials, Arlington is located just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. in Northern Virginia. Despite being densely populated, the county is a lovely place to explore that is mostly known for being home to the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. Although it is...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“Pandamania panda alert – Pretty sweet deal!”

“Pandamania Garden Statue – $500 (Vienna) Own a Piece of Washington DC Art History. Original Pandamania (Panda Bear) Sculpture originally sponsored and located at the National Postal Museum. Painting by Chinese Artisit Penghua Zhu features a postage stamp, cherry blossoms and similarly themed items. Curbside delivery available.”. Ed. Note:...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

UnCommon Luncheonette Does Breakfast Poutine and Killer Sandwiches

One bite of my roast pork sandwich and I understand why co-owners Joon Yang and chef Jon Mathieson named their Clarendon restaurant UnCommon Luncheonette. Packed with thin-sliced pork, broccoli rabe and melty sharp provolone cheese, the crusty baguette has soaked up the meat’s juices to perfection without becoming soggy.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

In Northern Virginia, Narrow Victories For House Democrats

Democrats eked out victories in Northern Virginia, holding on to two key congressional seats in elections that came down to the wire. In Virginia’s 7th District, widely regarded as a toss-up heading into Election Day, incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger won by about 4-points over Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega, with most precincts reporting as of early Wednesday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

It’s Election Day In D.C., Maryland And Virginia. Here’s What You Need To Know

Early voting started weeks ago in our region, and hundreds of thousands of voters have already cast their ballots across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. But for those who haven’t yet had the chance to vote, fear not, we have everything you need, including an overview of what’s at stake in each jurisdiction, what you can expect on your ballot, and all you need to know before heading to the polls.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

2022 DC election: Bonds wins, 2nd at-large DC Council seat too close to call

It was a crowded race for the two at-large seats in the D.C. Council, with eight candidates elbowing for the top spots in a race fraught with an accusation about misspent public funds. Incumbent Anita Bonds has been projected as one of the winners with more than 32% of the...
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy