Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Related
‘It Feels Very Welcoming’: Non-Citizen Immigrants On Voting In Takoma Park
Patience Aloh, who was born in Cameroon, stands with three of her children in her home. Just two weeks before Election Day, Yared Tebabu spent a Tuesday night going door-to-door in a twelve story apartment building that holds more than 140 units. The Essex House, which sits on Maple Avenue in Takoma Park, is home to hundreds of residents, many of them low-income and immigrants from countries like Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and El Salvador.
GW Hatchet
Election Night 2022: D.C. election results
Thousands of voters in D.C. turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday night, re-electing several candidates while also ushering in change for the District’s tipped minimum wage. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser won her third term, at-large Council member Anita Bonds’ won reelection and D.C. voters passed...
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week
“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
georgetowner.com
Still a ‘Wild Child’? Cafe Milano at 30
Cafe Milano opened on Nov. 3, 1992. It was Election Day. That night Bill Clinton was elected the 42nd president, and the party never stopped at Milano. And there will be another big one, this Friday. “Today is Cafe Milano’s 30th anniversary,” said owner Franco Nuschese last week. “I feel...
WTOP
DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing
Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
constructiondive.com
First mass timber commercial office building in DC opens doors
The office building at 80 M Street SE in Washington, D.C., might not stand out if you walked past it. It sits comfortably between several other office buildings, all sporting the same modern exterior, glass window panes and steel beams. It’s a short stroll away from the Navy Yard Metro station, the waterfront and Nationals Park, the home of Washington’s baseball team.
Shared Electric Moped Company Revel Is Leaving D.C.
Revel, the company that first brought its Vespa-like shared electric “moped” to the District in 2019, is now leaving the city. In an email to riders, the company said it would stop operation on Nov. 22, but didn’t cite a reason. “This was a really hard decision...
Bowser Cruises To Third Term As D.C. Mayor, McDuffie Leads At-Large Race
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to a third term in office on Tuesday, cementing her place in modern city history by becoming only the second mayor to be elected to three consecutive terms — and the first woman to do so. And in a hotly contested race for an...
touropia.com
14 Best Things to Do in Arlington, VA
Boasting loads of beautiful parks and memorials, Arlington is located just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. in Northern Virginia. Despite being densely populated, the county is a lovely place to explore that is mostly known for being home to the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. Although it is...
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
popville.com
“Pandamania panda alert – Pretty sweet deal!”
“Pandamania Garden Statue – $500 (Vienna) Own a Piece of Washington DC Art History. Original Pandamania (Panda Bear) Sculpture originally sponsored and located at the National Postal Museum. Painting by Chinese Artisit Penghua Zhu features a postage stamp, cherry blossoms and similarly themed items. Curbside delivery available.”. Ed. Note:...
arlingtonmagazine.com
UnCommon Luncheonette Does Breakfast Poutine and Killer Sandwiches
One bite of my roast pork sandwich and I understand why co-owners Joon Yang and chef Jon Mathieson named their Clarendon restaurant UnCommon Luncheonette. Packed with thin-sliced pork, broccoli rabe and melty sharp provolone cheese, the crusty baguette has soaked up the meat’s juices to perfection without becoming soggy.
In Northern Virginia, Narrow Victories For House Democrats
Democrats eked out victories in Northern Virginia, holding on to two key congressional seats in elections that came down to the wire. In Virginia’s 7th District, widely regarded as a toss-up heading into Election Day, incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger won by about 4-points over Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega, with most precincts reporting as of early Wednesday morning.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Washington
LoveFood found the restaurant for roadside eats in every state.
It’s Election Day In D.C., Maryland And Virginia. Here’s What You Need To Know
Early voting started weeks ago in our region, and hundreds of thousands of voters have already cast their ballots across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. But for those who haven’t yet had the chance to vote, fear not, we have everything you need, including an overview of what’s at stake in each jurisdiction, what you can expect on your ballot, and all you need to know before heading to the polls.
Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the...
WTOP
2022 DC election: Bonds wins, 2nd at-large DC Council seat too close to call
It was a crowded race for the two at-large seats in the D.C. Council, with eight candidates elbowing for the top spots in a race fraught with an accusation about misspent public funds. Incumbent Anita Bonds has been projected as one of the winners with more than 32% of the...
Maryland Votes To Legalize Marijuana and Elects Wes Moore 63rd Governor
Democrat Wes Moore, a Marine Corps veteran, author, and former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, will be Maryland’s next governor, beating Dan Cox, a Trump-endorsed Republican state delegate. The Associated Press called the race for Moore at 8 p.m., just after polls closed in the state. As of...
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0