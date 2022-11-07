BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – With the end of Daylight Savings Time, AAA is reminding drivers to get plenty of rest before they get behind the wheel. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, driver fatigue was a factor in more than 400 single-car crashes last year, or about 5% of the total. But AAA says that could be just the tip of the iceberg.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO