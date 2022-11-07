LSU Rooting Guide: Here's what helps the Tigers' College Football Playoff chances

With a win over Alabama, LSU is right back in the playoff discussion.

Despite having two losses, a potential trip to the SEC Championship game means a potential trip to the playoff. A two-loss team has never made the playoff, but the SEC champion always has.

It’s possible that LSU controls its own destiny. No matter what happens elsewhere, if they win the SEC, that means the Tigers have added a win over Georgia to a resume that already includes Alabama and Ole Miss.

But it’s not a sure thing.

With a few weeks left, there are some things that can happen that would elevate the Tigers’ chances. Here’s a rooting guide for this Saturday and the weeks to come.

Texas over TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

TCU is undefeated. It handed Kansas its first loss of the year and has home wins against Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

The Horned Frogs have one of their toughest tests yet this week as they’re set to travel to take on Texas. Despite TCU’s unbeaten record and Texas’ three losses, the Longhorns are the favorite.

That’s good news for LSU. If TCU were to go 13-0 and win the Big 12, it’s a lock for the playoff. But if TCU has a loss, I think an 11-2 LSU that won the SEC gets the nod ahead of the Horned Frogs.

Root for Pac-12 chaos

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a good year out west. Oregon, USC, and UCLA all have one-loss records deep into the season. If two one-loss teams were to meet in the Pac-12 title, the winner would be heavily considered for the playoff.

That doesn’t bode well for the SEC.

Oregon’s schedule is about to heat up, beginning with a road game at Washington. The Ducks will then return home to face Utah before capping the year against Oregon State.

Those are three quality opponents. A loss in any of those games would give the Ducks two on the year, all but surely eliminating them from playoff contention.

USC should win this weekend against Colorado but finishes its regular season with a trip to UCLA and a visit from Notre Dame.

USC has been playing with fire in some games this year, and I don’t think it’s likely to win its next three. If they do, the Trojans would take an 11-1 record into the Pac-12 title with a real chance to boost its resume.

Any SEC team hoping to squeak in should want a two-loss Pac-12 champ.

Root against Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

While LSU was beating Alabama, Clemson took a bad loss to Notre Dame.

I’m not even sure LSU needs another loss from Clemson. An 11-2 LSU that’s coming off a Georgia win will likely get the nod over a one-loss ACC champion, but it wouldn’t hurt.

A 12-1 Clemson has a shot, but an 11-2 Clemson would be entirely eliminated. LSU fans can go ahead and root for UNC to take another loss as well.

According to FiveThirtyEight, if LSU and UNC both won out, the Tar Heels would have a 51% shot at making the playoff. In the same scenario, LSU would have an 85% chance, but if you’re an LSU fan, you want the path to be as clear as possible.

Another Tennessee loss wouldn't hurt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

An 11-1

is absolutely going to get playoff consideration no matter the result of the SEC Championship game. The committee could consider the Vols over an SEC Champion LSU because Tennessee has that head-to-head win.

However, LSU’s overall resume would be stronger at that point, and we’ve seen the committee excuse early-season mistakes before in favor of late-season progress.

The Vols will be heavy favorites in their final three contests and I’d have to guess they finish 11-1. In that case, FiveThirtyEight gives Tennessee a 52% shot at making it.

Root for Alabama to beat Ole Miss

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t so important in the grand scheme of the playoff, but it would help LSU clinch the SEC West.

As I said, it doesn’t matter because if LSU is going to make the playoff, it needs to win out anyway, so whether it gets help from within the conference is irrelevant.

But LSU can only clinch the division on Saturday if Alabama beats Ole Miss, so I’ll go ahead and throw it on here.

What about the Big Ten?

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

I don’t think LSU needs to be that concerned with what goes on in the Big Ten.

Ohio State and Michigan will likely both remain unbeaten until they face off in the final week of the regular season.

The winner will earn a Big Ten title berth and be heavy favorites over whoever comes out of the Big Ten West. The loser would be 11-1 without anywhere to play on conference title weekend.

A 13-0 Big Ten champion would get in. It’s hard to guess how much consideration the 11-1 team would get.

I think an 11-2 LSU would get the nod, but I’m not sure. An 11-1 Tennessee would have a better resume than an 11-1 Ohio State or Michigan. I’d say it’s more likely that the SEC gets two teams in rather than the Big Ten at this point.

Games of relevance in week 11

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s when and where you can find the games that affect the playoff race in week 11.

LSU @ Arkansas, 11 a.m CT, ESPN

Indiana @ Ohio State, 11 a.m. CT, FOX

Missouri @ Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT, CBS or ESPN

Louisville @ Clemson, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Nebraska @ Michigan, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Alabama @ Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Georgia @ Mississippi State, 6 p. m CT, ESPN

TCU @ Texas, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

UNC @ Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2