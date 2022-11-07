LSU at Arkansas: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for Week 11

The emotional high from Saturday night’s win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Death Valley still hasn’t faded, but the Tigers can’t afford to take their eye off the ball now.

The Alabama win put LSU on the inside track to win the SEC West, and with a win and some help from the Crimson Tide against Ole Miss, coach Brian Kelly could clinch a division title on Saturday if all goes well.

But for that to happen, the Tigers can’t slip up in an obvious potential trap game as the team hits the road in Week 11 to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who sit at 5-4 on the season and are coming off a disappointing loss at home to Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames.

The Hogs will hope to fare better at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday when one of the hottest teams in college football comes to town for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.

The lines

Fresh off the win over Alabama, it seems the oddsmakers are a bit wary of an LSU letdown, though the Tigers are still a field-goal favorite on the road, as of 11 a.m. CT on Monday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

LSU

-3

-110

O 62.5

-110

-150

Arkansas

-110

U 62.5

-110

+125

Injury Report

With Major Burns making his return to the field in Saturday’s win, the biggest question mark health-wise for the Tigers is guard Garrett Dellinger. He’s missed the last three games, and his status remains unclear moving forward. Sevyn Banks is approaching his expected return, though we haven’t heard an update on him in a bit.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is relatively healthy though it lost star safety Jalen Catalon for the year earlier in the season. Quarterback KJ Jefferson was reportedly “banged up” during Saturday’s loss to Liberty, but he played through it and should get the start this weekend, barring a setback.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: November 12, 2022

November 12, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

fuboTV (watch here) Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Prediction and best bet

As mentioned above, it’s clear from the current point spread that Vegas sees this one as a trap game for the Tigers. That’s understandable, as Arkansas is still a dangerous team despite taking a few tough losses this fall so far. I’m not sure I see it, though. With the Tigers hitting their stride on both offense and defense, I don’t see Arkansas being able to keep up in this one, even at home. Give me LSU to win and cover.

Prediction: LSU 35, Arkansas 27

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.