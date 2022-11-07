Read full article on original website
Westfield, Southwick voters backed GOP in governor race, opposed tax question
WESTFIELD — Although roughly two-thirds of voters statewide backed the Democratic ticket for governor, both Westfield and Southwick sided with the GOP on Nov. 8. Both communities also backed Republicans for attorney general, state auditor and governor’s councilor, despite the Democratic candidates winning the overall election. Southwick additionally supported Republican Dean Martilli in his challenge against U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and Rayla Campbell in her challenge to Secretary of State William Galvin. Both of these Democratic officeholders got the nod for reelection from Westfield voters, though by considerably thinner margins than their overall wins.
Agawam voters reject question on extending mayoral term
AGAWAM — During Tuesday’s elections, voters rejected a ballot question that asked if they wanted their mayors to serve four-year instead of two-year terms. Of the 51.16% of voters who turned out, 6,743 opposed ballot question Number 5 while 4,370 were for it. Mayor William P. Sapelli said...
wmasspi.com
Analysis: Despite Ruling, Springfield Still Singing God Save the King…
In September, Britons uttered a phrase they had not uttered in 70 years. “God, Save the King” became the national anthem with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, II. Her son, now King Charles, III, is the head of the state. But in Springfield, founded when it and Massachusetts were subjects of another King Charles, residents have been crooning this a tad longer.
Signs incorrectly saying voter ID required removed at Mass. polling sites
Signs telling voters they must show identification in order to vote were posted and then removed from some Massachusetts polling locations during Tuesday’s election, according to a non-partisan group that seeks to protect voting rights. Lawyers for Civil Rights staff attorney Jacob Love told MassLive Tuesday the group had...
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
As Worcester housing crisis grows, a recommendation for inclusionary zoning with affordability requirements
Worcester Planning Board members voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of an inclusionary zoning policy to Worcester City Council at the board’s meeting on Wednesday. All the speakers at the meeting agreed that Worcester in facing a housing crisis and an inclusionary zoning policy could help address it. Peter...
thereminder.com
Hurst clashes with administration over status of former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst has said that a former Springfield police officer should not be employed as a firefighter in the city, but the Sarno administration disagrees. According to Hurst, Luke Cournoyer has completed the Fire Academy and is ready to be hired by the city as...
GOP strategist Ana Navarro speaks Thursday at Springfield Public Forum
Ana Navarro, CNN Republican political analyst and co-host of ABC daytime talk show, “The View,” will discuss how the country’s political climate will develop now that the midterm elections are over at the Springfield Public Forum on Thursday evening. The Springfield Public Forum will host Navarro as...
iBerkshires.com
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
thereminder.com
Saulo DePaula resigns from Chicopee Ward 3 School Committee seat
CHICOPEE – Ward 3 School Committee member Saulo DePaula will no longer be serving on Chicopee’s School Committee after resigning from his seat. The city is now actively accepting applicants from the Ward 3 community to replace DePaula. Mayor and School Committee Chairperson John Vieau announced the departure...
Westfield School Committee taking steps to form capital planning panel
WESTFIELD — The School Committee took the first steps on Nov. 7 to create a new facilities subcommittee, to oversee the capital needs of the district and to create a capital plan for future years. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said he had been talking with new committee member Michael Tirrell,...
nepm.org
A 'radical Democrat' or 'independent voice'? Unenrolled state rep faces GOP challenger
State Rep. Susannah Whipps is an unenrolled candidate from Athol, Massachusetts. While there are three names on the ballot in the race for the 2nd Franklin Massachusetts House District, just two of those candidates actually want your votes: incumbent Susannah Whipps and Republican challenger Jeffrey Raymond. This is Raymond's first...
William Johnson concedes state Senate race to Jacob Oliveira in the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District
GRANBY — Republican William E. Johnson conceded the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester state Senate contest to state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, D-Ludlow, Wednesday. “Our campaign was about issues facing the residents of the district, the cost of gas and groceries, the support of public safety, the rights of parents within the schools and making Massachusetts affordable for business to grow and prosper within the district and the state as a whole,” Johnson wrote in an email.
Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga defends seat against Agawam councilor
SOUTHWICK — Incumbent state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R-Southwick, won another two-year term on Tuesday, defeating a Democratic opponent from Agawam for the seventh consecutive election. Some of the district’s towns were still tabulating votes on Wednesday, but with results in from the two largest towns, Agawam and Southwick, as...
kingstonthisweek.com
Windsor mayor told feds Ambassador bridge was clear before invocation of Emergencies Act
OTTAWA — The Mayor of Windsor Ont., told Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino that a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge was over, a day before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Windsor...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
thereminder.com
Springfield health commissioner provides COVID-19 update
SPRINGFIELD – Ahead of the active holiday season, Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris provided an overview on the ongoing status of the coronavirus pandemic during an Oct. 28 COVID-19 Response Subcommittee meeting. Currently, Springfield is experiencing a decrease in COVID-19 cases – lowering from 322 cases...
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Aaron Saunders victor over Chip Harrington in tight 7th Hampden District state Rep. race
LUDLOW — Belchertown Democrat Aaron Saunders declared victory after midnight over Ludlow Republican James “Chip” Harrington in the race for the 7th Hampden District state representative seat. Harrington refused to concede until nearly 1 a.m., as Saunders insisted he had the votes to win — which came...
