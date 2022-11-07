ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick voters backed GOP in governor race, opposed tax question

WESTFIELD — Although roughly two-thirds of voters statewide backed the Democratic ticket for governor, both Westfield and Southwick sided with the GOP on Nov. 8. Both communities also backed Republicans for attorney general, state auditor and governor’s councilor, despite the Democratic candidates winning the overall election. Southwick additionally supported Republican Dean Martilli in his challenge against U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and Rayla Campbell in her challenge to Secretary of State William Galvin. Both of these Democratic officeholders got the nod for reelection from Westfield voters, though by considerably thinner margins than their overall wins.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam voters reject question on extending mayoral term

AGAWAM — During Tuesday’s elections, voters rejected a ballot question that asked if they wanted their mayors to serve four-year instead of two-year terms. Of the 51.16% of voters who turned out, 6,743 opposed ballot question Number 5 while 4,370 were for it. Mayor William P. Sapelli said...
AGAWAM, MA
wmasspi.com

Analysis: Despite Ruling, Springfield Still Singing God Save the King…

In September, Britons uttered a phrase they had not uttered in 70 years. “God, Save the King” became the national anthem with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, II. Her son, now King Charles, III, is the head of the state. But in Springfield, founded when it and Massachusetts were subjects of another King Charles, residents have been crooning this a tad longer.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

Saulo DePaula resigns from Chicopee Ward 3 School Committee seat

CHICOPEE – Ward 3 School Committee member Saulo DePaula will no longer be serving on Chicopee’s School Committee after resigning from his seat. The city is now actively accepting applicants from the Ward 3 community to replace DePaula. Mayor and School Committee Chairperson John Vieau announced the departure...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

William Johnson concedes state Senate race to Jacob Oliveira in the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District

GRANBY — Republican William E. Johnson conceded the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester state Senate contest to state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, D-Ludlow, Wednesday. “Our campaign was about issues facing the residents of the district, the cost of gas and groceries, the support of public safety, the rights of parents within the schools and making Massachusetts affordable for business to grow and prosper within the district and the state as a whole,” Johnson wrote in an email.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Springfield health commissioner provides COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD – Ahead of the active holiday season, Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris provided an overview on the ongoing status of the coronavirus pandemic during an Oct. 28 COVID-19 Response Subcommittee meeting. Currently, Springfield is experiencing a decrease in COVID-19 cases – lowering from 322 cases...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy