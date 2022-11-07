Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
'Scared, disappointed, defeated': SC teachers voice concerns after Supt. of Education win
COLUMBIA, SC — Just a day after Republican candidate Ellen Weaver won the State Superintendent of Education race, educators and parents are voicing their concerns over the future of education statewide fearing a crisis in the classroom. Scared, worried, disappointed, unsure of the future, defeated. These are just some...
abcnews4.com
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
abcnews4.com
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
abcnews4.com
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
abcnews4.com
Election Day 2022: Polls open across South Carolina for midterm elections
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Election Day is here and voters across South Carolina who haven't yet cast their ballots will have the chance to make their picks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Remember, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to...
abcnews4.com
LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
abcnews4.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to Fox News. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Kemp became the 83rd governor of Georgia in January 2019, narrowly defeating...
abcnews4.com
Joe Cunningham last rally before election day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Election day is today, and South Carolina candidates are battling for the hearts and minds of voters. Democratic Candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, made his last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” tour. Cunningham hopes to unseat republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in...
abcnews4.com
Voters checklist: Polls open Tuesday in the Carolinas; Are you ready?
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — To ease some Election Day stress, we'd like to make sure you're ready... ahead of Tuesday!. On November 8, residents in the Carolinas will be able to cast their ballots for local and statewide officials. Follow this checklist before you get ready to go to...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Beaufort County School District will have an eLearning and remote work day on Thursday. District buildings will be closed. Friday is a...
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey have announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the tenth year in a row...
abcnews4.com
How early voting could impact how long you have to wait at polls today
MOUNT PLEASANT (WCIV) — Election day is finally here. Polls opened at 7 a.m., but many South Carolinians have already cast their ballot, which could significantly impact turnout at the polls today. Early voting is a relatively new concept. This is the first-time general election the new early voting...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina is 1 of 3 states reporting 'very high' flu related illnesses: CDC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions. More specifically, South Carolina is one of three states shaded in purple...
abcnews4.com
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
abcnews4.com
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
abcnews4.com
Nicole expected to strengthen into hurricane on Wednesday; Tropical Storm Watch in effect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service is predicting that Tropical Storm Nicole will become a hurricane on Wednesday. Parts of the Lowcountry are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, with areas along the coast expected to experience flooding around high tides. Significant impacts are expected to arrive on Thursday.
abcnews4.com
Powerball drawing delayed due to technical error
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Monday night's Powerball has been delayed due to an unknown technical error. The California Lottery made a statement on Twitter saying the drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Lottery officials said...
abcnews4.com
Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
abcnews4.com
Seniors now able to get assistance for pets through partnership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Vets Care Foundation has partnered with the South Carolina Department on Aging to assist seniors with getting services for their pets. Through the program seniors who are having difficulties can get services for their pets at no cost to them. " For...
Comments / 0