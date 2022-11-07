ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to Fox News. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Kemp became the 83rd governor of Georgia in January 2019, narrowly defeating...
Joe Cunningham last rally before election day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Election day is today, and South Carolina candidates are battling for the hearts and minds of voters. Democratic Candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, made his last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” tour. Cunningham hopes to unseat republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in...
Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey have announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the tenth year in a row...
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
Nicole expected to strengthen into hurricane on Wednesday; Tropical Storm Watch in effect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service is predicting that Tropical Storm Nicole will become a hurricane on Wednesday. Parts of the Lowcountry are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, with areas along the coast expected to experience flooding around high tides. Significant impacts are expected to arrive on Thursday.
Powerball drawing delayed due to technical error

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Monday night's Powerball has been delayed due to an unknown technical error. The California Lottery made a statement on Twitter saying the drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Lottery officials said...
Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
Seniors now able to get assistance for pets through partnership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Vets Care Foundation has partnered with the South Carolina Department on Aging to assist seniors with getting services for their pets. Through the program seniors who are having difficulties can get services for their pets at no cost to them. " For...
