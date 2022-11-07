ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

State orders average 8.4% reduction in workers’ compensation rates

This is the sixth consecutive year the state has ordered a reduction in workers' compensation rates. Florida businesses on average will see an 8.4% reduction on their workers’ compensation bill starting next year. David Altmaier, the state’s top insurance regulator, announced he issued a final order approving the proposed...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election

After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts and colleges will cancel classes. Colleges. Classes at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville will...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

State board confirms Sasse as UF president

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse will become University of Florida President Sasse after clearing the final hurdle on Wednesday to take the reins at the state’s flagship university. UF’s board of governors gave near unanimous approval, with one member dissenting, at its meeting in Tampa, which was moved up a day because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs

It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida football: The Gators have something special in freshman Trevor Etienne

The play was dead to rights, a bust destined to put Florida in a tricky spot on 4th down. Except to Florida freshman running back Trevor Etienne, it wasn’t. On a critical 3rd down in the 2nd half on Saturday, with the outcome of Florida’s game at Texas A&M still hanging in the balance, Florida ran an inside zone play to Etienne that was destined for nowhere.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail

No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy