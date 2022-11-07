The play was dead to rights, a bust destined to put Florida in a tricky spot on 4th down. Except to Florida freshman running back Trevor Etienne, it wasn’t. On a critical 3rd down in the 2nd half on Saturday, with the outcome of Florida’s game at Texas A&M still hanging in the balance, Florida ran an inside zone play to Etienne that was destined for nowhere.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO