UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
Hurricane Nicole Path Update, Tracker as Florida Schools and Airports Close
Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and expected to make landfall along Florida's east coast on Wednesday.
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
floridapolitics.com
State orders average 8.4% reduction in workers’ compensation rates
This is the sixth consecutive year the state has ordered a reduction in workers' compensation rates. Florida businesses on average will see an 8.4% reduction on their workers’ compensation bill starting next year. David Altmaier, the state’s top insurance regulator, announced he issued a final order approving the proposed...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning, and now the storm’s center is making its way into Central Florida. Wind gusts and heavy rain increased throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
Nicole closer to category 1 strength; tropical storm warnings issued for 3 Tampa Bay area counties
A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of Florida's west coast with Nicole set to hit the state as a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.
Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election
After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
WCJB
North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts and colleges will cancel classes. Colleges. Classes at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville will...
mainstreetdailynews.com
State board confirms Sasse as UF president
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse will become University of Florida President Sasse after clearing the final hurdle on Wednesday to take the reins at the state’s flagship university. UF’s board of governors gave near unanimous approval, with one member dissenting, at its meeting in Tampa, which was moved up a day because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, November 9 in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Sunshine State. This local state of emergency was issued after Marion County was listed by Governor...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs
It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: The Gators have something special in freshman Trevor Etienne
The play was dead to rights, a bust destined to put Florida in a tricky spot on 4th down. Except to Florida freshman running back Trevor Etienne, it wasn’t. On a critical 3rd down in the 2nd half on Saturday, with the outcome of Florida’s game at Texas A&M still hanging in the balance, Florida ran an inside zone play to Etienne that was destined for nowhere.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Independent Florida Alligator
Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
click orlando
‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
click orlando
Judge rejects Florida challenge to law barring gun ownership for medical marijuana users
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A U.S. district judge has tossed out a lawsuit filed by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns. Judge Allen Winsor on Friday issued a 22-page ruling that granted a request by the U.S. Department...
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
Click10.com
Jared Moskowitz wins race for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, replacing Ted Deutch
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s 23rd Congressional District is going to have a new representative in 2023. That’s because longtime Rep. Ted Deutch chose not to run for reelection, instead taking on a new career outside of politics as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee. Running...
As Powerball Fever Sweeps Nation, 24 Winning Tickets Worth Up To $1 Million Sold In Florida
The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has rolled to an estimated $1.9 billion! The Powerball jackpot has rolled 40 times since the August 6, 2022 drawing, generating a staggering $97.1 million in contributions to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF). Jackpot winners have the option
