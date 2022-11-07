Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Prep girls’ soccer squad successful with young players
(Nov. 4, 2022) Despite being young, the Worcester Prep girls’ soccer team had a successful season. Of the 28 players on Coach Carol Hartnett’s roster this year, 18 were underclassmen. The squad was made up of eight freshmen, 10 sophomores, six juniors and four seniors. The Lady Mallards...
Ocean City Today
Five Decatur golfers compete in championship
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur golf team had a successful season, which culminated with five players competing in the MPSSAA 2A/1A state championship last week at University of Maryland - College Park. The Seahawks earned a spot in the state championship because of their performance during the District VIII...
Ocean City Today
Decatur football team gets big victory on Senior Night
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur football team dominated the Snow Hill Eagles on its Senior Night last Friday in Berlin, winning the final game of the regular season, 49-6. “The kids did a great job. It was a good team win,” said Decatur Coach Jake Coleman. “Everybody on the roster was able to get into the game. It was a very dominating win. It was a good way to end going into playoffs.”
Ocean City Today
Three SD XC runners earn Bayside awards
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ cross country team finished in third place and the boys’ squad came in fourth during last Wednesday’s Bayside Conference championship meet in Cambridge. Kent Island scored 32 points to win the girls’ competition. North Caroline was runner-up, with 64 points,...
VIDEO: Md. Boy Follows Message in a Bottle to Ireland
When an Ocean City teen tossed a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean, he never dreamed he’d be forever connected to a couple in Ireland, who found the bottle washed up on the beach 3,000 miles from where it started, against all odds. But this fall the...
oceancity.com
Dinosaur Extinction Rumors Put to Rest in Ocean City – Meteoric Improvements on the Horizon
Many Facebook patrons on Ocean City Today’s Facebook page were aghast at the news that the dinosaurs at Nick’s Jurassic Golf were being displaced to build an office building. While displacing dinosaurs sounds heartless, the reality is actually very different. The dinosaurs are migrating a block north, kids and Burley Oak patrons are interacting with and enjoying the dinosaurs until they find their final home, a bus stop gets a shelter, a local family-owned business gets new offices near their work, a residential community loses an irritation, and new workforce housing is being created.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
WMDT.com
Trimper Rides’ Christmas Carnival kicks off Nov. 19th
47ABC – Trimper Rides is hosting a Christmas Carnival fundraiser for the Ocean City Development Corporation. The event is full of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. Jessica Bauer with Trimper Rides and Glenn Erwin with OCDC joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more...
The Dispatch
Taylor House Museum Curator Steps Down After 30 Years
BERLIN – The longtime administrator and curator of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum stepped down this month after 30 years of service. Susan Taylor, well known for her devotion to the Taylor House Museum, retired this month after three decades of working as museum administrator and curator. “We...
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
Delaware pastry chef competes tonight on Food Network
Dru Tevis is typically a man with a plan. “When I was in school, I handed in term papers early,” explained the Rehoboth Beach resident. “I studied for all my tests — nothing was ever done at the last minute.” But cooking show contestants rarely get to prepare. So, when Tevis — who oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Fire damages home in Angola by the Bay
A fire Nov. 8 damaged a home in Angola. Firefighters from Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Indian River responded to the blaze at 11:40 p.m. on Marina Drive in the Angola by the Bay development, where they found the rear of the home consumed by heavy fire, said Ken Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
Cape Gazette
Zava Café coming to Milton
Milton has been without a regular coffee spot for a few years now, but that is all about to change, as Zava Café is set to open in December at 102 Federal St. Danio Somoza and Thaina Bittencourt opened their first Zava Café in Rehoboth Beach, but they were looking to expand services to a larger space. They found the ideal spot in downtown Milton at the former Fox Hole location.
Bay Journal
When a massive project threatened endangered sturgeon, science intervened
If you’re trying to catch a living dinosaur, you’d better use a big net. In this case, that would be a net long enough to stretch nearly the entire 400-foot width of Marshyhope Creek. Even then, you’re likely to come up empty. “There aren’t many up here,”...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Two Young People Killed In Felton Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the two victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the Felton area as Marissa Monteverde, 25, of Camden, Delaware, and Mathew Dixon Jr., 17, of Harrington, DE. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal...
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
Cape Gazette
Back on my feet thanks to great care at Beebe
Earlier this year, when I toured the shiny, new Beebe Healthcare Specialty Surgical Hospital at the Rehoboth Health Campus, I had no idea that I myself would soon be needing the services of the brand-new walk-in care facility located in that very building. A few months after my tour, I...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in The Ridings in Lewes
Enjoy the holidays in your new home! Located in The Ridings, this former model has so many upgrades and is in such a peaceful and established neighborhood free of new construction aggravation. This community is within minutes to either downtown Lewes or Rehoboth, state parks, trails, shopping and dining. If you choose to stay in, enjoy the community center, exercise room or pool. The 1/2-acre lot is large enough to host outdoor get togethers -- set up a game of corn hole or volleyball with friends and family. Step inside to the large and open floor plan. Hardwood flooring and crown moulding greets you as you enter the foyer and separate dining room ideal for your holiday gatherings. Walk through to the adjoining family room and island kitchen complete with breakfast area and bar seating. Granite countertops, gas cooktop, 2 wall ovens, and stainless appliances are just a few of the upgrades. The large family room features extensive windows overlooking the private back yard with gas fireplace and hardwood flooring. The screened porch provides the perfect outdoor space for alfresco dining or relaxing with a good book. The electric awning extends over the outdoor patio area for sunny days. The first floor primary ensuite with 2 walk-in closets is large enough for the king sized bed and furnishings. Yes, the home is completely furnished with TV's -- just bring your personal items or begin the rental process with minimal effort! You can enter the screened porch from the primary suite as well. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath round out the first level. Head upstairs for a game of foosball and a drink at the bar in the enclosed loft so that your TV does not have to compete with the family room downstairs. You could easily turn the loft area into a 5th bedroom if needed -- a full bath and bedroom in an excellent location for your guests to enjoy their own space. Do you enjoy working in the garage? This fully conditioned garage complete with heating and AC is on a separate zone so that you can use it when convenient for your schedule. It would be an ideal space for any hobbyist or playroom. Since this was a former model, upgrades include 3 HVAC zones, additional moulding, upgraded kitchen, speakers throughout for entertaining or a night in while preparing your gourmet meal. Take advantage of the low energy bills with your owned, not rented solar panels. Whether a primary home, a getaway at the beach, or a rental investment, this will fit your needs!
Cape Gazette
Aimee Lucente and Kelly Yudt join Beebe Medical Group
Beebe Healthcare announced the recent appointment of new care providers in two of its primary care practices in Lewes. Aimee Lucente, NP, is a nurse practitioner who has joined Beebe Primary Care Lewes. She specializes in family medicine, addressing health and wellness, preventive care, acute illnesses and chronic disease conditions requiring long-term care, for both adolescents and adults. Lucente is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Heart Association, and is licensed to practice in both Delaware and Pennsylvania.
