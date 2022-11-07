ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

cw34.com

Dolphin Whodunit: Officers looking for thief who stole dolphin statue

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Vero Beach Police Department are dealing with a whodunit mystery after a dolphin statue was stolen from Riverside Park. Officers said the statue was taken from the northwest volleyball court on Friday morning. The police department is still looking for the thief.
VERO BEACH, FL
Still Unsolved

Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is Acquitted

The Brown Family(Charley Project) An entire family disappeared without a trace from Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1985. Soon after, James Brown came forward to say that he killed his family. Shockingly, he was never convicted of the crime. To this day, his wife and three children are missing persons, and their fate is unknown, despite his confession.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter

WEST PALM BEACH — Two years after deputies found 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez shot dead in his South Bay home, his ex-girlfriend and her friend have been convicted for their roles in the killing. Roykeria Wiley, 31, of Okeechobee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary this year for what one defense attorney described as a "robbery gone bad." Prosecutors...
BELLE GLADE, FL
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING

ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING. Detectives have identified the homicide victim in this morning’s shooting as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr. This appears to be an isolated incident, and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-800-273-TIPS.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies announce one man dead in Ft. Pierce Shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — News to Go: Video above a look at today's headlines and weather. St. Lucie Sheriff's are investigating a shooting that killed a 23-year-old early Sunday. Previous reports stated the shooting occurred near the 100 block of Hilton Drive in fort Pierce. This content is imported...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Residents in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Hurricane Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole neared Florida’s east coast, residents and visitors in Vero Beach prepared for its impact as best they could. Businesses in the heart of the tourist district were shuttered up, and most places, even grocery stores, closed early and were protected with sandbags.
VERO BEACH, FL

