Man wanted in fatal stabbing at gas station near West Palm Beach arrested
A man accused of fatally stabbing a man during an altercation at a Palm Beach County gas station is behind bars.
Police: 3 West Palm Beach girls missing from home in planned runaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three girls ran away together from their West Palm Beach homes on Monday. Detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department are trying to find them. Star Ulloa, 13, Savannah Dodd, 14, and Harlett Urbina, 12 were all last seen on Nov. 7.
Dolphin Whodunit: Officers looking for thief who stole dolphin statue
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Vero Beach Police Department are dealing with a whodunit mystery after a dolphin statue was stolen from Riverside Park. Officers said the statue was taken from the northwest volleyball court on Friday morning. The police department is still looking for the thief.
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.
IRCSO: Man threatens neighbor when asked to turn music down, later threatens deputies
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office were called in reference to an ongoing noise complaint. They identified the noisemaker as Brandon Mayerat. Deputies say that Mayerat confronted and threatened to harm them. Eventually they entered Mayerat's home and arrested him. Deputies...
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is Acquitted
The Brown Family(Charley Project) An entire family disappeared without a trace from Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1985. Soon after, James Brown came forward to say that he killed his family. Shockingly, he was never convicted of the crime. To this day, his wife and three children are missing persons, and their fate is unknown, despite his confession.
Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter
WEST PALM BEACH — Two years after deputies found 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez shot dead in his South Bay home, his ex-girlfriend and her friend have been convicted for their roles in the killing. Roykeria Wiley, 31, of Okeechobee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary this year for what one defense attorney described as a "robbery gone bad." Prosecutors...
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING. Detectives have identified the homicide victim in this morning’s shooting as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr. This appears to be an isolated incident, and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-800-273-TIPS.
Overturned truck blocks lanes on I-95 near Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two lanes are blocked on I-95 in Indian River County due to an overturned truck. The crash is in the northbound lanes at mile marker 158 near Fellsmere. No word on any injuries or what caused the crash.
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.
Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
Trail of damage left behind after Hurricane Nicole makes landfall south of Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. – A boardwalk in Vero Beach was damaged overnight as then-Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of the city. While the center of the now-tropical storm has moved north, Vero Beach was still experiencing heavy winds and rain from the storm’s outer bands on Thursday morning.
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
Residents in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole neared Florida’s east coast, residents and visitors in Vero Beach prepared for its impact as best they could. Businesses in the heart of the tourist district were shuttered up, and most places, even grocery stores, closed early and were protected with sandbags.
