ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
People

'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say

California lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at Joe's Service Center in Altadena Lottery officials have announced that one Powerball ticket has won the record-breaking jackpot, which climbed up to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing.  "California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw," California lottery officials wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "We are so excited and we just can't hide it," they added in a follow-up Tweet. "Not only did California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert. Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner, Harvard University statistician Mark Glickman told CBS News.The next Powerball drawing is tonight, with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion"Even if you're buying 50 tickets, the likelihood is that you're almost certain to still lose and not win the jackpot," Glickman...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs

MINNEAPOLIS -- It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.A lot of Minnesotans, coincidentally, are feeling pretty lucky. A ticket to potential riches was more popular than gas...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket

After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

US Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9 bn

The US Powerball jackpot grew to a staggering $1.9 billion -– the largest prize in world history -– after yet another week without a winner, ensuring a new surge in lottery fever across the country. With no ticket matching the five numbers and the Powerball, the pot rolls over with a grand prize of $1.9 billion up for grabs in Monday's draw, organizers said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy