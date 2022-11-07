From a board-game you can buy at Walmart to possibly more access to our congressional representative, last night’s Sandusky city council had a packed agenda. For instance, the council received a letter from Debra Biniecki suggesting that they look at the current ordinance against chicken ownership in city limits, listing several benefits to keeping chickens, from having a more sustainable and self-reliant food source and because “they’re just fun.” Mayor Lukshaitis asked council member and head of the ordinance committee Norton Schramm to get together with city manager Dave Faber and reach out to Ms. Biniecki, who had also recommended a two-year pilot program with a limited number of residents having up to six chickens each.

