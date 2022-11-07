ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MI

Carol Bowmister, 87

Carol Bowmister, age 87 of Deckerville, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Services for Carol will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the Apsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the church, and again on Saturday, starting an hour before service starts.
DECKERVILLE, MI
Salvatore Corrado, 68

Salvatore Corrado, age 68 of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Services for Salvatore will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington, with visitation happening there on Saturday, from noon until service time.
LEXINGTON, MI
Sandusky council talks chickens, board games and congresswoman McClain

From a board-game you can buy at Walmart to possibly more access to our congressional representative, last night’s Sandusky city council had a packed agenda. For instance, the council received a letter from Debra Biniecki suggesting that they look at the current ordinance against chicken ownership in city limits, listing several benefits to keeping chickens, from having a more sustainable and self-reliant food source and because “they’re just fun.” Mayor Lukshaitis asked council member and head of the ordinance committee Norton Schramm to get together with city manager Dave Faber and reach out to Ms. Biniecki, who had also recommended a two-year pilot program with a limited number of residents having up to six chickens each.
SANDUSKY, MI
Huron County deputies rescue duck hunters stranded on bay

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reports that three men from out of the area found themselves in dire straits on Friday night, when they found themselves stranded in the Saginaw Bay. According to the sheriff’s press release, the men were in the area to hunt for duck, with one of...
HURON COUNTY, MI
St. Clair DTF finishes two investigations, makes multiple arrests

The St. Clair Drug Task Force finished up two narcotics investigations in the past two weeks, with at least four suspects arrested for their involvement. The first case was concluded following the task force serving a warrant on Tuesday, October 25 at a Port Huron home. Investigators found a dealer’s quantity of methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, prescription pills, several scales, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, and an undisclosed amount of money. Two men, Christopher Bell and Christopher Sanchez-Brown, were arrested and are currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail.
PORT HURON, MI
Election Day reminder: don’t forget your ID!

With it being the eve of Election day, just a quick reminder that you can check what’s on the ballot and where you can find your local polling place online at the Michigan Voter Information Center’s website. With 30 towns and townships in Sanilac County, there will be...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI

