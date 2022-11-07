Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Carol Bowmister, 87
Carol Bowmister, age 87 of Deckerville, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Services for Carol will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the Apsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the church, and again on Saturday, starting an hour before service starts.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Salvatore Corrado, 68
Salvatore Corrado, age 68 of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Services for Salvatore will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington, with visitation happening there on Saturday, from noon until service time.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sandusky council talks chickens, board games and congresswoman McClain
From a board-game you can buy at Walmart to possibly more access to our congressional representative, last night’s Sandusky city council had a packed agenda. For instance, the council received a letter from Debra Biniecki suggesting that they look at the current ordinance against chicken ownership in city limits, listing several benefits to keeping chickens, from having a more sustainable and self-reliant food source and because “they’re just fun.” Mayor Lukshaitis asked council member and head of the ordinance committee Norton Schramm to get together with city manager Dave Faber and reach out to Ms. Biniecki, who had also recommended a two-year pilot program with a limited number of residents having up to six chickens each.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Huron County deputies rescue duck hunters stranded on bay
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reports that three men from out of the area found themselves in dire straits on Friday night, when they found themselves stranded in the Saginaw Bay. According to the sheriff’s press release, the men were in the area to hunt for duck, with one of...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Woodruff waives preliminary exam, bound over to circuit court with $10 million bond
Despite his preliminary examination in district court having been scheduled for 1:30 on Tuesday, November 8, with the help of his lawyer, Gerry Mason, 27-year-old Shawn Patrick Woodruff requested to waive the hearing, choosing instead to be bound over to the county’s circuit court. During preliminary examinations, it is...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair DTF finishes two investigations, makes multiple arrests
The St. Clair Drug Task Force finished up two narcotics investigations in the past two weeks, with at least four suspects arrested for their involvement. The first case was concluded following the task force serving a warrant on Tuesday, October 25 at a Port Huron home. Investigators found a dealer’s quantity of methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, prescription pills, several scales, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, and an undisclosed amount of money. Two men, Christopher Bell and Christopher Sanchez-Brown, were arrested and are currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Election Day reminder: don’t forget your ID!
With it being the eve of Election day, just a quick reminder that you can check what’s on the ballot and where you can find your local polling place online at the Michigan Voter Information Center’s website. With 30 towns and townships in Sanilac County, there will be...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Harbor Beach mother pleads guilty to destruction of property, resisting arrest during September incident at school
Jennifer Lynn Howard, the upset mother arrested outside of Harbor Beach schools in September, has pleaded guilty to her charges of resisting/obstructing a police officer and malicious destruction of police property. When asked by the court about the charges, Howard replied that she had not obeyed the command of Police...
Comments / 0