Slimmed-down Walgreens store expected to open Wednesday in Corning

A new, smaller Walgreens pharmacy is expected to open Wednesday afternoon on Pulteney Street, near the western entrance to the City of Corning.

“It’s good to see this site being redeveloped,” said Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman. “Over the years, it had become a blight on the neighborhood.”

Walgreens officials could not be reached Monday for comment. But several employees at the current Walgreens location at 375 West Pulteney St. in nearby Riverside said the current location will close when the new store opens.

Many of the shelves at the current Walgreens location are empty.

Walgreens rolled out a new kind of store in 2020 that shrinks down its square footage and focuses on pharmacy services.

Customers can expect to see fewer front-of-store items, a slimmed-down selection of over-the-counter medications and an emphasis on relationships between pharmacists and customers.

“Walgreens has a new model,” said Jennifer Miller, city Planning & Economic Development director. “It’s great to see. It’s on a property that was remediated a little more than a year ago and the old structure was demolished.”

City Planning and Economic Development Director Jennifer Miller said the location is one of several city properties that have long struggled to attract developers and is eligible for a tax incentive as part of efforts to spur growth.

