Friends of the Library host Book Sale and Better Book Sale
Friends of the Cherry Hill Public Library’s Book Sale begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Friends of the library. It will be open to the public on:. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and. Sunday, Nov....
Heartfelt homecoming: Philadelphia woman returns to alma mater to become president
Kristie Hughes Dugan is going back to her high school 30 years later...not as a student, but as the president!
Remembering Father Steve at St. Joachim
The Rev. Steven P. Wetzel was remembered on Saturday afternoon with a Mass at a church he served for 12 years – St. Joachim. Wetzel, a member of the Oblates of Sr. Francis de Sales, was a deacon from 1997 to 2001 and pastor from 2005-13 at St. Joachim, 1527 Church St. in Frankford.
ocnjsentinel.com
Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD
NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
Historic Galloway, NJ, Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking Event
Bark Social is celebrating the groundbreaking of their latest premium social club for dogs and their people in Manayunk on Saturday, November 19. The celebration will include a groundbreaking ceremony with a peek at the venue’s renderings followed by a community meet & greet filled with local vendors, refreshments for humans and furry best friends, local animal rescue organizations, activities for pups, and more!
thesunpapers.com
‘The American Revolution happened here’
County residents journeyed back in time on Nov. 2 to explore the site of what was once William Rogers’ mill in Rancocas State Park. According to geni.com, Rogers is listed as a farmer, miller and distiller near Mount Holly on the road to Rancocas. In 1768, he built a grist mill and distillery near Mount Holly for “apple jack” and “cherry bounce” and a factory for making cement from oyster shells.
phillyvoice.com
Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel
Philadelphia is beginning to transform into a winter wonderland as more and more holiday attractions open across the city, including one that is returning for its 15th season. The Christmas Village will be open in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, with dazzling light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.
Upper Twp, NJ Rescue Squad Helps Longtime EMT With Kidney Failure
The folks at the Upper Township Rescue Squad want you to know what a good guy Linwood Chatten is and how much he could use your help right now. Monday, the Upper Township Rescue Squad posted a message on Facebook to publicize the upcoming benefit they are holding to help Linwood with his medical bills.
N.J. election results 2022: Camden County
Voters in Camden County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
phillygrub.blog
Best Deals for Thanksgiving Dinner in Philadelphia
There are a lot of Philadelphia restaurants open for Thanksgiving this year. Inflation is affecting everybody this year and prices have gone up on everything. Holiday dining is definitely more expensive this year whether you’re staying home or dining out. I checked a bunch of places offering Thanksgiving dining in Philadelphia and I decided instead of doing a round-up, I will share my “picks” for the best bang for your buck dining experiences in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving.
phillyvoice.com
Skip the cooking and dine at these Philly restaurants this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about two weeks away, and many are looking forward to sharing delicious meals with loved ones. For those who have not yet made preparations, or simply want a low-stress option that doesn't involve tearing apart the kitchen, there are plenty of restaurants in the area serving fixed-price Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday, Nov. 24.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
roi-nj.com
Rowan-Virtua unveil details for the new Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences of Rowan University
Two health and education powerhouses have united. Since announcing the creation of their historic academic health partnership in January, Rowan University and Virtua Health leaders have made significant strides toward their shared goal of establishing a health-and-education powerhouse that will impact the practice of medicine and promote good health for all.
William Still: the Father of the Underground Railroad
William Still, a leading 19th century abolitionist working in Philadelphia, conducted hundreds of enslaved people to freedom on the Underground Railroad, but his name is often forgotten. In a new biography, historian ANDREW DIEMER returns William Still to his rightful place in history alongside the more widely recognized figures like Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas and John Brown. Diemer details Still’s life, from poverty, to becoming a leader in the abolitionist movement, then a wealthy coal merchant.
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
camdencounty.com
268 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 218 cases, 33 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
PhillyBite
Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia
- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
