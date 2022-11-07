ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mwcconnection.com

Boise State Men’s Basketball Season Outlook and Opening Night Preview

Boise State basketball is back ladies and gentleman!. Football has driven the bus this fall, but basketball season should never be taken for granted as the defending Mountain West champions take the court at ExtraMile Arena tonight against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Before I dive into tonight’s season opener,...
BOISE, ID
mwcconnection.com

Utah State beats Utah Valley

Utah State (1-0) was able to get a win in their season opener, a 75-48 victory at Spectrum arena that 7,430 were in attendance for. The Aggies were a 8.5 favorite and were able to grab a 27 point victory. The Aggies were in a close game with the Wolverines...
LOGAN, UT
103.5 KISSFM

Pac 12 Looks To Add This Mountain West Team Not Boise State

Boise State Football has been called a lot of things over the years. There's no denying how this once-in-a-lifetime underdog beat the most formidable and dominant teams in college football. The university was so proud of the team's accomplishments that they called the team's efforts 'the decade of domination.' Boise State was the only team that wasn't scooped up by a Power Five conference when the last period of expansion happened.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise State football coaches news conference Monday afternoon

BOISE, Idaho — With three games left in the regular season, the Boise State University football team remains atop the Mountain West conference. It's something to keep in mind after the Broncos' heartbreaking 31-28 loss to BYU on Nov. 5. Boise State's record now stands at 6-3 overall and...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip

When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
BOISE, ID
ABC4

Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings

It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise

Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]

You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Where to Get the Best Breakfasts in Boise

Boise is home to some incredible restaurants. From unique décor to decadent dishes to classic favorites. Here are the top 5 Boise Breakfast or Brunch places that are currently topping Google Reviews from local Idahoans. There was no perfect 5 star but here are the top ranked with info from the restaurant and a couple of real recent google reviews.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
MALTA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian city councilor says he will resign

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy