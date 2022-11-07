'I'm new to it': Students speak to why they're voting in the upcoming election

Early voting numbers for the 2022 midterm elections have surpassed those of 2018, hinting at record breaking turnoutJournalism sophomore Michael Soverinsky turned in one of those ballots. He said his decision to vote early was a matter of proactivity."I decided to vote early to voice my vote and get it out of the way," Soverinsky said.Soverinsky believes reproductive rights are the main reason he wanted to vote, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June."I think one of the reasons why I actually wanted to vote is Proposal 3 - to protect abortion rights," Soverinksy said. "Even though I'm...
Michigan's midterm election brought on a record in voter turnout. At Brody Hall on campus, students stood in line for upwards of four hours line to register in their college town and cast their vote. "It was really amazing (to see the turnout) because our generation is the largest and most diverse, and yet people don't really turn out to vote," political theory and constitutional democracy junior Eva Leveckis said. "Seeing a lot of college students voting was really exciting."History education junior Alivia Young said that the turnout and the long lines, gave her better hope for the younger generation...
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Two new faces and the incumbent have been elected to serve on the Rocori School Board. Newcomer Kayla Nierenhausen received the most votes with 4,063 votes, or roughly 30%, followed by Matt Thompson who had 3,532 votes. The lone incumbent in the race, Jennifer Bohnsack...
Lily Guiney goes in-depth about the dispute between the Board of Trustees and President Stanley. Guiney discusses the advocacy of a MSU psychology student for more access to Narcan, used for medical emergencies. She goes in depth on polling and voting information and examines ballot proposals. Finally, Guiney discusses ASMSU's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs.This week on The 1909:"The 1909" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost: Lily GuineyEdited by: SaMya Overall, Dina Kaur, Shakyra Mabone and Claire Grant
As school boards become the battleground where some of America's most contentious issues are playing out, more people without a background in politics are deciding to run for positions of influence over public schools. In East Lansing there are ten candidates for school board on the ballot this November. The State News sent each candidate the same questionnaire and eight candidates responded. Steven J. Davis and Tyler Allan Smith did not respond. Here are their answers to questions on a variety of issues ranging from COVID-19 recovery to LGBTQ representation. Tell us a little bit about yourself. What's your background? Do you...
It's election day in the US as the country goes to the polls for the mid-terms. But whatever the political results, there's already a clear winner when it comes to design. Voters in one New York county are going crazy for an unusual 'I voted' sticker that's become a viral sensation.
In a statement released to the MSU community on Thursday, Academic Governance members called trustee Pat O'Keefe's Oct. 28 comments "a threat and danger to the operations of this university." The letter said students, faculty and staff stated disbelief, incredulity and trauma in response to O'Keefe's remarks.In his personal comments on Oct. 28, O'Keefe passionately condemned the state of Title IX at MSU, telling the Faculty Senate he was "tired of reading about the sexual transgressions of the faculty, which are like reading '50 Shades of Grey' and are as long as 'Gone with the Wind.'" The statement said the...
