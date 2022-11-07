Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
The Tennessee Titans had a long list of players show up on their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) host the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Some of the Titans' most important players either did not practice or were limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a number of other starters.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. − Even as the Tennessee Titans offense sputtered and stalled throughout the second half of Sunday night's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it never felt like rookie quarterback Malik Willis was the problem. The Titans (5-3) lost a 20-17 slugfest against the Chiefs (6-2)...
One of the chief reasons why the Houston Texans didn’t hire Josh McCown in the 2021 and 2022 coaching cycles was because of the former NFL quarterback’s absence of coaching experience. Before hiring coach David Culley, McCown got an interview with the Texans for the fourth full-time coaching...
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
Big news out of Indianapolis on Monday. The Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst and former Colts center Jeff Saturday to take his place as interim coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are some reactions around Twitter:. Pro Football Talk:. Jeff...
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle against one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs, so it’ll be interesting to see where expects rank them in their NFL power rankings for Week 10. As we always do, we start our round-up...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
He just got dumped as Indy's head coach, but he's good at developing young quarterbacks and won a Superbowl with the Eagles as OC
The Detroit Lions will be staring down another mobile quarterback in Week 10. Fresh off a home win over the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions will travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that is finding its stride. Though the Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Justin Fields has given the team plenty of optimism.
HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons look to get back on track and stay in the NFC playoff chase when they head north to face the Carolina Panthers in the Week 10 edition of Thursday Night Football.
Did someone say quarterback controversy? As the saying goes, if you have two, you have none. Luckily, former player Robert Griffin III has given his thoughts on who should be starting for the Washington Commanders. With Carson Wentz out with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, Taylor Heinicke has...
The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a wide receiver who was with the team during training camp. According to the Free Press, wideout Trinity Benson has been signed off of the Denver Broncos practice. Benson was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season with an injury designation.
Kevin Huerter has had more than four months to adjust to life on the West Coast after the Hawks traded the sharpshooting guard and forward to the Kings in July. While the New York native has acclimated to the culture in Sacramento, Huerter apparently hasn’t yet calibrated his mind to the way the NBA officials call Kings’ games.
The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant move of the offseason in terms of free agency or trades. The Rangers hired a new...
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Even with baseball behind us, the fall is the best season for sports, with the NFL, the NBA and the NHL in full swing. College football is ramping up in the homestretch of the regular season, and the college basketball season has just begun. That makes it a great time to jump on the BetMGM bonus code MCBET offer and place a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
The recent firing of Frank Reich is just another testament to the greatness of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Major AFC South news broke on Monday morning when NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the story that the Indianapolis Colts had fired fifth-year head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start in 2022.
The Tennessee Titans designated wide receiver Treylon Burks to return to practice on Wednesday for the first time in a month as he's been dealing with a toe injury. Burks, the Titans' 2022 first-round pick from Arkansas, remains on injured reserve, but this designation opens up the 21-day window for Burks to return to the active roster.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (toe) plans to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. Burks was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and practiced ahead of Sunday's clash with Denver. Burks said the plan is for him to play against the Broncos, but Tennessee needs to see how the week goes. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
