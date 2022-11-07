ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
The Tennessean

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry among 15 players on Tennessee Titans injury report Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans had a long list of players show up on their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) host the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Some of the Titans' most important players either did not practice or were limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a number of other starters.
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

Justin Fields Reminds Dan Campbell of Three Top Quarterbacks

The Detroit Lions will be staring down another mobile quarterback in Week 10. Fresh off a home win over the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions will travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that is finding its stride. Though the Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Justin Fields has given the team plenty of optimism.
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Best Bets & TNF Predictions

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons look to get back on track and stay in the NFC playoff chase when they head north to face the Carolina Panthers in the Week 10 edition of Thursday Night Football.
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Sign WR Trinity Benson Off Broncos Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a wide receiver who was with the team during training camp. According to the Free Press, wideout Trinity Benson has been signed off of the Denver Broncos practice. Benson was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season with an injury designation.
Raleigh News & Observer

Kevin Huerter Says Refs Treat Kings Differently Than Other Teams

Kevin Huerter has had more than four months to adjust to life on the West Coast after the Hawks traded the sharpshooting guard and forward to the Kings in July. While the New York native has acclimated to the culture in Sacramento, Huerter apparently hasn’t yet calibrated his mind to the way the NBA officials call Kings’ games.
Raleigh News & Observer

Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starting Pitcher

The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant move of the offseason in terms of free agency or trades. The Rangers hired a new...
Raleigh News & Observer

atozsports.com

numberfire.com

Titans' Treylon Burks (toe) plans to play in Week 10

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (toe) plans to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. Burks was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and practiced ahead of Sunday's clash with Denver. Burks said the plan is for him to play against the Broncos, but Tennessee needs to see how the week goes. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
