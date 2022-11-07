ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season Finale Recap: Die, Lestat, Die!

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

Could it be that at the heart of the vampire legend, there beats the simple desire to never be old and washed? By the time this episode of Interview with the Vampire, its first season finale, reaches its spectacularly bloody climax, Louis de Pointe du Lac is a man in his 60s, though he doesn’t look a day older than when he was first killed and reborn. Claudia, in her 30s, is a perpetual teenager. Lestat de Lioncourt, not a day over 21, is pushing 200. Yet they still throw the hottest Mardi Gras party in New Orleans — up to a point, of course. Is that what we’re all dreaming about when we dream of vampires? Growing older, wiser, sadder even, but never letting it show, never letting it slow us down, never growing a day closer to death?

Pardon my ramblings. I’m just a middle-aged man, watching people I know and love struggle with age, wondering what it might be like to one day sit in a palatial apartment and recounting a life lasting decade upon decade past its expiration date. And I wonder if that is what animates reporter Daniel Molloy’s combined fascination with and contempt for Louis: The ageless vampire possesses what the dying journalist cannot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMUwb_0j1vsew500

Anyway, that’s all largely ancillary to the matter at hand. This episode concerns itself almost entirely with Claudia and Louis’s plot to kill Lestat by luring him into a false sense of security before dropping the hammer. For Louis, this means allowing himself to fall back in love with his maker and abuser. For Claudia, it means painstaking planning and deft social engineering, using Lestat’s desire to get out of New Orleans before their collective cover is blown to judo-throw him into hosting a grand farewell. This being Lestat, there’s only one way such a party can end: an orgy of blood. This being Claudia, some of that blood will be poisoned, allowing her and Louis the chance to strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472TKe_0j1vsew500

Of course it’s a bit more complicated than all that in the end. Lestat scandalizes the onlookers at least twice, first by pretending to bite into a baby on the Mardi Gras float he’s bribed his way onto, then by kissing Louis in the middle of the dance floor, sending some party-goers scurrying for the exits. But a select few — including Tom, the alderman who’s been their primary contact with square society even as he taunts them over their by-now-obvious supernatural longevity and non-heteronormative proclivities — are kept behind with the promise of the secret of immortal life. They’re the quarry, and one of them has had their drink spiked with poison by Claudia to dull the senses of Lestat, their blood’s eventual consumer.

Lestat, however, is no dummy, and he’s prepared for the occasion. He reveals that his lover Antoinette is now a vampire, and she’s been listening in on Claudia and Louis’s telepathic communications. The only problem for Lestat and Antoinette is that Claudia is no dummy either. She saw this coming and deliberately communicated misleading information to Louis, in order to trick Lestat into drinking from the real poisoned chalice: Tom the alderman, whom she knew Lestat couldn’t resist killing after the politician had insulted him weeks prior.

So, in the midst of all the slain partygoers, Claudia impales Antoinette, and Louis slits Lestat’s throat, after which Claudia records his last words in his own blood. The pair burn Antoinette “alive,” but Louis claims he can’t bear to do the same to Lestat, and so leaves him and his coffin out for the garbagemen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DebZ3_0j1vsew500

At this point you can add Daniel Molloy to the “no dummy” column. His suspicions already piqued by his dim memories of Louis’s manservant Rashid at their previous meeting some 50 years prior, he quickly realizes, thanks to his own experiences living near a garbage dump as a starving writer decades ago, that the garbage dump is the perfect place for a wounded vampire like Lestat to stock up on rat blood and rise again. He’s disgusted with his vampire host for choosing Lestat over Claudia over and over, not because he has any love for Claudia, but because he recognizes Louis’s hypocrisy and bullshit.

It’s when Rashid stats flying that he realizes he may have overstepped. The young-looking man is definitely a vampire, that much he already knew, but he’s also a tremendously powerful one, capable of both flight and resisting the destructive glare of the sun. His name, it turns out, is not Rashid at all — it’s Armand, the one-time director of a grand guignol Theater of Vampires in Paris. And according to Louis, he’s “the love of my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYhBQ_0j1vsew500

If I were to lodge a criticism of this episode, it’s that it’s simply not as rich as its predecessors, concerned as it is with wrapping up the Louis/Lestat/Claudia triangle for the season by working its way through the bloody business of subduing and executing (well, almost) a master vampire. There are some subtextual points being made about the sliding continuum between vampirism and politics, I think — Tom’s hunger for whatever it is that Louis and Lestat have going on, Lestat commenting on the Nazis that “they may be nasty little beasts, but they do have excellent tailoring” only for Claudia to note that this dynamic sounds familiar to her — but a lot of the sharply observed work the show has done about race, class, sexuality, abuse, and addiction falls to the wayside here in favor of violent fireworks. Which is fine, honestly: The show had to deliver on its bloody promises at some point.

The use of Armand’s official introduction as the endpoint for the season, too, is maybe a bit shakier than you’re used to from the show. After all, the phrase “the Vampire Armand” is meaningful only to the extent that you know the source material; hell, the point I made above about him being the leader of that vampire theater troupe in France isn’t made clear by the show at all, it’s just stuff I remember from the book and the movie.

What is interesting about it is Armand’s apparently happy position as Louis’s servant, a dom-sub switcheroo for the ages. An apparently indestructible vampire, voluntarily spending decades as a younger, less powerful guy’s dogsbody? Now that’s something, and you should pardon the pun, I can sink my teeth into.

(There’s also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in which Lestat mutters something about “Those Who Must Be Kept,” and I swear you can hear the capitalization in his voice, when they discuss potentially moving to Greece — another hint of the old-world vampires that drove him out of Europe, perhaps?)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkIml_0j1vsew500

But like I said, this is the climax, and it’s okay to get a little less nuanced and more bombastic overall. Creator Rolin Jones has constructed a remarkable show regardless, one that captures the essence of Anne Rice’s work while improving upon it, for its new era and medium, with every change it makes. I don’t know what I expected of Interview with the Vampire beyond “I hope I have a good time watching the sexy vampires,” but it delivered in every way I could have wanted, and many more I didn’t know I wanted till I got them. Interview is a beautiful and sparklingly intelligent show. It’s going to be hard to wait until next year for Season 2, but I know a vampire who could tell you a thing or two about the beauty of delayed gratification.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) writes about TV for Rolling Stone, Vulture, The New York Times, and anyplace that will have him, really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1 Ending Explained: Who Dies in the Midseason Finale?

Warning: Manifest Season 4 spoilers ahead. If the first 10 episodes of Manifest Season 4 left you screaming, crying, and fearing for fictional humankind, you’re not alone. Picked up by Netflix after its NBC cancelation in 2021, Jeff Rake’s supernatural drama is back for its fourth and final season. And with their Death Date approaching, the stakes are higher than ever for the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ On Starz, An Origin Story Of The Couple Scheming Their Way Through French Society

The new Starz series Dangerous Liaisons isn’t a remake of the 1988 film that starred Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer. It’s a prequel of sorts, where an origin story of the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont is created almost out of whole cloth. How did the two of them become so devious? DANGEROUS LIAISONS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A scene at the opera, where people are gossiping about lascivious rumors. A woman sits in a private box and thinks back to the letters she wrote a younger lover and the mind-blowing sex they had. The Gist:...
ComicBook

Carnival Row Final Season Teaser Trailer Released

Prime Video today announced that the final season of Carnival Row, the original fantasy-drama series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will premiere February 17, 2023. The first look at art from the upcoming season, which stars Pirates of the Caribbean franchise veteran Orlando Bloom and Suicide Squad baddie Cara Delevingne, was also released today in the form of a teaser trailer and key art for the second season. The 10-episode season will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video around the world.
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
TheDailyBeast

British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance

British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Variety

Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, as Erroneous Death Report Is Retracted

Jerry Lee Lewis remains alive, despite a report from TMZ that the rock ‘n roll pioneer had died. The story set off a wave of mourning before it was retracted by the site Wednesday. “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bullshit anonymous tip,” Lewis’ rep told Variety. Lewis has been known to be ailing with the flu this month; he was unable to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame Oct. 16, where his wife accepted the honor in his place, so saying he is “alive and well” might be overstating one of those two things....
ComicBook

Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons

The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Decider.com

Decider.com

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy