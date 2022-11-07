Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Five Decatur golfers compete in championship
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur golf team had a successful season, which culminated with five players competing in the MPSSAA 2A/1A state championship last week at University of Maryland - College Park. The Seahawks earned a spot in the state championship because of their performance during the District VIII...
Ocean City Today
Prep girls’ soccer squad successful with young players
(Nov. 4, 2022) Despite being young, the Worcester Prep girls’ soccer team had a successful season. Of the 28 players on Coach Carol Hartnett’s roster this year, 18 were underclassmen. The squad was made up of eight freshmen, 10 sophomores, six juniors and four seniors. The Lady Mallards...
Ocean City Today
Girls ‘were like sisters;’ played as ‘cohesive unit’
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ soccer team’s season came to an end with a 6-2 loss to the Chesapeake Cougars in the MPSSAA 3A South Region II quarterfinals last Wednesday in Berlin. “I told the girls it was the most competitive 6-2 game I’ve been in,”...
Ocean City Today
Three SD XC runners earn Bayside awards
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ cross country team finished in third place and the boys’ squad came in fourth during last Wednesday’s Bayside Conference championship meet in Cambridge. Kent Island scored 32 points to win the girls’ competition. North Caroline was runner-up, with 64 points,...
Ocean City Today
Decatur football team gets big victory on Senior Night
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur football team dominated the Snow Hill Eagles on its Senior Night last Friday in Berlin, winning the final game of the regular season, 49-6. “The kids did a great job. It was a good team win,” said Decatur Coach Jake Coleman. “Everybody on the roster was able to get into the game. It was a very dominating win. It was a good way to end going into playoffs.”
Cape Gazette
Charlotte King and Bernice Edwards honored for selfless work
Two pillars of the Sussex County community were honored Oct. 26 by a nonpartisan watchdog group dedicated to preserving democracy. Charlotte King, founder and chair of Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, and First State Community Action Agency Executive Director Bernice Edwards were each selected to receive an award from Common Cause Delaware at Baywood Greens in Long Neck.
Delaware pastry chef competes tonight on Food Network
Dru Tevis is typically a man with a plan. “When I was in school, I handed in term papers early,” explained the Rehoboth Beach resident. “I studied for all my tests — nothing was ever done at the last minute.” But cooking show contestants rarely get to prepare. So, when Tevis — who oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts ... Read More
WMDT.com
Trimper Rides’ Christmas Carnival kicks off Nov. 19th
47ABC – Trimper Rides is hosting a Christmas Carnival fundraiser for the Ocean City Development Corporation. The event is full of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. Jessica Bauer with Trimper Rides and Glenn Erwin with OCDC joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more...
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
WDEL 1150AM
Return Day returns to put the wraps on 2022 election cycle - what to expect
For the first time since 2018, a post-Election Day parade of the victorious and vanquished will take place in downstate Delaware - this year, with a hint of discord even as Return Day honors the tradition of letting bygones be bygones. Return Day is a state holiday, but only in...
Cape Gazette
Aimee Lucente and Kelly Yudt join Beebe Medical Group
Beebe Healthcare announced the recent appointment of new care providers in two of its primary care practices in Lewes. Aimee Lucente, NP, is a nurse practitioner who has joined Beebe Primary Care Lewes. She specializes in family medicine, addressing health and wellness, preventive care, acute illnesses and chronic disease conditions requiring long-term care, for both adolescents and adults. Lucente is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Heart Association, and is licensed to practice in both Delaware and Pennsylvania.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
WBOC
A Proposed Sports Complex in Berlin Could be in Jeopardy
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The future of a controversial sports complex will be left up to voters. After People for Fiscal Responsibility, a group of concerned citizens, was able to get enough signatures on a petition, 'Question A' on this years ballot will ask voters if they're for or against funding the facility.
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
Bay Journal
When a massive project threatened endangered sturgeon, science intervened
If you’re trying to catch a living dinosaur, you’d better use a big net. In this case, that would be a net long enough to stretch nearly the entire 400-foot width of Marshyhope Creek. Even then, you’re likely to come up empty. “There aren’t many up here,”...
outandaboutnow.com
Burying The Hatchet
Dating back to 1812, Return Day brings together election foes to literally bury a hatchet in a box of sand in a show of civility and willingness to work together – the so-called Delaware Way. But now that tradition is in danger of being swept up – at least in part – in the polarization that has become commonplace in our nation’s discourse.
Ocean City Today
Talbot County: Unofficial 2022 general election results
EASTON — Unofficial general election results for Talbot County are in. The numbers below include early voting, some mail-in ballots and election day precincts reporting as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first round of mail-in ballots was canvassed on Oct. 25 and will continue on Thursday, Nov....
WMDT.com
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Realtors’ Nov. 17 gala benefits local children in need
Sussex Strong, the Sussex County Association of Realtors Community Service Foundation, announced its Grease is the Word gala will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Prior to the pandemic, the foundation annually hosted a large themed gala to raise the...
