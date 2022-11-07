ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year

The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
NORCO, LA
WWL-TV

St. Tammany Parish Election Results 2022

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in St. Tammany Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish

A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
FOLSOM, LA
WWL-TV

Tangipahoa Parish Election Results 2022

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Tanigpahoa Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

23-year-old challenger defeats incumbent Bogalusa mayor

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The City of Bogalusa sets a younger tone with its new mayor-elect. Democrat Tyrin Truong defeated two-term republican mayor Wendy Perrette. Mayor Truong is a political newcomer at the age of 23. Soon-to-be former Mayor Perrette conceded defeat and wished the mayor-elect well and offered assistance...
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy