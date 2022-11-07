Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
WDSU
'It just has to get done': City council presses public works department on road construction woes
NEW ORLEANS — Officials with the Department of Public Works went before the New Orleans City Council Wednesday to present their proposed budget for 2023. They are requesting an additional $23.3 million. To read their full presentation to the council, click here. The budget hearing comes as residents continue...
NOLA.com
Here's who voters picked to serve on Jefferson Parish's nine-member school board
Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Campaigning on issues ranging from teacher shortages to school safety, more than a dozen candidates were on the ballot. Incumbents Clay Moise and Chad Nugent and newcomers Steven Guitterrez and Kris Fairbairn Fortunato were...
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
NOLA.com
Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year
The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
NOLA.com
Two St. Tammany School Board incumbents defeated in cap to contentious election season
St. Tammany Parish voters turned two incumbent St. Tammany Parish School Board members out of office Tuesday and returned two more to new terms in one of the most contentious election seasons for Louisiana’s fourth-largest school system in years. Of the seven open seats in play, three will go...
WWL-TV
St. Tammany Parish Election Results 2022
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in St. Tammany Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat...
NOLA.com
Joe Lee is new Pearl River mayor. Jack Sessions wins second term as police chief
Joe Lee, a Pearl River alderman who was appointed interim mayor of Pearl River after Dave McQueen's death in late 2021, was elected to be the town's new mayor Tuesday with 54% of the vote. He defeated Jack Lauer, a retired business owner who received 15% of the vote, and...
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Representatives, Commissioners, and Judges
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's 'I Voted' sticker
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's "I Voted" sticker. Becky Fos designed the sticker entitled "Louisiana State of Mind." Fos said she was honored to create the design and was excited to have her work viewed by voters across the state. She said she hoped...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council gains power to approve mayoral appointees
New Orleans voters on Tuesday night approved a significant change to how City Hall officials are appointed, setting up a new system that empowers the City Council to confirm or deny the mayor's picks to run key departments. The "yes" vote on the city charter amendment passed with 60% of...
Jefferson Parish voter turnout expected to be about 40%
By Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court Gegenheimer believed a little less than half of the 275,000 registered voters headed to the polls.
NOLA.com
1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish
A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
WWL-TV
Tangipahoa Parish Election Results 2022
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Tanigpahoa Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
Thanks to charter change, Mayor Cantrell will need City Council approval for new appointments
NEW ORLEANS — There was only one proposition on the ballot in New Orleans in the 2022 midterms. The proposition would have required City Council to approve appointments for major posts. It has passed overwhelmingly with 62% of the vote. The amendment's support may be indicative of a lack...
fox8live.com
23-year-old challenger defeats incumbent Bogalusa mayor
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The City of Bogalusa sets a younger tone with its new mayor-elect. Democrat Tyrin Truong defeated two-term republican mayor Wendy Perrette. Mayor Truong is a political newcomer at the age of 23. Soon-to-be former Mayor Perrette conceded defeat and wished the mayor-elect well and offered assistance...
NOLA.com
Leila Eames wins special election for Orleans Parish School Board seat
Leila Eames was elected to the Orleans Parish School Board Tuesday in a special election for the open 1st District seat. She will serve the remainder of the term until 2024. Eames had 63% of the vote to claim the race, complete but unofficial voting returns show. Patrice Sentino had 37%.
NOLA.com
West Jefferson property transfers for Oct. 20-26, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from Oct. 20-26, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Dexter St. 109: Dlux Homes II LLC to Adrienne Robinson and Randy R. Tillery, $187,500. Elsa Drive 320: Edward J. Babin Jr., Priscilla Mulligan and Bonnie Catalano to Jose...
ktalnews.com
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
Comments / 0