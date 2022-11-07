Read full article on original website
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Tri-City Herald
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
The Five Best Fits for Aaron Judge
Every team would like to sign the newly crowned home run champion. But only a precious few actually make sense for him.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. taking shot at Yankees is as exhausting as it gets
What is it that the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. don’t understand? The New York Yankees won the AL East on their soil in 2022. They eliminated Toronto from the playoffs in 2021. New York is 35-32 against the Blue Jays since Vladdy made his MLB debut in 2019.
The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency
LA gets busy early at the GM meetings in Las Vegas.
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘reaching out’ about second basemen in case Xander Bogaerts leaves (report)
The Red Sox will try to re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts who became a free agent Monday after he opted out of the remaining three years, $60 million on his contract. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Oct. 6 that Bogaerts is Boston’s No. 1 priority. But the Red...
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023
The longtime Dodger could see a slight increase in his contract if he chooses to continue playing baseball.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
What would a dream Red Sox starting lineup look like next season?
A look at what a dream Boston Red Sox starting lineup would look like for the 2023 season. The Boston Red Sox could look a lot different in 2023 than they did in 2022. They’re losing a lot of free agents, but that doesn’t mean they can’t invite some of the most important ones back.
How Much Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Is Expected To Make This Offseason
The Boston Red Sox's most-prized free agent will not come cheap, but the latest projections would be quite reasonable to keep shortstop Xander Bogaerts around.
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency
This MLB insider envisions a scenario where Rizzo returns to the National League as a free agent this winter
Rizzo Officially Opts Out of Contract With Yankees
First baseman Anthony Rizzo has officially opted out of his contract with the New York Yankees fueling speculation that a reunion with the Chicago Cubs is possible.
Angels' coaching staff will have a very Yankees look to it next season
The Angels have hired Marcus Thames, who played with the Dodgers and Yankees, as their new hitting coach. He was the Miami Marlins' hitting coach in 2022.
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
MLB teams are lining up to throw Monopoly money at this year’s best free agents. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and...
Phillies Decline Segura's Club Option
The Philadelphia Phillies have declined Jean Segura's club option for the 2023 season.
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing a former Yankee fireballer that appears unlikely to return to the Bronx.
