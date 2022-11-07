Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Local runners place in boys 7A state competition
OAKVILLE – Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Thompson and Chelsea all traveled to Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 5 to compete in the boys 7A cross country state championship. Spain Park placed ninth overall in the boys competition and had one runner finish in the top 25. Senior Kenneth Bishop finished in 21st place with a time of 16:15:75.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain 2-0 under new head coach
CLANTON – The Oak Mountain Eagles traveled to Chilton County for their first away game of the season. After a strong performance in the first and final quarter of the game, the Eagles defeated the Chilton County Tigers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 58-44. Oak Mountain started the first quarter of the game on a high note. The Eagles scored 17 points and had a 10-point lead before the second quarter. Oak Mountain was up 17-7 against the Tigers.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2
On this week’s show, we recap round one of the playoffs and look ahead to an exciting second round. Thompson will be looking for another trip to the Class 7A semifinals, while Pelham and Vincent are seeking a spot in their respective classification’s quarterfinals. Cornerstone also competes for a spot in the AISA 8-man state championship game.
Shelby Reporter
Local runners compete in the 6A cross country state championship
OAKVILLE – It was a dreary November morning for the 6A state championship in Oakville. The rainy day didn’t stop Pelham, Briarwood and Helena from placing in the meet on Saturday, Nov. 5. Briarwood’s girls team finished in the top five for the state. The Lions finished fourth...
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
Shelby Reporter
Westminster at Oak Mountain and Shelby County runners compete in 5A cross country state championship
OAKVILLE – Westminster at Oak Mountain and Shelby County competed in the 5A cross-country state championship. Westminster at Oak Mountain’s girls team placed fourth in the race on Saturday, Nov. 5 with two runners placing in the top 25. Senior Hannah Adams came in 17th place with a time of 20:22:37. Freshman Emily Mungai finished 24th timing at 21:11:60.
5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Shelby Reporter
Kiwanis Club to open chapter in Pelham Alabaster area
PELHAM – The Kiwanis Club of Alabama is making its way to the Pelham and Alabaster area as it readies to launch a new chapter. “Kiwanis clubs’ focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time,” reads the Kiwanis Club official website. “To reach more people and have a greater service impact on their communities, many clubs sponsor a Kiwanis family club.”
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo sets date for annual Christmas parade
MONTEVALLO – Residents have become accustomed to seeing downtown Montevallo turn into a scene from a holiday movie this time of year, and on Thursday, Dec. 1, downtown will become even more festive during the city’s Christmas parade. The event will start with Christmas music from JQ’s One...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Schools hold Trunk-or-Treat, ESL event to celebrate heritage
PELHAM – The Pelham United club at Pelham High School has been busy hosting two fantastic events this week according to the Pelham High School official Facebook page. On Monday, Nov. 1 exceptional education students from Pelham High School and Pelham Park Middle School enjoyed a Trunk or Treat celebrating Halloween according to the Pelham High School Facebook page.
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
Community mourns Tuscaloosa County High School graduate killed in car crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County High School graduate is being remembered after a deadly car crash. Police say 24-year-old Robert Robles died in a head-on collision Saturday with a Tuscaloosa County Deputy. Robles played basketball at County High and then graduated in 2017. His former basketball coach Curt Weeks says he is heartbroken […]
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa Temporarily Close Due to Accident Tuesday
Two lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa County are temporarily closed following a single-car accident involving a commercial vehicle Tuesday. Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama said the lanes near mile marker 158 will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently...
