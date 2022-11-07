CLANTON – The Oak Mountain Eagles traveled to Chilton County for their first away game of the season. After a strong performance in the first and final quarter of the game, the Eagles defeated the Chilton County Tigers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 58-44. Oak Mountain started the first quarter of the game on a high note. The Eagles scored 17 points and had a 10-point lead before the second quarter. Oak Mountain was up 17-7 against the Tigers.

