Warrior, AL

Shelby Reporter

Local runners place in boys 7A state competition

OAKVILLE – Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Thompson and Chelsea all traveled to Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 5 to compete in the boys 7A cross country state championship. Spain Park placed ninth overall in the boys competition and had one runner finish in the top 25. Senior Kenneth Bishop finished in 21st place with a time of 16:15:75.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain 2-0 under new head coach

CLANTON – The Oak Mountain Eagles traveled to Chilton County for their first away game of the season. After a strong performance in the first and final quarter of the game, the Eagles defeated the Chilton County Tigers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 58-44. Oak Mountain started the first quarter of the game on a high note. The Eagles scored 17 points and had a 10-point lead before the second quarter. Oak Mountain was up 17-7 against the Tigers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2

On this week’s show, we recap round one of the playoffs and look ahead to an exciting second round. Thompson will be looking for another trip to the Class 7A semifinals, while Pelham and Vincent are seeking a spot in their respective classification’s quarterfinals. Cornerstone also competes for a spot in the AISA 8-man state championship game.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local runners compete in the 6A cross country state championship

OAKVILLE – It was a dreary November morning for the 6A state championship in Oakville. The rainy day didn’t stop Pelham, Briarwood and Helena from placing in the meet on Saturday, Nov. 5. Briarwood’s girls team finished in the top five for the state. The Lions finished fourth...
HELENA, AL
comebacktown.com

Are 'Over-the-Mountain' Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Westminster at Oak Mountain and Shelby County runners compete in 5A cross country state championship

OAKVILLE – Westminster at Oak Mountain and Shelby County competed in the 5A cross-country state championship. Westminster at Oak Mountain’s girls team placed fourth in the race on Saturday, Nov. 5 with two runners placing in the top 25. Senior Hannah Adams came in 17th place with a time of 20:22:37. Freshman Emily Mungai finished 24th timing at 21:11:60.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Kiwanis Club to open chapter in Pelham Alabaster area

PELHAM – The Kiwanis Club of Alabama is making its way to the Pelham and Alabaster area as it readies to launch a new chapter. “Kiwanis clubs’ focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time,” reads the Kiwanis Club official website. “To reach more people and have a greater service impact on their communities, many clubs sponsor a Kiwanis family club.”
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo sets date for annual Christmas parade

MONTEVALLO – Residents have become accustomed to seeing downtown Montevallo turn into a scene from a holiday movie this time of year, and on Thursday, Dec. 1, downtown will become even more festive during the city’s Christmas parade. The event will start with Christmas music from JQ’s One...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham City Schools hold Trunk-or-Treat, ESL event to celebrate heritage

PELHAM – The Pelham United club at Pelham High School has been busy hosting two fantastic events this week according to the Pelham High School official Facebook page. On Monday, Nov. 1 exceptional education students from Pelham High School and Pelham Park Middle School enjoyed a Trunk or Treat celebrating Halloween according to the Pelham High School Facebook page.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

