actionnews5.com
Digital Exclusive: Expert shares Mid-South rental trends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research from Rent shows prices dropping nationally. “The dips we’re seeing are from October numbers and so that’s right in line with when those rents start to drop,” said Jon Leckie of Rent. “So, hopefully rent will continue to sort of drop or at least moderate through the cooler months and then we’ll see what the housing market is doing in the spring and summer to see if those rents come back up or if they kind of continue to flatten out.”
MLGW customers see increase in bills as winter approaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As natural gas gets more affordable, how much will Memphis customers pay to heat their homes this winter?. The market price for natural gas has dropped 40% from predictions made in the late summer, according to multiple reports. In Memphis, customers will pay slightly less than earlier predictions, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water.
ccjdigital.com
Forward Air acquires Alabama-based intermodal carrier
Trucking news and briefs for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022:. Forward Air Corporation (CCJ Top 250, No. 57) is set to acquire the assets of Chickasaw Container Services (CCS), a privately held intermodal drayage carrier. The transaction will be funded from cash on hand and is expected to close in November 2022.
actionnews5.com
North Memphis neighborhood files lawsuit against blighted properties
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Memphis neighborhood is taking a stand against blight, filing 25 lawsuits against vacant and abandoned properties. Quincy Morris said she remembers when Jackson Avenue, which runs through Klondike and Smokey City, was a bustling hub. She says there were pharmacies, grocers- anything and everything...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler highlights downtown dining week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about downtown dining week. Chandler shared more about what people can expect, along with some tips to get the most out of a dining week like this.
Black Woman-Owned Memphis Beauty Supply Store Works To Reclaim $9 Billion Black Beauty Industry
Black women have been shopping in beauty supply stores all their lives but make up a small percentage of the industry’s store owners. “If we’re not driving the decisions, that just suggests to us further discrimination. Just really being on the short end of the stick,” Monroe said.
actionnews5.com
U.S. Department of Labor opens investigation into TACOnganas owner
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the owner of the TACOnganas food truck. The Department of Labor said their Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Greg Diaz to find out if he’s complying with labor laws. Questions arose after...
Memphis property investor pleads guilty to stealing nearly $3.4 billion in Bitcoin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with documented investments in Memphis properties pleaded guilty to stealing a “historic” amount of Bitcoin, valued at $3.4 billion, federal investigators announced on Monday. “For almost 10 years, the whereabouts of this massive chunk of missing Bitcoin had ballooned into an over...
Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
actionnews5.com
North Miss. dispensaries prepare to stock their shelves with medical cannabis
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Kathleen Self and her partners with Evergreen Dispensary just got the keys to their building last week. A lot of patience went into getting their soon-to-be dispensary just off Highway 6 in Batesville. “This particular building had to be annexed in, so we had to wait...
actionnews5.com
Developers warn city leaders after Grand Hyatt hotel deal falls through
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis needs a convention center hotel, no one is disputing that fact, but building one is proving difficult. The proposed Grand Hyatt that was to be part of the One Beale project downtown is now a no-go. And, the developer of the project has issued a warning to City leaders.
Grahamwood trash pile still growing despite environmental court’s efforts
MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Despite the homeowner’s appearance in environmental court, a trash pile outside a Grahamwood house has continued to grow, leaving neighbors to question what it will take to get the garbage out of their neighborhood. The City of Memphis said its solid waste department will only...
‘People are dying’: Neighbors in some of Memphis’ oldest communities plagued by pollution
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Families in some Memphis neighborhoods have lived under smokestacks and hazy skies for generations. Now, residents who are living under a fear of pollution may soon get answers. Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor is working with the state health department to conduct a study...
Developer upset Memphis losing convention center hotel, Grand Hyatt dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The developer of the proposed Grand Hyatt says the city has failed again to deliver a convention center hotel and announced Monday the project was dead. “We’ve invested a significant time. I’m not upset about the money we are losing. I’m upset that Memphis is losing a convention center hotel, and what’s […]
actionnews5.com
Bottom Line: Facebook ads for dangerous supplements
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Facebook fans are used to seeing ads, including some for supplements that are sold with incredible-sounding health claims. Everything from treating diabetes to boosting brain power. But a new Consumer Reports investigation found that many of these ads target vulnerable Facebook users with products that can be dangerous and illegal.
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story focusing in on the state of the One Beale project. Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps --...
Memphis hotels ready for 25,000 COGIC members in town for annual convention
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaders of the Church of God and Christ said they believe there will be adequate hotel rooms in the Mid-South for the estimated 25,000 people attending their annual convocation. “We have almost completely filled up our Downtown block and we’ve got hotels as far out as...
actionnews5.com
City tests emergency communication system with texts, phone calls
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you get a strange text message or phone call claiming to be an emergency alert test from the City of Memphis on Wednesday?. Rest assured, it was legit. The City of Memphis confirmed that it conducted a test from its Mass Communication system Wednesday afternoon.
Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
Why the One Beale Project is on Hold?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why. “Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.
