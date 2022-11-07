ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Digital Exclusive: Expert shares Mid-South rental trends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research from Rent shows prices dropping nationally. “The dips we’re seeing are from October numbers and so that’s right in line with when those rents start to drop,” said Jon Leckie of Rent. “So, hopefully rent will continue to sort of drop or at least moderate through the cooler months and then we’ll see what the housing market is doing in the spring and summer to see if those rents come back up or if they kind of continue to flatten out.”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW customers see increase in bills as winter approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As natural gas gets more affordable, how much will Memphis customers pay to heat their homes this winter?. The market price for natural gas has dropped 40% from predictions made in the late summer, according to multiple reports. In Memphis, customers will pay slightly less than earlier predictions, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water.
MEMPHIS, TN
ccjdigital.com

Forward Air acquires Alabama-based intermodal carrier

Trucking news and briefs for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022:. Forward Air Corporation (CCJ Top 250, No. 57) is set to acquire the assets of Chickasaw Container Services (CCS), a privately held intermodal drayage carrier. The transaction will be funded from cash on hand and is expected to close in November 2022.
MOBILE, AL
actionnews5.com

North Memphis neighborhood files lawsuit against blighted properties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Memphis neighborhood is taking a stand against blight, filing 25 lawsuits against vacant and abandoned properties. Quincy Morris said she remembers when Jackson Avenue, which runs through Klondike and Smokey City, was a bustling hub. She says there were pharmacies, grocers- anything and everything...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

U.S. Department of Labor opens investigation into TACOnganas owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the owner of the TACOnganas food truck. The Department of Labor said their Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Greg Diaz to find out if he’s complying with labor laws. Questions arose after...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Developers warn city leaders after Grand Hyatt hotel deal falls through

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis needs a convention center hotel, no one is disputing that fact, but building one is proving difficult. The proposed Grand Hyatt that was to be part of the One Beale project downtown is now a no-go. And, the developer of the project has issued a warning to City leaders.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Developer upset Memphis losing convention center hotel, Grand Hyatt dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The developer of the proposed Grand Hyatt says the city has failed again to deliver a convention center hotel and announced Monday the project was dead. “We’ve invested a significant time. I’m not upset about the money we are losing. I’m upset that Memphis is losing a convention center hotel, and what’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bottom Line: Facebook ads for dangerous supplements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Facebook fans are used to seeing ads, including some for supplements that are sold with incredible-sounding health claims. Everything from treating diabetes to boosting brain power. But a new Consumer Reports investigation found that many of these ads target vulnerable Facebook users with products that can be dangerous and illegal.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City tests emergency communication system with texts, phone calls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you get a strange text message or phone call claiming to be an emergency alert test from the City of Memphis on Wednesday?. Rest assured, it was legit. The City of Memphis confirmed that it conducted a test from its Mass Communication system Wednesday afternoon.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Why the One Beale Project is on Hold?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why. “Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.
MEMPHIS, TN

