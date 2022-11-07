Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Eating disorders at all-time high since pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eating disorders and mood and anxiety disorders are at an all-time high since the pandemic, according to a recent study conducted by the CDC. According to the American Psychiatric Association, the popularity of virtual therapy has surged since the pandemic. Dr. Deb Michel, the National Director...
localmemphis.com
Doctors offer advice in the heat of flu season in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flu season is here and with a vengeance with new cases popping up all over the Mid-South in greater number than in recent years. According to the Center for Disease Control, Tennessee has some of the worst flu-like illness rates in America. It joins Alabama, South Carolina and Washington, D.C. in the highest category. Now doctors are asking everyone to be prepared.
actionnews5.com
North Miss. dispensaries prepare to stock their shelves with medical cannabis
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Kathleen Self and her partners with Evergreen Dispensary just got the keys to their building last week. A lot of patience went into getting their soon-to-be dispensary just off Highway 6 in Batesville. “This particular building had to be annexed in, so we had to wait...
‘People are dying’: Neighbors in some of Memphis’ oldest communities plagued by pollution
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Families in some Memphis neighborhoods have lived under smokestacks and hazy skies for generations. Now, residents who are living under a fear of pollution may soon get answers. Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor is working with the state health department to conduct a study...
actionnews5.com
Doctors at Le Bonheur seeing more children shot in recent years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old girl child is being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after being shot in Frayser Wednesday morning. We’re now hearing from doctors about the number of gunshot patients they’ve treated this year. At least three children have been shot in the...
actionnews5.com
Free flu shots available at 7 clinics across Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials want to keep you protected this flu season. Flu shots from the Shelby County Health Department will begin being administered Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seven clinics across Shelby County will be offering free flu vaccines. SCHD Immunization Clinic |...
actionnews5.com
City tests emergency communication system with texts, phone calls
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you get a strange text message or phone call claiming to be an emergency alert test from the City of Memphis on Wednesday?. Rest assured, it was legit. The City of Memphis confirmed that it conducted a test from its Mass Communication system Wednesday afternoon.
actionnews5.com
Digital Exclusive: Expert shares Mid-South rental trends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research from Rent shows prices dropping nationally. “The dips we’re seeing are from October numbers and so that’s right in line with when those rents start to drop,” said Jon Leckie of Rent. “So, hopefully rent will continue to sort of drop or at least moderate through the cooler months and then we’ll see what the housing market is doing in the spring and summer to see if those rents come back up or if they kind of continue to flatten out.”
actionnews5.com
Bottom Line: Facebook ads for dangerous supplements
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Facebook fans are used to seeing ads, including some for supplements that are sold with incredible-sounding health claims. Everything from treating diabetes to boosting brain power. But a new Consumer Reports investigation found that many of these ads target vulnerable Facebook users with products that can be dangerous and illegal.
Black Woman-Owned Memphis Beauty Supply Store Works To Reclaim $9 Billion Black Beauty Industry
Black women have been shopping in beauty supply stores all their lives but make up a small percentage of the industry’s store owners. “If we’re not driving the decisions, that just suggests to us further discrimination. Just really being on the short end of the stick,” Monroe said.
Law students help fight against the blight in Memphis neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The blight neighborhoods face continue to be one of the biggest issues many people face in Memphis. Since 1996 members of the Klondike-Smokey City Community Development Corporation have been doing their part to help facilitate economic growth in North Memphis communities. “I’m proud of Klondike, and...
actionnews5.com
TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Why do leaves change color in the Fall?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every autumn we revel in the beauty of the fall colors. Leaves that were green all summer long start to turn bright red, orange, and yellow. But where do these colors come from?. It all starts inside the leaf. Leaves have color because of chemicals called...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday night. The crash happened on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Street at around 11:10 p.m. The Memphis Police Department confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
Former UK student banned from campus after racist attack against student with Memphis ties
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is no longer a student and banned from the University of Kentucky after a video of her using racial slurs toward a fellow student with Memphis ties goes viral. The shocking video shows University of Kentucky senior Sophia Rosing repeatedly using racial slurs toward the freshman who was working […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis neighbors concerned after teenage girl shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning but thankfully is expecting to make a full recovery. Frayser community members spoke about what they’re urging leaders to do to prevent youth violence. “Get in the streets and not just stand beside the street activist at...
localmemphis.com
RSV and the flu is hitting kids hard. Here's how to keep the young ones healthy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur's emergency room is seeing nearly 50 children with RSV or the flu. Some experts shared how parents can keep their children safe and healthy. Alisha Parker, a dietician, said colorful food like asparagus, apples and strawberries are the key to keeping your kids’ immune systems as strong as possible.
actionnews5.com
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Landfills nationwide are filling up and waste management companies are struggling to fix it. Scott Greenberger, executive editor of Stateline, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about trends being seen nationwide, along with the challenges waste management companies are up against.
actionnews5.com
North Memphis neighborhood files lawsuit against blighted properties
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Memphis neighborhood is taking a stand against blight, filing 25 lawsuits against vacant and abandoned properties. Quincy Morris said she remembers when Jackson Avenue, which runs through Klondike and Smokey City, was a bustling hub. She says there were pharmacies, grocers- anything and everything...
