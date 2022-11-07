ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eating disorders at all-time high since pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eating disorders and mood and anxiety disorders are at an all-time high since the pandemic, according to a recent study conducted by the CDC. According to the American Psychiatric Association, the popularity of virtual therapy has surged since the pandemic. Dr. Deb Michel, the National Director...
Doctors offer advice in the heat of flu season in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flu season is here and with a vengeance with new cases popping up all over the Mid-South in greater number than in recent years. According to the Center for Disease Control, Tennessee has some of the worst flu-like illness rates in America. It joins Alabama, South Carolina and Washington, D.C. in the highest category. Now doctors are asking everyone to be prepared.
Doctors at Le Bonheur seeing more children shot in recent years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old girl child is being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after being shot in Frayser Wednesday morning. We’re now hearing from doctors about the number of gunshot patients they’ve treated this year. At least three children have been shot in the...
Free flu shots available at 7 clinics across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials want to keep you protected this flu season. Flu shots from the Shelby County Health Department will begin being administered Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seven clinics across Shelby County will be offering free flu vaccines. SCHD Immunization Clinic |...
City tests emergency communication system with texts, phone calls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you get a strange text message or phone call claiming to be an emergency alert test from the City of Memphis on Wednesday?. Rest assured, it was legit. The City of Memphis confirmed that it conducted a test from its Mass Communication system Wednesday afternoon.
Digital Exclusive: Expert shares Mid-South rental trends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research from Rent shows prices dropping nationally. “The dips we’re seeing are from October numbers and so that’s right in line with when those rents start to drop,” said Jon Leckie of Rent. “So, hopefully rent will continue to sort of drop or at least moderate through the cooler months and then we’ll see what the housing market is doing in the spring and summer to see if those rents come back up or if they kind of continue to flatten out.”
Bottom Line: Facebook ads for dangerous supplements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Facebook fans are used to seeing ads, including some for supplements that are sold with incredible-sounding health claims. Everything from treating diabetes to boosting brain power. But a new Consumer Reports investigation found that many of these ads target vulnerable Facebook users with products that can be dangerous and illegal.
TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
Breakdown: Why do leaves change color in the Fall?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every autumn we revel in the beauty of the fall colors. Leaves that were green all summer long start to turn bright red, orange, and yellow. But where do these colors come from?. It all starts inside the leaf. Leaves have color because of chemicals called...
Memphis neighbors concerned after teenage girl shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning but thankfully is expecting to make a full recovery. Frayser community members spoke about what they’re urging leaders to do to prevent youth violence. “Get in the streets and not just stand beside the street activist at...
RSV and the flu is hitting kids hard. Here's how to keep the young ones healthy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur's emergency room is seeing nearly 50 children with RSV or the flu. Some experts shared how parents can keep their children safe and healthy. Alisha Parker, a dietician, said colorful food like asparagus, apples and strawberries are the key to keeping your kids’ immune systems as strong as possible.
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Landfills nationwide are filling up and waste management companies are struggling to fix it. Scott Greenberger, executive editor of Stateline, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about trends being seen nationwide, along with the challenges waste management companies are up against.
North Memphis neighborhood files lawsuit against blighted properties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Memphis neighborhood is taking a stand against blight, filing 25 lawsuits against vacant and abandoned properties. Quincy Morris said she remembers when Jackson Avenue, which runs through Klondike and Smokey City, was a bustling hub. She says there were pharmacies, grocers- anything and everything...
