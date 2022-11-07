Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Voters In Portland, Maine Reject $18 Minimum Wage, Vote To Keep Tipped Rate
The ballot measure would have given the town one of the highest minimum wages in the country and eliminated the lower wage floor for servers.
Another Missing Mainer Needs Our Help to Be Found Safe and Sound
Lately, it seems like at least once a month, we either find out about a local Mainer going missing, or someone missing somewhere in New England that could be in the Maine or New Hampshire area. In fact, that statement is legitimate. Back in July, Goffstown, New Hampshire teen Veronica...
themainewire.com
Maine Socialists Win Rent Control in Portland, Lose Minimum Wage Hike and Airbnb Regs
The Maine Democratic Socialists of America viewed Portland as a proving ground for progressive city reforms, but even the overwhelmingly Democrat city rejected most of the socialist proposals. City voters rejected an $18 per hour minimum wage increase that also eliminated the tip credit for restaurant workers. And the city...
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
Auburn, Maine Artist Has Designed Walmart Pole Stickers – Here’s How to Get Yours
The Auburn Walmart pole that drivers have smacked hard into more times than we can count is a thing of Maine legend. It's right up there with Paul Bunyan. There should be a giant statute of the Auburn Wall Mart pole erected in the city to pay homage to those that have squared off against the pole and lost very badly.
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
Commercial Observer
KeyBank Leads $78M Construction Financing for Maine Apartments Project
Jones Street Investment Partners has secured $77.9 million of construction financing to build a multifamily asset in Southern Maine, Commercial Observer can first report. KeyBank supplied a $70 million, floating-rate loan and Jones Street also received $7.9 million of additional preferred equity from another firm for its planned Seacoast Residences in Kittery, Maine, on property it acquired in December 2020. The loan term is 36 months with two 12-month extension options.
WPFO
'It's not real:' Mainers lose thousands of dollars in money-for-gold scam
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- An odd scam has taken thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims in Maine. A gold and silver shop in South Portland is hoping to warn others before anyone else turns over their hard-earned money. The ploy is pretty simple. “Mainers reach into their pockets when somebody's...
Maine entrepreneur searches for great coffee, ends up in faraway places
PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 30 years ago, Mary Allen Lindemann co-founded Coffee by Design in Portland, a single coffee shop that has since added three more coffeehouses, a roastery, and a major wholesale operation. As part of her job, she’s always on the lookout for good coffee, a mission...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires, fire departments, Part 3
Your writer hopes her readers are not tired of fires and firefighting, because there will be one more article on the theme after this one. As usual, the topic has expanded because of more information than expected from easily available sources. One invaluable source is the University of Maine’s on-line...
You Could “Buy” The Last Remaining Friendly’s In Maine
For decades, Friendly's was one of the most loved New England restaurant chains. Then, over the course of just a few years, we started to see the chain's locations close, one by one. Augusta, Bangor, etc... As of November 2022, there is only one Friendly's location left in the State...
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
WPFO
2 Somali American women elected to Maine State House for first time in history
Two Somali American women have been elected to the Maine State House for the first time in history. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is soundly beat Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. In House District...
WPFO
Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand
Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
mainepublic.org
Maine's unseasonably warm weather is part of a climate change trend, meteorologists say
An early November warm spell broke weather records across Maine over the weekend. Meteorologists say this is part of a climate change trend. On Saturday, Augusta and Portland set records for November, with temperatures of 76 and 75 degrees. Portland also set a record on Sunday for November's warmest low temperature, of 59 degrees.
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
The Excitement Of Night Tubing Returns To This Maine Adventure Park
When it comes to spending time outside, most New Englanders do it during the warmer months. Late March through early November. However, one of the great things about Maine is the number of outdoor activities we have in the deepest part of winter. As long as their is snow on...
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
Comments / 0