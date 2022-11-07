ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

94.9 HOM

I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area

First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
Commercial Observer

KeyBank Leads $78M Construction Financing for Maine Apartments Project

Jones Street Investment Partners has secured $77.9 million of construction financing to build a multifamily asset in Southern Maine, Commercial Observer can first report. KeyBank supplied a $70 million, floating-rate loan and Jones Street also received $7.9 million of additional preferred equity from another firm for its planned Seacoast Residences in Kittery, Maine, on property it acquired in December 2020. The loan term is 36 months with two 12-month extension options.
KITTERY, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires, fire departments, Part 3

Your writer hopes her readers are not tired of fires and firefighting, because there will be one more article on the theme after this one. As usual, the topic has expanded because of more information than expected from easily available sources. One invaluable source is the University of Maine’s on-line...
AUGUSTA, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand

Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
PORTLAND, ME
travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?

This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
MAINE STATE

