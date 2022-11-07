LEWISBURG – Carla Bundy is standing with a baguette, waiting for her order at Blackwell’s Catering. Bundy has lived in Lewisburg since 1975. She spent all of her working years as an elementary school teacher in the community. But even when she votes for West Virginians, she has national issues like abortion top of mind.

LEWISBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO