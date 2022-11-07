ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

wvpublic.org

BSU Faculty Senate Votes ‘No Confidence’ In President, University Officials

This is a developing story and may be updated. The Faculty Senate at Bluefield State University has passed a vote of no confidence in Bluefield State University President Robin Capehart, the Bluefield State University Board of Governors, and Executive Vice President and General Counsel Brent Benjamin. Benjamin is a former chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNT-TV

STEM Grant For Raleigh County Schools To Use Robot Teachers

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Celebrating Beckley: The City of Champions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Gateway to Southern West Virginia; the City of Champions; these are but a few of the epithets routinely implemented in depicting the enduring significance of the City of Beckley – an area which, over time, has evolved to become a historical and cultural keystone for the Southern West Virginia region.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Raleigh County Commission Elects New Sheriff

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Importance of Poll Workers

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

WVU to host Virginia Tech Sunday in NCAA Tournament opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With an automatic bid already secured, Monday’s NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Selection Show was a was a stress-free event for the the Mountaineers. West Virginia secured their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years with a 1-0, overtime win over TCU Sunday in the Big 12 Tournament final.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Rashad Thompson Trial Day 6 Update

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Last Minute Campaigning

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

A special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission has been called

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission have announced intentions to assemble for what is being referred to as a special meeting on Wednesday. Following the convening of commission members for Tuesday’s regular session meeting, the next scheduled meeting of county officials was not set to occur until Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) - Professional hockey is about to have a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Michigan man faces 20 years for fentanyl possession in West Virginia

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The United States Department of Justice reported a Michigan man pleaded guilty today, November 4, 2022, to distribution of fentanyl in West Virginia. According to court documents, Darion D. Jackson, 23, of Michigan sold fentanyl to an undercover officer in the Coal City area of Raleigh County where Jackson was […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mercer County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in support of local veterans

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Mercer County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
MERCER COUNTY, WV

