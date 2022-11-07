Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
BSU Faculty Senate Votes ‘No Confidence’ In President, University Officials
This is a developing story and may be updated. The Faculty Senate at Bluefield State University has passed a vote of no confidence in Bluefield State University President Robin Capehart, the Bluefield State University Board of Governors, and Executive Vice President and General Counsel Brent Benjamin. Benjamin is a former chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
WVNT-TV
STEM Grant For Raleigh County Schools To Use Robot Teachers
lootpress.com
Celebrating Beckley: The City of Champions
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Gateway to Southern West Virginia; the City of Champions; these are but a few of the epithets routinely implemented in depicting the enduring significance of the City of Beckley – an area which, over time, has evolved to become a historical and cultural keystone for the Southern West Virginia region.
WVNT-TV
Raleigh County Commission Elects New Sheriff
wvpublic.org
Six Years On, Researchers Studying Greenbrier County Flood Resiliency, Response Efforts
Six years have passed since the 2016 flood in southern West Virginia that killed 23 people and ravaged communities like White Sulphur Springs and Rainelle. Despite that, researchers say the state does not have a long-term flood recovery plan. Reporter Shepherd Snyder spoke with WVU researcher and assistant professor of...
Stephen Baldwin falls in District 10 as Vince Deeds commands race
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On an evening of highly consequential electoral races, the State Senate District 10 matchup between Democrat incumbent Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds has been considered by many to be one of the most significant. As the night of the 2022 general election winds...
WVNT-TV
Importance of Poll Workers
Metro News
WVU to host Virginia Tech Sunday in NCAA Tournament opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With an automatic bid already secured, Monday’s NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Selection Show was a was a stress-free event for the the Mountaineers. West Virginia secured their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years with a 1-0, overtime win over TCU Sunday in the Big 12 Tournament final.
WVNT-TV
Rashad Thompson Trial Day 6 Update
pcpatriot.com
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
WVNT-TV
Last Minute Campaigning
Monroe County Election Results
Here are the 2022 Monroe County Election Results. Refresh For Updates. CLICK HERE FOR MORE MONROE COUNTY NEWS
Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
Lewisburg: Loving small-town life, but focused on national issues
LEWISBURG – Carla Bundy is standing with a baguette, waiting for her order at Blackwell’s Catering. Bundy has lived in Lewisburg since 1975. She spent all of her working years as an elementary school teacher in the community. But even when she votes for West Virginians, she has national issues like abortion top of mind.
A special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission has been called
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission have announced intentions to assemble for what is being referred to as a special meeting on Wednesday. Following the convening of commission members for Tuesday’s regular session meeting, the next scheduled meeting of county officials was not set to occur until Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) - Professional hockey is about to have a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
Michigan man faces 20 years for fentanyl possession in West Virginia
COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The United States Department of Justice reported a Michigan man pleaded guilty today, November 4, 2022, to distribution of fentanyl in West Virginia. According to court documents, Darion D. Jackson, 23, of Michigan sold fentanyl to an undercover officer in the Coal City area of Raleigh County where Jackson was […]
New River Gorge gets new national park superintendent
A new superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has been chosen.
Mercer County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in support of local veterans
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Mercer County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
