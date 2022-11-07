Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area. Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Our Rustic Heart shows how easy it is to use its candle refill kits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are two things that draw you to a candle: The scent and the container it’s in. We’ve all experienced the sadness that comes from burning a candle down to the wick in our favorite jar and having to throw the whole thing away.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD votes on framework for replacing District E Seat
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has voted to proactively adopt a process for appointing a replacement for Trustee Dr. Angie Taylor, should she be elected to the State Assembly District 27 seat. Under the revised statute, any successful applicant for the District E post must be...
Record-Courier
Craft Fairs in Gardnerville and Sunridge this weekend
Young At Heart Senior Citizens Club will be hosting their annual two-day craft fair 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center in Gardnerville. More than 100 vendors are expected at the fair, which supports local soup programs and other...
KOLO TV Reno
Local government offices close early due to weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis hosting complimentary brunch for Veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino is hosting a complementary lunch buffet for veterans this week. The buffet goes from Nov. 8 to No. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille. Veterans will get one complimentary lunch buffet during the promotion. Guests...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowstorm moving on, slick, icy roads remain at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm is on its way out of the Lake Tahoe Basin after dropping at least a couple feet of snow. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Wednesday for lingering snow showers. While the heavy...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive returns next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s annual Denim Drive is returning next week on Nov. 14. The donations will serve infants, children, and teens in foster care across 14 northern Nevada counties. “What most people don’t realize about the Denim Drive is that 100% of all donations...
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose to open for the weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose announced Monday they will be opening their doors for the weekend starting this Friday. Mt. Rose will be open on Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. The decision to open was made due to forecasts predicting two to four feet of snow by Wednesday above 7,000 feet, as well as ideal temperatures for snowmaking.
thefallonpost.org
Senior Cut Days - a Made in Nevada Movie Premiers in Fallon Friday
A Baltimore filmmaker spent five months in Northern Nevada making a movie earlier this year that premiers at the Fox Peak Theater on Friday night, November 11, at 7 p.m. The suspense thriller from Director/Producer Alvin Gray tells the story of two young women traveling to a small town in Northern Nevada called Oldtown to film a documentary on the story of Julia Bulette. While taking a quick rest on the outskirts of town, the two stop for food and come across much more than a ghost story.
KOLO TV Reno
Local wellness spas offer discounts and promotions for first responders, military members and frontline workers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Healing for Heroes” is a special program that allows guests to sponsor a healthcare worker, first responder or military personnel with a massage or other service at either Dolce Vita Wellness Spa or The Refuge Spa. Nyla Allen, owner of both businesses, stopped by...
KOLO TV Reno
Noble Pie Parlor gets ready to bring back its famous holiday-inspired calzones
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season for holiday calzones! “Renoites” go crazy for Noble Pie Parlor’s Thanksgiving and Christmas themed pizza pockets. And owner, Ryan Goldhammer, stopped by Morning Break to give us a peek at how it’s done. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 10 through the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 4: Meghan Ebert
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seat for Reno City Council Ward 4 is up for grabs and first-time candidate Meghan Ebert will be on the ballot tomorrow. “I’m a wife and a mother and during the day I’m a business systems analyst,” Ebert said. Ebert is new...
2news.com
Report: Median Home Price in Reno-Sparks $540,000 in October
Realtors say home prices are continuing to stabilize in northern Nevada. According to the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, the median price across the region was $540,000 in October. This is unchanged from the same month a year ago. Homes were on the market for an average of 36 days before...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day. In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.
KOLO TV Reno
Alejandra Falconi excited to launch Northern Nevada’s first local Spanish newscast on Telemundo Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now has partnered with Telemundo to bring local news to our Spanish-speaking neighbors throughout Reno and beyond. Telemundo Reno (KXNV) will offer the only local evening newscast dedicated to the Latino community of Northern Nevada. We are so excited to welcome Alejandra Falconi...
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
Chains required from Stateline to Alta along I-80
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As recent storms bring the first major snowfall of the year CHP Truckee released a number of updates on chain controls in the Sierra’s. CHP has three different chain requirements categorized as R1, R2 and R3. The first two rankings are the most common, according to CHP, as they will […]
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains
A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays. Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a...
El Dorado County Election Results 2022
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures. Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils. County residents will decide if Measures R […]
Comments / 0