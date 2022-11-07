ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MSHP completes investigation into Kansas City police shooting

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it completed an investigation into a Kansas City police shooting in August.

The highway patrol said the case will soon be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors will eventually determine whether charges will be filed in the case.

Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435

Kansas City police shot and killed 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard at a gas station near East 55th Street and Prospect Avenue on Aug. 8.

The police department said officers responded to the gas station on a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, Garrard walked out of the convenience store, got into the vehicle and accelerated toward an officer, forcing them to dive out of the way.

Garrard then hit a Kansas City Police Department van, according to the department. Officers shot Garrard, who later died at a hospital.

Officers were not injured in the incident.

TSmith
2d ago

He refused to Comply. Bad Consequences come from Bad Choices. He Chose Poorly.

FOX4 News Kansas City

