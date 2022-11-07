ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team

By Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek, Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.

Sgt. Ray Santiago told the FOX 8 I-Team the pursuit started at 6:01 p.m. Saturday after the Patrol’s Wooster Dispatch Center received multiple phone calls reporting numerous “muscle cars” headed south on I-71 near Stratton Road in Congress Township, Wayne County .

Troopers located the group of vehicles on 71 near US 30 and tried to stop the drivers.

“The group of vehicles did not stop and a pursuit ensued,” according to a state patrol news release.  “As the pursuit continued, troopers attempted to deploy stop sticks on two occasions.  One of the vehicles struck the stop sticks and continued fleeing.  Troopers were successful in getting another vehicle stopped, a black 2021 Dodge Charger.  The occupants were detained, and a search of the vehicle revealed two firearms and suspected narcotics.  “

The release further states that the “original vehicle that struck the spike strips, a gray 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, was located the following day in the parking lot of a local business in Sparta. The owner of the Camaro was also located at that time. “

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

